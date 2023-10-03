About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
SUPER UHD 4K HDR Smart LED TV w/ Nano Cell™ Display - 65" Class (64.5" Diag)

Specs

Reviews

Support

SUPER UHD 4K HDR Smart LED TV w/ Nano Cell™ Display - 65" Class (64.5" Diag)

65SJ9500

SUPER UHD 4K HDR Smart LED TV w/ Nano Cell™ Display - 65" Class (64.5" Diag)

Print

All Spec

SUMMARY

Diagonal Class

65 inches

Diagonal Size

64.5 inches

Resolution

3840 x 2160

Display Type

Super UHD TVs

Display Format

4K UHD 2160p

HDMI Port(s)

4 (HDCP 2.2)

Other Input(s)

3 USB, 1 RF In (Antenna/Cable), 1 Composite In, 1 Ethernet, 1 Optical, 1 RS232C (Mini Jack)

Smart TV Operating System

webOS 3.5

Speaker System

2.2 Channel

Other Features

Active HDR with Dolby Vision™, Nano Cell Display, Billion Rich Colours, Ultra Luminance Surpreme, Sound Designed by Harman Kardon™, IPS Technology, Nano cell colour

PICTURE QUALITY

Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)

Yes

TruMotion 240 (Refresh Rate 120Hz)

Yes

Nano Cell Display

Yes

Active HDR with Dolby Vision™

Yes

Active HDR

Yes

Dolby Vision

Yes

HDR Effect

Yes

Wide Colour Gamut

Nano Cell Colour

True Colour Accuracy

Yes

IPS Technology

Yes

Billion Rich Colours

Yes

Ultra Luminance Surpreme

Yes

4K Upscaler

Yes

Local Dimming

Yes

SMART TV

webOS 3.5

Yes

Magic Remote Control

Included

Natural Voice Recognition

Yes

Universal Control Capability

Yes

LG Content Store (App Store)

Yes

Full Web Browser

Yes

SMART SHARE

Screen Share

Yes

Content Share

Yes

AUDIO

Speaker System

2.2 Channel

Output Power

40W (Woofer: 20W)

Sound designed by harman/kardon™

Yes

DTS Decoder

Yes

Surround Mode

Ultra Surround

Hi-Fi Audio

Yes

Wireless Sound Sync

Yes

CONNECTIVITY

Wi-Fi® Built In

802.11ac

Wi-Fi Direct

Yes

IP Control

Yes

Simplink (HDMI CEC)

Yes

INPUTS

HDMI

4

USB

3

RF In (Antenna/Cable)

1

Composite In

1

Ethernet

1

Optical

1

RS232C (Mini Jack)

1

POWER

Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)

100~240Vac 50-60Hz

Power Consumption

TBD

Standby Mode

0.5W

WALL MOUNT

VESA

300 x 200

65SJ9500 (64.5" DIAGONAL) DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS/UPC

Wall mount (WxDxH)

1451x57x827mm

W Stand (WxDxH)

1451x289x888mm

Shipping (WxDxH)

1600x190x970mm

TV Without Stand

22.8kg

W Stand Weight

24.3kg

Shipping Weight

31.4kg

UPC

719192609631

WARRANTY

Model Year

2017

What people are saying