We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
SUPER UHD 4K HDR Smart LED TV w/ Nano Cell™ Display - 65" Class (64.5" Diag)
All Spec
-
Diagonal Class
-
65 inches
-
Diagonal Size
-
64.5 inches
-
Resolution
-
3840 x 2160
-
Display Type
-
Super UHD TVs
-
Display Format
-
4K UHD 2160p
-
HDMI Port(s)
-
4 (HDCP 2.2)
-
Other Input(s)
-
3 USB, 1 RF In (Antenna/Cable), 1 Composite In, 1 Ethernet, 1 Optical, 1 RS232C (Mini Jack)
-
Smart TV Operating System
-
webOS 3.5
-
Speaker System
-
2.2 Channel
-
Other Features
-
Active HDR with Dolby Vision™, Nano Cell Display, Billion Rich Colours, Ultra Luminance Surpreme, Sound Designed by Harman Kardon™, IPS Technology, Nano cell colour
-
Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)
-
Yes
-
TruMotion 240 (Refresh Rate 120Hz)
-
Yes
-
Nano Cell Display
-
Yes
-
Active HDR with Dolby Vision™
-
Yes
-
Active HDR
-
Yes
-
Dolby Vision
-
Yes
-
HDR Effect
-
Yes
-
Wide Colour Gamut
-
Nano Cell Colour
-
True Colour Accuracy
-
Yes
-
IPS Technology
-
Yes
-
Billion Rich Colours
-
Yes
-
Ultra Luminance Surpreme
-
Yes
-
4K Upscaler
-
Yes
-
Local Dimming
-
Yes
-
webOS 3.5
-
Yes
-
Magic Remote Control
-
Included
-
Natural Voice Recognition
-
Yes
-
Universal Control Capability
-
Yes
-
LG Content Store (App Store)
-
Yes
-
Full Web Browser
-
Yes
-
Screen Share
-
Yes
-
Content Share
-
Yes
-
Speaker System
-
2.2 Channel
-
Output Power
-
40W (Woofer: 20W)
-
Sound designed by harman/kardon™
-
Yes
-
DTS Decoder
-
Yes
-
Surround Mode
-
Ultra Surround
-
Hi-Fi Audio
-
Yes
-
Wireless Sound Sync
-
Yes
-
Wi-Fi® Built In
-
802.11ac
-
Wi-Fi Direct
-
Yes
-
IP Control
-
Yes
-
Simplink (HDMI CEC)
-
Yes
-
HDMI
-
4
-
USB
-
3
-
RF In (Antenna/Cable)
-
1
-
Composite In
-
1
-
Ethernet
-
1
-
Optical
-
1
-
RS232C (Mini Jack)
-
1
-
Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)
-
100~240Vac 50-60Hz
-
Power Consumption
-
TBD
-
Standby Mode
-
0.5W
-
VESA
-
300 x 200
-
Wall mount (WxDxH)
-
1451x57x827mm
-
W Stand (WxDxH)
-
1451x289x888mm
-
Shipping (WxDxH)
-
1600x190x970mm
-
TV Without Stand
-
22.8kg
-
W Stand Weight
-
24.3kg
-
Shipping Weight
-
31.4kg
-
UPC
-
719192609631
-
Model Year
-
2017
What people are saying
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your LG product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful videos and information about your product systems.
-
Warranty
Check LG warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for LG products.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Repair request service conveniently online.
Contact Us
-
Chat with us
Get your answers from our virtual assistants.
-
We are on WhatsApp. Text with our experts for service related concerns
-
Email us
No time to chat?Send LG Support your inquiry.
-
SMS
Text 'CARE' to
1-587-742-2623
and get instantly connected to an agent.
(Only for customers located in Canada)