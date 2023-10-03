About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
75'' SJ8570 4K Super UHD Smart LED TV w/ webOS™ 3.5

Specs

Reviews

Support

75'' SJ8570 4K Super UHD Smart LED TV w/ webOS™ 3.5

75SJ8570

75'' SJ8570 4K Super UHD Smart LED TV w/ webOS™ 3.5

Print

All Spec

DISPLAY MODULE

Display Type

LED

Screen Size

75”

PICTURE QUALITY

4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160)

Yes

True Motion / Refresh Rate

TruMotion 240 (Refresh Rate120Hz)

Nano Cell Display

No

Active HDR with Dolby Vision™

Yes

Active HDR

Yes

Dolby Vision

Yes

HDR Effect

Yes

Wider Colour Gamut

Wider Colour

True Colour Accuracy

Yes

IPS Panel

Yes

Billion Rich Colours

Yes

ULTRA Luminance

Yes

4K Upscaler

Yes

Advanced Local Dimming

Yes

Nano Cell Black

No (True Black Panel)

Colour Master Engine

Yes

Active Depth Enhancer

Yes

SMART TV

webOS 3.5

Yes

Magic Remote Control

Included

Natural Voice Recognition

Yes

Universal Control Capability

Yes

LG Content Store

Yes

Full Web Browser

Yes

Magic Zoom

Live Zoom & Focus Zoom

360 VR Viewing

Yes

Quick Access

Yes

Multi-view

Yes

Music Player

Yes

My Content

Yes

My Channels

Yes

Mobile Connection

Yes

Miracast

Yes

SMART SHARE

Miracast (Screen Share)

Yes

Content Share

Yes

AUDIO

Speaker System

4.2 Channel

Output Power

60W (WF: 20W)

Sound designed by harman/kardon™

Yes

DTS Decoder

Yes

Surround Mode

Ultra Surround

Hi-Fi Audio

Yes

Wireless Sound Sync/Bluetooth

Yes

Clear Voice

Clear Voice III

Smart Sound Mode

Yes

CONNECTIVITY

Wi-Fi® Built-in

802.11ac

Wi-Fi Direct

Yes

IP Control

Yes

Simplink (HDMI CEC)

Yes

INPUTS

HDMI

4

USB

3

RF In (Antenna/Cable)

1

Composite In

1

Ethernet

1

Optical

1

RS232C (Mini Jack)

1

Bluetooth

Yes

Wi-Fi® Built In

802.11ac

Digital Audio Out (Optical)

Yes

POWER

Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)

100~240Vac 50-60Hz

Power Consumption

TBD

Standby Mode

0.5W↓

WALL MOUNT

VESA

600 x 400

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS/UPC

Wall Mount (WxDxH)

1681 x 55.8 x 960 mm
66.2” x 2.2” x 37.8”

W Stand (WxDxH)

1681 x 340.3 x 1021 mm
66.2” x 13.4” x 40.2”

Shipping (WxDxH)

182.3 x 231.1 x 1115 mm
71.8” x 9.1” x 43.9”

Wall Mount Weight

46.8 kg, 103.2 lbs

W Stand Weight

50.3 kg, 110.9 lbs

Shipping Weight

61.7 kg, 136.0 lbs

UPC

719192609648

ACCESSORIES

Remote Controller

MR15RA

WARRANTY

Limited Warranty

1 Year Parts & Labour

Model Year

2017

What people are saying