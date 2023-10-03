We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
42” High Definition Plasma TV (42” diagonally)
All Spec
-
Screen size (in.)
-
42
-
Display Type
-
Plasma
-
Resolution
-
1024 x 768
-
Brightness (cd/m2)
-
1,500 cd/m2
-
Contrast Ratio
-
2M :1
-
600Hz Fluid Motion
-
Yes
-
Colours Reproduction (R,G,B) Bit
-
16Bit
-
Life Span (hr)
-
100,000 hr
-
XD Engine
-
Yes
-
Aspect Ratio
-
16:9
-
Cinema 3:2 / 2:2 Pull down Mode
-
Yes(Film mode)
-
Aspect Ratio Correction
-
6 Modes(16:9, Just Scan, 4:3, Set by Program,Zoom, Cinema Zoom)
-
Just Scan
-
HDMI (1080p / 1080i / 720p) Component (1080p / 1080i / 720p) RF (1080i / 720p)
-
AV Mode (Cinema/Game/Sport)
-
7 Modes(Vivid, Standard, Cinema,Game, Sports, Expert1, Expert2)
-
Audio Output
-
10W + 10W
-
Speaker System
-
Invisible Speaker 1 Way 2 Speaker
-
Dolby Digital Decoder
-
Yes
-
Surround System
-
SRS TruSurround XT
-
Clear Voice II
-
Yes
-
Sound Status Mode
-
5 Modes (Standard, Music, Cinema, Sports, Game)
-
1080P Source Input
-
HDMI 60p/30p/24p Component 60p/30p/24p
-
Picture Still / Freeze
-
Yes
-
Parental Control
-
Yes
-
Closed Caption
-
Yes
-
Clock On/ Off Time
-
Yes
-
Clock Sleep Timer
-
Yes
-
test
-
No
-
RF In
-
Yes (1)
-
AV In
-
Yes (1)
-
Component in (Y,Pb,Pr) + Audio
-
Yes (2)
-
Digital Audio Out (Coaxial/ Optical)
-
Yes(1 - Optical)
-
HDMI/HDCP Input
-
Yes(2 - v1.3, Deep colour)
-
RS-232C (Control / SVC)
-
Yes(1 ,SVC Only)
-
USB (SVC)
-
Yes(1 ,SVC)
-
Remote Control In port
-
Yes (1)
-
Consumption (Typical W)
-
320W
-
Stand-by (Cable card off)
-
0.03W
-
SET (w/o stand kg)
-
22.7kg
-
Including stand (kg)
-
24.8kg
-
Including stand (mm)
-
1031.2 X 720.9 X 308
-
SET (w/o stand) (mm)
-
1031.2 X 656.7 X 80.8
-
Stand style ( Colour / Glare)
-
Round, Glossy Black
-
Swivel (angle)
-
Yes (20 / 20)
What people are saying
-
