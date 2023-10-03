About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
50” High Definition Plasma TV (50.0” diagonally)

Specs

Reviews

Support

50” High Definition Plasma TV (50.0” diagonally)

50PQ20

50” High Definition Plasma TV (50.0” diagonally)

Print

All Spec

DISPLAY

Screen size (in.)

50

Display Type

Plasma

Resolution

1365 x 768

Brightness (cd/m2)

1,500 cd/m2

Contrast Ratio

2M :1

600Hz Fluid Motion

Yes

Colours Reproduction (R,G,B) Bit

16Bit

Life Span (hr)

100,000 hr

VIDEO

XD Engine

Yes

Aspect Ratio

16:9

INPUT DETAILS

Cinema 3:2 / 2:2 Pull down Mode

Yes(Film mode)

Aspect Ratio Correction

6 Modes(16:9, Just Scan, 4:3, Set by Program,Zoom, Cinema Zoom)

Just Scan

HDMI (1080p / 1080i / 720p) Component (1080p / 1080i / 720p) RF (1080i / 720p)

AV Mode (Cinema/Game/Sport)

7 Modes(Vivid, Standard, Cinema,Game, Sports, Expert1, Expert2)

AUDIO

Audio Output

10W + 10W

Speaker System

Invisible Speaker 1 Way 2 Speaker

Dolby Digital Decoder

Yes

Surround System

SRS TruSurround XT

Clear Voice II

Yes

Sound Status Mode

5 Modes (Standard, Music, Cinema, Sports, Game)

USB 2.0

MP3

Yes

JPEG

Yes

SPECIAL FEATURES

Intelligent Sensor

Yes

Energy Saving recommended

Plus

1080P Source Input

HDMI 60p/30p/24p Component 60p/30p/24p RGB 60p

Picture Still / Freeze

Yes

Parental Control

Yes

Closed Caption

Yes

SimpLink (HDMI-CEC)

Yes

Clock On/ Off Time

Yes

Clock Sleep Timer

Yes

JACK PACK(TV SIDE)

AV In

Yes (1)

USB 2.0

Yes(1 - JPEG, mp3, Video, Service)

JACK PACK(TV REAR)

RF In

Yes (1)

AV In

Yes (1)

S-Video In

Yes (1)

Component in (Y,Pb,Pr) + Audio

Yes (2)

Digital Audio Out (Coaxial/ Optical)

Yes(1 - Optical)

HDMI/HDCP Input

Yes(2 - v1.3, Deep colour)

PC Audio Input

Yes (1)

RGB In (D-sub 15pin)

Yes (1)

RS-232C (Control / SVC)

Yes(1 ,SVC & Control)

HDMI OUTPUT

Remote Control In port

Yes (1)

POWER

Consumption (Typical W)

420W

Stand-by (Cable card off)

0.03W

WEIGHT

SET (w/o stand kg)

31.2kg

Including stand (kg)

33.7kg

DIMENSIONS - WXHXD

Including stand (mm)

1216.7 X 818.1 X 353

SET (w/o stand) (mm)

1216.7 X 759.1 X 83

CABINET DESCRIPTION

Stand style ( Colour / Glare)

Round, Glossy Black

Swivel (angle)

Yes (20 / 20)

What people are saying