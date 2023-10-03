We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
CINEMA 3D Smart TV with webOS
All Spec
-
LB6500
-
50” Class (49.5” diagonal)
-
Resolution
-
1920 x 1080
-
Display Type
-
LED
-
MCI (Motion Clarity Index)
-
MCI 600
-
Triple XD™ Engine
-
Yes
-
Resolution Upscaler
-
Yes
-
Picture Mode
-
8 Modes
-
Picture Wizard
-
Yes
-
Aspect Ratio
-
8 Modes
-
Just Scan (1:1 Pixel Matching)
-
HDMI™/Component/RF support 1080p, 1080i, 720p
-
Real Cinema 24p (2:2 pull down)
-
Yes
-
Speaker System
-
2ch Speaker System
-
Mono/Stereo/Dual (MTS/SAP)
-
Yes
-
Dolby® Digital Decoder
-
Yes
-
DTS Decoder
-
Yes
-
Audio Output
-
20W
-
Optical Sound Sync
-
Yes
-
Private Sound Sync
-
Yes
-
Wireless Sound Sync
-
Yes
-
Sound Optimizer
-
3 Modes
-
Sound Mode
-
6 modes
-
Clear Voice II
-
Yes
-
3D Type
-
FPR (Passive)
-
3D to 2D/2D to 3D
-
Yes
-
3D Depth Control
-
Yes
-
3D Viewpoint Control
-
20 Levels
-
3D Image Correction
-
Yes
-
Dual Play Capable
-
Yes
-
Magic Remote Control
-
Universal Control
-
Natural Voice Recognition
-
Yes
-
SmartHome
-
Today Board
-
Launcher (Recent / Home / My Apps)
-
Yes
-
LG Store
-
Premium, Live (Live TV), TV Shows (Catch-up) - Movies (VoD), 3D Content, Apps & Games
-
Live Menu
-
Recommended, Channels, Search, Recorded
-
TV Shows (Catch-up)
-
Yes
-
Movies (VoD)
-
Yes
-
Premium Content
-
Yes
-
App Store
-
Yes
-
Full Web Browser
-
Yes
-
Media Share
-
Yes
-
- Remote App
-
Yes
-
- Network File Browser
-
Yes
-
Screen Share
-
Yes
-
- MHL (Mobile HD Link)
-
Yes
-
- WiDi
-
Yes
-
- Tag On
-
Yes
-
- Miracast
-
Yes
-
Wi-Fi® Built-in
-
Yes
-
Wi-Fi Direct
-
Yes
-
SIMPLINK™ (HDMI™ CEC)
-
Yes
-
USB Playback
-
DivX HD®, JPEG, JPG, MPO, AC3 (Dolby® Digital), EAC3, HAAC, AAC, MPEG, MP3, PCM, DTS®
-
RF In (Antenna/Cable)
-
1 (Rear)
-
Component Video In(Y, Pb, Pr + Audio)
-
1 (Rear)
-
Composite In (AV)
-
1 (shared w/Component)
-
HDMI®
-
3 (Side)
-
Digital Audio Out (Optical)
-
1 (Rear)
-
USB 2.0
-
3 (Side)
-
LAN
-
1 (Rear)
-
RS232 (mini jack)
-
1 (Rear)
-
Remote Control
-
Magic Remote
-
Vesa® Size (mm)
-
400 x 400
-
3D Glasses
-
F310 (Includes 2 pair)
-
ENERGY STAR® Qualified
-
Yes
-
Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)
-
100V ~ 240V, 50/60 Hz
-
Power Consumption
-
TBD
-
Standby Mode
-
0.3W
-
TV without Stand (WxHxD)
-
44.37” x 25.98” x 2.15”
-
TV with Stand (WxHxD)
-
44.37” x 27.95” x 9.72”
-
Limited Warranty
-
1 Year Parts & Labor
-
UPC
-
719192593251
-
Screen Size
-
50"
