LG LM6200 Cinema 3D 1080p 120Hz LED with Smart TV, entertainment takes on a whole new dimension and look. Get all the depth and excitement of 3D you experience in the theater with LG Cinema 3D.
All Spec
-
Screen size (in.)
-
55"
-
Resolution
-
1920 x 1080 (Full HD)
-
Frame Rate
-
TruMotion 120Hz
-
XD Engine
-
Yes
-
Picture Mode
-
7 Modes (Intelligent sensor, Vivid, Standard, Cinema, Game, isf Expert1, isf Expert2)
-
Picture Wizard II
-
Yes
-
Audio Output (Watts - THD 10%)
-
10W + 10W
-
Speaker System
-
1 Way 2 Speakers
-
Dolby Digital Decoder
-
Yes ( MS10 )
-
Surround Sound
-
Infinite 3D Surround
-
Sound Optimizer
-
3 Mode ( Low / Medium / High )
-
Mute
-
Yes
-
Sound Mode
-
7 Mode (Standard/Music/Cinema/Sport/Game/Vivid/User Setting)
-
Clear Voice II
-
Yes
-
3D
-
Yes – Cinema 3D
-
2D to 3D/3D to 2D
-
Yes/Yes
-
3D Glasses
-
6 pairs
-
SmartTV
-
Yes
-
App. Store
-
Yes
-
Wi-Fi
-
Yes
-
DLNA Certified
-
Yes
-
Intel WiDi
-
Yes, Built-In
-
USB 2.0 (MP3, JPEG, Video, DivX)
-
Yes
-
Magic Motion Remote Control
-
Yes
-
Smart Energy Saving
-
Yes
-
Intelligent Sensor
-
Yes
-
Energy Star
-
5.3
-
Component In (Y,Pb,Pr) + Audio
-
1 (with Gender) Rear
-
HDMI 1.4a In
-
4 Side
-
RGB In (D-sub 15pin) - PC
-
1 Rear
-
RF In
-
1 Rear
-
AV In
-
1 (with Gender) Rear
-
Digital Audio Out (Coaxial/ Optical)
-
1(Optical) Rear
-
PC Audio Input
-
1 Rear
-
LAN (Wired)
-
1 Rear
-
VESA Compliant
-
Yes
-
VESA Size
-
400 x 400
-
Voltage, Hz (TBD)
-
100V ~ 240V, 50/60 Hz
-
Standby
-
<0.3W
-
TV Without Stand WxHxD (mm/inches)
-
1263 x 754 x 35.5 l 49.7” x 29.7” x 1.4”
-
TV With Stand WxHxD (mm/inches)
-
1263 x 830 x 331 l 49.7” x 32.7” x 13”
-
TV Without Stand Weight (kg/lbs)
-
21.9kg l 48.3lbs
-
TV With Stand Weight (kg/lbs)
-
25.7kg l 56.7lbs
-
UPC
-
719192583740
