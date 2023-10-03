We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
The World's First 84" ULTRA HD 1080p 240Hz LED with Smart TV & Cinema 3D
All Spec
-
Screen size
-
84"
-
Resolution
-
Ultra HD
-
LED Backlighting
-
LED Plus
-
Frame Rate
-
TruMotion 240Hz
-
XD Engine
-
TRIPLE XD
-
Dual Core Processor
-
Yes
-
Picture Mode
-
7 Modes (ECO, Vivid, Standard, Cinema, Game, Expert1, Expert2)
-
Picture Wizard
-
Yes
-
Wi-Fi
-
Yes
-
LG Smart TV
-
Yes
-
DLNA Certified
-
Yes
-
Intel WiDi
-
Yes
-
USB 2.0 (MP3, JPEG, Video, DivX)
-
Yes
-
Smart Energy Saving
-
Yes
-
ECO MODE
-
Yes
-
3D
-
CINEMA 3D
-
2D to 3D/3D to 2D
-
Yes
-
Dual Play
-
Yes
-
3D Glasses
-
6 Cinema 3D glasses included
-
Magic Motion Ready
-
Yes
-
Sound
-
2.2 Speaker System
-
Audio Output (Watts - THD 10%)
-
10W + 10W + Subwoofer (15W + 15W)
-
Speaker System
-
3 Way 10 Speakers
-
Dolby Digital Decoder
-
Yes ( MS10 )
-
Surround Sound
-
Infinite 3D Surround
-
Sound Optimizer
-
3 Mode ( Low / Medium / High )
-
Sound Mode
-
7 Mode (Standard/Music/Cinema/Sport/ Game/Vivid/User Setting)
-
Clear Voice II
-
Yes
-
Smart TV
-
Yes
-
App. Store
-
Yes
-
Component In (Y,Pb,Pr) + Audio
-
1 (with Gender) Rear
-
HDMI 1.4a In
-
4
-
RGB In
-
1 Rear (D-sub 15pin) - PC
-
RF In
-
1 Rear
-
AV In
-
1 (with Gender) Rear
-
Digital Audio Out (Coaxial/ Optical)
-
1 (Optical) Rear
-
PC Audio Input
-
1 Rear
-
LAN (Wired)
-
1 Rear
-
VESA Compliant
-
Yes
-
VESA Size
-
400 x 400
-
Voltage, Hz
-
100V ~ 240V, 50/60 Hz
-
Consumption
-
482kwh/yr
-
TV Without Stand WxHxD (mm/inches)
-
1916 x 1120 x 39.9mm | 75.4” x 44.1” x 1.6”
-
TV With Stand WxHxD (mm/inches)
-
1916 x 121 x 399 | 75.4” x 47.8” x 15.7”
-
TV Without Stand Weight (kg/lbs)
-
62.8kg | 138.5lbs
-
TV With Stand Weight (kg/lbs)
-
79.4kg | 175lbs
-
UPC
-
719192585300
