About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Transform your home theatre experience into a Full HD 1080p 3D surround sound sensation with LG's BH7530TB 1200W 5.1-channel Smart 3D Home Theatre System. Delivering an earthshaking 1200W of 5.1-channel immersive sound from high-quality speakers and subwoofer.

Specs

Reviews

Support

Transform your home theatre experience into a Full HD 1080p 3D surround sound sensation with LG's BH7530TB 1200W 5.1-channel Smart 3D Home Theatre System. Delivering an earthshaking 1200W of 5.1-channel immersive sound from high-quality speakers and subwoofer.

BH7530TB

Transform your home theatre experience into a Full HD 1080p 3D surround sound sensation with LG's BH7530TB 1200W 5.1-channel Smart 3D Home Theatre System. Delivering an earthshaking 1200W of 5.1-channel immersive sound from high-quality speakers and subwoofer.

Print

All Spec

AMPLIFIER

Channels

5.1

POWER OUTPUT Total

1200W

POWER OUTPUT Front (L/R)

194Wx2

POWER OUTPUT Centre

194W

POWER OUTPUT Surround (L/R)

194Wx2

POWER OUTPUT Subwoofer

230W

3D COMPATIBILITY

3D / 2D

Yes/Yes

2D to 3D converting (Video)

Yes

CONNECTIVITY

Wired (Ethernet)

Yes

Wi-Fi Built-in

Yes

DLNA (Smart Share)

Yes

LG SMART TV FUNCTION

LG Smart TV

Yes

LG Apps

Yes

Web Browser

Yes

CONVENIENCE

Smart Phone Remote App

Yes

Sound Privacy

Yes

Auto Volume Level

Yes

SIMPLINK

Yes

Speaker Distance (channel delay)

Yes

Test Tone

Yes

A/V Sync Delay (Audio Delay)

Yes

Sleep

Yes

Volume on TV

Yes

External HDD Playback

Yes

Bluetooth

Yes

ARC

Yes

Deep Colour

Yes

xvYCC

Yes

Video Enhancement

Yes

1080p Upscaling

Yes

Digital Cinema 4K upscaling

Yes

DISC & AV FORMAT

Disc Types

Blu-ray Disc, BD-R/RE, DVD-ROM/DVD±R/DVD±RW, Audio CD/CD-R/CD-RW, DTS-CD

Video Formats

MPEG2, MPEG4 AVC (H.264), SMPTE VC1 (VC-9), DivX, DivX HD, MKV, AVCHD, M4V, WMV, FLV, 3GP, MPEG-1, MP4, MOV, VOB

Audio Formats

LPCM, Dolby Digital, Dolby Digital Plus, Dolby TrueHD, DTS, DTS-HD High Resolution Audio, DTS-HD Master Audio, MPEG 1/2 L2, MP3, WMA, AAC, FLAC

INPUTS/OUTPUTS

HDMI input/output

2/1

Optical Audio Input

1

FM Radio Antenna

Yes

USB

Yes

Ethernet

Yes

INCLUDED ACCESSORIES

Instruction Manual

CD Type

DLNA Set-up Disc

Yes

Remote Control

CB3

Batteries

Yes (AAA x 2)

FM Antenna

Yes

Speaker Cable

Yes

POWER

Power Consumption

130W

Power Off Consumption

<0.23W

DIMENSIONS (WXHXD)

Main Unit Dimensions

440 x 65 x 298mm | 17.3” x 2.6” x 11.7”

Front Speaker Dimensions

250 x 1200 x 250mm | 9.8” x 47.2” x 9.8”

Centre Speaker Dimensions

360 x 81 x 70mm | 14.2” x3.2” x 2.8”

Rear Speaker Dimensions

250 x 1200 x 250mm | 9.8” x 47.2” x 9.8”

Subwoofer Dimensions

251 x 336 x 305mm | 9.9” x 13.2” x 12”

UPC

UPC

772454061103

What people are saying