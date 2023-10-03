We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
The LG BD690C is a true overachiever
All Spec
-
Power Consumption
-
20W
-
Power-Off Consumption
-
1.35W
-
Wide SMPS
-
Narrow (120V)
-
Video DAC
-
162MHZ/12bit
-
Audio DAC
-
192KHZ/24bit
-
1080p Upscaling
-
Yes - HDMI only
-
Dolby Digital Decoding
-
Yes
-
DTS Support
-
Yes
-
DTS Decoding
-
Yes
-
BD Live (BD Profile 2.0)
-
Yes (5.0)
-
Netcast Entertainment Access
-
Yes
-
NTSC/PAL
-
Yes (up to 480i/576i and upto 1080p)
-
BD-ROM
-
Yes
-
BD-R
-
Yes
-
BD-RE
-
Yes
-
DVD (PAL / NTSC)
-
Yes/Yes
-
DVD+RW / +R
-
Yes/Yes
-
DVD-R/DVD+R (8.5GB Double Layer)
-
Yes/Yes
-
DVD-RW / -R (VR/ Video Mode)
-
Yes
-
CD-R/-RW
-
Yes
-
JPEG / MP3 / MP3 ID Tag / WMA
-
Yes
-
AUDIO-CD
-
Yes
-
MPEG4
-
Yes
-
DivX
-
Yes
-
Blu-ray 3D
-
Yes
-
MPEG2
-
yes
-
DivX HD
-
Yes
-
MKV
-
Yes
-
AVC Rec
-
Yes
-
AVCHD
-
Yes
-
Dolby Digital Plus
-
Yes
-
Dolby TrueHD
-
Yes
-
DTS-HD MA
-
Yes
-
MPEG 1/2 L2
-
Yes (PCM only)
-
MP3
-
Yes (PCM only)
-
WMA
-
Yes (PCM only)
-
AAC
-
Yes
-
M4V
-
yes
-
xvYCC
-
yes
-
Deep Colour
-
Yes (HDMI 1.4)
-
Blu-Ray™ Support
-
Yes
-
SIMPLINK (HDMI-CEC)
-
Yes
-
Resume
-
Yes
-
Parental Lock
-
Yes
-
Repeat Play Mode (1 Track/ 1 Chapter)
-
Yes
-
Repeat Play Mode (All)
-
Yes
-
Repeat Play Mode (Title)
-
Yes
-
Last Scene Memory
-
Yes (DVD, HDMV : O BD-J : T.B.D)
-
MP3ID tag
-
Yes (disc playback only)
-
Music ID streaming (capture)
-
Yes
-
Music ID file info
-
Yes
-
Video ID DVD/BD
-
Yes
-
HDD Capacity
-
Yes (250g)
-
Wireless LAN
-
Yes
-
DLNA
-
Yes
-
Music ID (Gracenote)
-
Yes
-
Netflix 2.1
-
Yes
-
USB
-
Yes (2.0 ver)
-
USB direct recording
-
Yes
-
Internal HDD memory
-
250 GB
-
Disc Archiving Int. HDD
-
Yes
-
Wi-fi Direct
-
Yes
-
Network/BD Live (BD profile 2.0)
-
Yes
-
External HDD playback (via USB)
-
Yes
-
Digital Audio Output (Optical / Coaxial)
-
(Yes/Yes)
-
Analog Video Output
-
Composite: Yes, S-Video: No, Component: Yes
-
HDMI
-
Yes Ver1.4 (3D only)
-
Ethernet Port
-
Yes
-
Dolby Digital Plus 7.1Ch
-
Yes
-
AV RCA Cable
-
Yes, Hi-Fi 3 way
-
DLNA bundle Disc
-
Yes
-
O/M
-
Eng/Fre
