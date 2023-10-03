About Cookies on This Site

Blu-ray Disc™ Player | Full HD | Blu-ray and DVD Disc Playback

BP650C

Blu-ray Disc™ Player | Full HD | Blu-ray and DVD Disc Playback

BP650C

Blu-ray Disc™ Player | Full HD | Blu-ray and DVD Disc Playback

All Spec

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT

Set (WXHXD) (mm)

281*41*174.5

PICTURE & SOUND

Video DAC

162MHZ/12bit

Audio DAC

192KHz/24bit

1080p Upscaling

Yes - HDMI only

Dolby Digital Decoding

Yes

DTS Decoding

Yes

BD Live (BD Profile 2.0)

Yes

NTSC/PAL

Yes (up to 480i/576i and upto 1080p)

PLAYABLE DISC

BD-ROM

Yes

BD-R

Yes (MP3, JPEG, PNG, WMA, DivX, BDAV, BDMV)

BD-RE

Yes (MP3, JPEG, PNG, WMA, DivX, BDAV, BDMV)

DVD (PAL / NTSC)

Yes/Yes

DVD+RW / +R

Yes/Yes

DVD-RW / -R (VR/ Video Mode)

Yes

CD-R/-RW

Yes

JPEG / MP3 / MP3 ID Tag / WMA

Yes

AUDIO-CD

Yes

MPEG4

Yes

DivX

Yes

DivX HD

Yes

MKV

Yes

AVC Rec

Yes

AVCHD

Yes

Dolby Digital Plus

Yes

Dolby TrueHD

Yes

DTS-HD MA

Yes

MPEG 1/2 L2

Yes

MP3

Yes

WMA

Yes

Deep Colour (HDMI 1.3)

Yes

AAC

Yes

RECORDABLE DISC

DVD+RW / +R

Yes

[VR Mode]

Yes

DVD-RW / -R

Yes

[VR/ Video Mode]

Yes

VIEWING CONVENIENCE

Blu-Ray™ Support

Yes

SIMPLINK (HDMI-CEC)

Yes

Resume

Yes

Parental Lock

Yes

Last Scene Memory

Yes (DVD, HDMV : O BD-J : T.B.D)

MP3ID tag

Yes (disc playback only)

3D surround effect

Yes

CONNECTION

USB

Yes

Earphone Jack

Yes (2 sets)

USB direct recording

Yes

Network/BD Live (BD profile 2.0)

Yes

Photo (online service)

Yes (Picasa)

Weather (online service)

Yes

External HDD playback (via USB)

Yes

REAR PANEL

Digital Audio Output (Optical / Coaxial)

Yes

HDMI

Yes

TFT LCD Type

9" wide

LCD Resolution

800x480

Volume Control

Yes

AV out Jack

Yes

Ethernet Port

Yes

Automotive Adaptor

Yes

ACCESSORIES

AV RCA Cable

Yes

AC Adaptor & Power Cord

Yes

Bag & Car Mount

Yes

