About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
4K Ultra-HD Blu-ray Disc™ Player

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Support

Where to Buy

4K Ultra-HD Blu-ray Disc™ Player

UBK80

4K Ultra-HD Blu-ray Disc™ Player

4K Ultra HD Blu-ray Disc Playback

4K Ultra HD Blu-ray disc provides the ultimate in audio/video quality with a stunning 4K picture and state-of-the-art audio. Pop in a 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray disc and prepare to be transported.

Blu-ray & DVD Backward Compatible

Have a library of choice Blu-ray discs and DVDs? Not to worry. This LG Blu-ray Ultra HD Blu-ray disc player is backward compatible supporting both of these popular legacy standards, so old favourites and new discoveries won't be left behind.

High-Res Audio Playback

This Blu-ray DVD player supports High Resolution Audio. Enjoy lossless sound audio playback from Dolby True HD, DTS-HD Master Audio and FLAC file formats.

Wide Body Professional Design

The 17-inch width of this LG Blu-ray player matches the standard for home theater components, so it will fit seamlessly into the most elegant equipment stack. And with a premium unibody design, it pairs well with other high-end audio/video gear.

Print

All Spec

PRODUCT HIGHLIGHTS

Ultra HD Premium

Yes

4K Blu-Ray Disc Playback

Yes

3D Blu-Ray/ DVD Playback

No

HDR10 Compatible

Yes

FEATURES

3D

No

SIMPLINK

Yes

USB Playback

Yes

External HDD Playback

Yes

4K Upscaling

Yes

Noise Reduction

Yes

NTSC-PAL Conversion

Yes

FCC TTS

Yes

FCC Closed Caption

Yes

PLAYABLE DISC TYPE

BD-ROM

Yes

BD-R

Yes

BD-RE

Yes

DVD-ROM

Yes

DVD-R

Yes

DVD+R

Yes

DVD+RW

Yes

DVD-RW

Yes

Audio CD

Yes

CD-R

Yes

CD-RW

Yes

DTS-CD

Yes

UBD-ROM/UBD-R/UBD-RE

Yes

VIDEO FORMAT

MPEG-1

Yes

MPEG2 PS/TS

Yes

MPEG4 AVC (H.264)

Yes

SMPTE

Yes

H.265

Yes

Xvid

Yes

MKV

Yes

AVC Rec

Yes

AVCHD

Yes

M4V

Yes

WMV

Yes

3GP

Yes

MP4

Yes

MOV

Yes

FLV

Yes

VOB

Yes

TS

Yes

DAT

Yes

Wifi Built- in

No

AUDIO FORMAT

LPCM

Yes

Dolby TrueHD

Yes

Dolby Digital Plus

Yes

Dolby Digital

Yes

Dolby Atmos

Yes

DTS

Yes

DTS-HD Master Audio

Yes

FLAC

Yes

AAC

Yes

WMA

Yes

MPEG 1/2 L2

Yes

MP3

Yes

CONNECTIVITY

Ethernet

Yes (Firmware Update only)

HDMI Out

HDMI 2.0a x 1

Optical Audio Output

Yes

USB

Yes

INCLUDED ACCESSORIES

Remote Control

Yes

Batteries

Yes

POWER

Voltage

120V ~ 60Hz

Type

SMPS

Power Consumption

17W

Standby Mode

<0.5W

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

Product Size (WxHxD)

430 x 45.5 x 205 mm
16.9” x 1.8” x 8.1”

Shipping Size (WxHxD)

471 x 83 x 277 mm
18.5” x 3.3” x 10.9”

Product Weight

1.9 kg / 4.2 lbs

Shipping Weight

2.5 kg / 5.5 lbs

WARRANTY/UPC

Limited Warranty

1 Year Parts & Labour

UPC

772454070297

What people are saying

Buy Directly

UBK80

4K Ultra-HD Blu-ray Disc™ Player