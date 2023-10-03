We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
4K Ultra-HD Blu-ray Disc™ Player
All Spec
-
Ultra HD Premium
-
Yes
-
4K Blu-Ray Disc Playback
-
Yes
-
3D Blu-Ray/ DVD Playback
-
No
-
HDR10 Compatible
-
Yes
-
3D
-
No
-
SIMPLINK
-
Yes
-
USB Playback
-
Yes
-
External HDD Playback
-
Yes
-
4K Upscaling
-
Yes
-
Noise Reduction
-
Yes
-
NTSC-PAL Conversion
-
Yes
-
FCC TTS
-
Yes
-
FCC Closed Caption
-
Yes
-
BD-ROM
-
Yes
-
BD-R
-
Yes
-
BD-RE
-
Yes
-
DVD-ROM
-
Yes
-
DVD-R
-
Yes
-
DVD+R
-
Yes
-
DVD+RW
-
Yes
-
DVD-RW
-
Yes
-
Audio CD
-
Yes
-
CD-R
-
Yes
-
CD-RW
-
Yes
-
DTS-CD
-
Yes
-
UBD-ROM/UBD-R/UBD-RE
-
Yes
-
MPEG-1
-
Yes
-
MPEG2 PS/TS
-
Yes
-
MPEG4 AVC (H.264)
-
Yes
-
SMPTE
-
Yes
-
H.265
-
Yes
-
Xvid
-
Yes
-
MKV
-
Yes
-
AVC Rec
-
Yes
-
AVCHD
-
Yes
-
M4V
-
Yes
-
WMV
-
Yes
-
3GP
-
Yes
-
MP4
-
Yes
-
MOV
-
Yes
-
FLV
-
Yes
-
VOB
-
Yes
-
TS
-
Yes
-
DAT
-
Yes
-
Wifi Built- in
-
No
-
LPCM
-
Yes
-
Dolby TrueHD
-
Yes
-
Dolby Digital Plus
-
Yes
-
Dolby Digital
-
Yes
-
Dolby Atmos
-
Yes
-
DTS
-
Yes
-
DTS-HD Master Audio
-
Yes
-
FLAC
-
Yes
-
AAC
-
Yes
-
WMA
-
Yes
-
MPEG 1/2 L2
-
Yes
-
MP3
-
Yes
-
Ethernet
-
Yes (Firmware Update only)
-
HDMI Out
-
HDMI 2.0a x 1
-
Optical Audio Output
-
Yes
-
USB
-
Yes
-
Remote Control
-
Yes
-
Batteries
-
Yes
-
Voltage
-
120V ~ 60Hz
-
Type
-
SMPS
-
Power Consumption
-
17W
-
Standby Mode
-
<0.5W
-
Product Size (WxHxD)
-
430 x 45.5 x 205 mm
16.9” x 1.8” x 8.1”
-
Shipping Size (WxHxD)
-
471 x 83 x 277 mm
18.5” x 3.3” x 10.9”
-
Product Weight
-
1.9 kg / 4.2 lbs
-
Shipping Weight
-
2.5 kg / 5.5 lbs
-
Limited Warranty
-
1 Year Parts & Labour
-
UPC
-
772454070297
What people are saying
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your LG product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful videos and information about your product systems.
-
Warranty
Check LG warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for LG products.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Repair request service conveniently online.
Contact Us
-
Chat with us
Get your answers from our virtual assistants.
-
We are on WhatsApp. Text with our experts for service related concerns
-
Email us
No time to chat?Send LG Support your inquiry.
-
SMS
Text 'CARE' to
1-587-742-2623
and get instantly connected to an agent.
(Only for customers located in Canada)
Buy Directly
UBK80
4K Ultra-HD Blu-ray Disc™ Player