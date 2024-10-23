Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG Soundbar pro TV s Dolby Atmos 5.1.3 kanálem S80TR

Funkce

Galerie

Specifikace

Recenze

Podpora

S80TR

S80TR

LG Soundbar pro TV s Dolby Atmos 5.1.3 kanálem S80TR

(0)
Pohled zepředu na soundbar v tenkém a obdélníkovém tvaru s bezdrátovým subwooferem, 2x zadní reproduktory, vše v černé barvě
LG Soundbar na šedém povrchu na šedém pozadí v natočené letecké perspektivě.

Mimořádný zážitek z LG TV díky špičkovému Soundbaru

Doplňte zážitek z LG TV o Soundbar, který skvěle doplňuje její design a zvuk.

Obklopí vás úžasné zvukové scenérie

LG Soundbar a LG TV v černé místnosti při hudebním představení. Bílé kapky představující zvukové vlny vystřelují ze soundbaru nahoru a dopředu, protože subwoofer vytváří zvukový efekt zespodu. LG Soundbar a LG TV v obývacím pokoji při představení orchestru. Bílé vlny kapiček představující zvukové vlny vystupují ze soundbaru směrem nahoru a dopředu a promítají se z televizoru, protože subwoofer vytváří zvukový efekt zespodu. V obývacím pokoji se nachází LG Soundbar, LG TV, zadní reproduktory a subwoofer. Nad místností se objeví překryvná mřížka jako sken prostoru. Bílé zvukové vlny tvořené kapkami ukazují, že zadní reproduktory a soundbar hrají ve vzájemné harmonii.

* Snímky obrazovek jsou simulované.

Vnímejte panoramatický a realistický zvuk

Středový nahoru směřující kanál

Zvukové scenérie vás postaví do centra dění

Díky nahoru směřujícímu středovému kanálu se zvuk zdá, jako by vycházel ze středu televizoru LG a je tak skutečně realistický.

LG Soundbar a LG TV v černé místnosti při hudebním představení. Bílé kapky představující zvukové vlny vystřelují ze soundbaru vzhůru a dopředu. Subwoofer vytváří zvukový efekt zespodu.

* Trojúrovňový prostorový zvuk je k dispozici v režimech Cinema a AI Sound Pro.

** Střední vrstva je vytvořena pomocí kanálu Soundbaru. Zvuk předních a horních reproduktorů je syntetizován a vytváří zvukové pole. Pokud není zadní reproduktor, nelze zadní pole vytvořit.

*** Snímky obrazovek jsou simulované.

**** Pokud není zadní reproduktor, nelze zadní pole vytvořit.

Trojúrovňový prostorový zvuk

Virtuální vrstva vytváří realistický zvuk

Trojúrovňový prostorový zvuk přidává virtuální vrstvu, která kolem vás vytvoří zvukovou kopuli s bohatším zvukem.

* Trojúrovňový prostorový zvuk je k dispozici v režimech Cinema a AI Sound Pro.

** Střední vrstva je vytvořena pomocí kanálu Soundbaru. Zvuk předních a horních reproduktorů je syntetizován a vytváří zvukové pole. Pokud není zadní reproduktor, nelze zadní pole vytvořit.

*** Snímky obrazovek jsou simulované.

**** Pokud není zadní reproduktor, nelze zadní pole vytvořit.

5.1.3 kanálový prostorový zvuk

Okouzlující zvuk všude kolem

Posuňte zážitek z LG TV na vyšší úroveň díky 5.1.3 kanálovému prostorovému zvuku o výkonu 580W, subwooferu, zadním reproduktorům s výstupem nahoru a dokonalosti Dolby Atmos a DTS:X.

"LG Soundbar, LG TV, zadní reproduktory a subwoofer jsou v obývacím pokoji mrakodrapu a přehrávají hudební představení. Ze soundbaru se promítají bílé zvukové vlny tvořené kapkami, které se smyčkou rozléhají po pohovce a obývacím prostoru. Subwoofer vytváří zvukový efekt zespodu. Logo Dolby Atmos Logo DTS X"

* Dolby a Dolby Vision jsou registrované ochranné známky společnosti Dolby Laboratories Licensing Corporation.

** Symbol dvojitého D je ochranná známka společnosti Dolby Laboratories Licensing Corporation.

*** Snímky obrazovek jsou simulované.

2 kanálové zadní reproduktory

Bezdrátová svoboda pro zadní reproduktory

Zadní reproduktory můžete nainstalovat kamkoli do prostoru bez starostí s kabely. Zajistíte si tak bezproblémovou instalaci a pohlcující zvuk.

* Snímky obrazovek jsou simulované.

LG Soundbary doplňují zážitek z LG TV 

LG Remote směřuje k LG TV se soundbarem LG Soundbar pod ním. Na LG TV se zobrazuje nabídka rozhraní WOW Interface.

Uživatelské rozhraní WOW

Jednoduchost na dosah ruky

Přístup k rozhraní WOW Interface prostřednictvím LG TV umožňuje přehledné a jednoduché ovládání Soundbaru, například změnu zvukových režimů, profilů a přístup k dalším praktickým funkcím.

LG Soundbar, LG TV a subwoofer v obývacím pokoji přehrávají hudební představení. Bílé kapky vytvářejí zvukové vlny, které vystupují ze soundbaru směrem nahoru a dopředu a promítají se z televizoru. Subwoofer vytváří zvukový efekt zespodu.

WOW Orchestra

Duety se zvukem LG TV

Jedinečný zvuk, rozsah a tonální kvality LG Soundbaru a LG TV se spojují v harmonii, abyste si užili strhující a působivý zvukový zážitek.

Detail soundbaru LG Soundbar pod LG TV. Mezi soundbarem LG Soundbar a LG TV je symbol konektivity, který znázorňuje bezdrátový provoz zařízení WOWCAST.

Připraveno na WOWCAST

Sledujte TV bez zbytečného nepořádku

WOWCAST umožňuje bezdrátové připojení LG Soundbaru k LG TV a zpřístupňuje bezztrátovou podporu vícekanálového audia.

* Snímky obrazovek jsou simulované.

** Použití dálkového ovladače LG TV Remote je omezeno pouze na určité funkce.

*** TV kompatibilní s WOW Interface: OLED M4/G4/C4/B4/M3/G3/C3/B3/A3/Z2/G2/C2/CS/B2/A2, QNED 99/95/90/85/80/75, NANO 80/77/75, UHD UT90/UT80/UT73/UR/UQ. Kompatibilita TV s rozlišením FHD 63 se může lišit podle roku vydání.

**** TV kompatibilní s WOW Orchestra: OLED M4/G4/C4/B4/Z3/M3/G3/C3/B3/A3/Z2/G2/C2/CS/B2/A2, QNED 99/95/90/85/80. Kompatibilní TV se mohou lišit podle roku vydání. Podpora QNED 80 je omezena na modely 2022 a 2023.

***** Upozorňujeme, že služby nemusí být v okamžiku nákupu k dispozici. Pro aktualizace je nutné síťové připojení.

****** WOW Interface se může lišit v závislosti na modelu Soundbaru.

Chytrý zvuk zná váš vkus

AI Room Calibration Pro

Souzní s prostorem bez zkreslení

Soundbar skenuje místnost, vyhledá vás a vaše zadní reproduktory a bez ohledu na jejich umístění upravuje rozdíly v hlasitosti a dobu zpoždění, abyste si užili jedinečný poslech, který se line ze zadní části místnosti.

V moderním městském bytě je LG Soundbar, LG TV, subwoofer a zadní reproduktory. Pozadí se ztmaví a nad obrazem z LG TV se objeví překryvná mřížka jako skenování prostoru. Od jednoho ze zadních reproduktorů se táhne přerušovaná čára, která ukazuje, že oba zadní reproduktory jsou umístěny lineárně. Bílé kuličky zvuku se spojují do vln a zaplňují místnost zvukem.

* AI Room Calibration Pro je technologie automatického vyladění zvuku, která kompenzuje prostředí, v němž je Soundbar umístěn, pomocí algoritmů, které zlepšují zvukový výkon.   

** Podporuje jak dodávané (6kanálové), tak volitelné (2kanálové) zadní reproduktory a v kalibraci není rozdíl v závislosti na počtu kanálů (dodávané i volitelné reproduktory kalibrují stejný rozdíl úrovní zesílení a zpoždění). 

*** Když nejsou připojeny zadní reproduktory, pracuje se starým algoritmem '23.

**** Při nastavování zadních reproduktorů lze kalibraci AI Room Calibration Pro provádět prostřednictvím aplikace LG Soundbar. 

***** Upozorňujeme, že v okamžiku nákupu nemusí být služba k dispozici. Může být nutná aktualizace softwaru. Pro aktualizaci je nutné síťové připojení.

****** Snímky obrazovek jsou simulované. 

Vícekanálový zvukový zážitek

Pociťte rozsáhlý a expresivní zvukový zázrak

LG Soundbar převádí základní dvoukanálový zvuk na vícekanálový a zajišťuje hluboký zvuk, který rezonuje celým prostorem.

LG Soundbar, LG TV a subwoofer jsou umístěny v moderním městském bytě. LG Soundbar vysílá zvukové vlny tvořené bílými kapkami, které zaplňují místnost, a subwoofer vytváří zvukový efekt zespodu. Jako celek vytvářejí v místnosti kopulovitý efekt.

* Inteligentní algoritmus up-mixingu využívá zvuk pro každý kanál v režimech AI Sound Pro, Cinema, Clear Voice Pro, Game a Sports.

** Vícekanálový zvuk funguje díky inteligentnímu algoritmu up-mixingu. Tento algoritmus se nevztahuje na režimy Standard Mode a Music Mode. Bass Blast nepoužívá algoritmus inteligentního up-mixingu, ale kopíruje dvoukanálové informace a vysílá je do všech kanálů.

*** Snímky obrazovek jsou simulované. 

AI Sound Pro

Každá nálada a žánr zní správně

 

Funkce AI Sound Pro dokáže roztřídit různé zvuky na efekty, hudbu a hlasy a následně použít ideální nastavení pro vytvoření optimálního zvukového zážitku.

LG Soundbar against a black backdrop highlighted by a spotlight.

* Snímky obrazovek jsou simulované.

Funguje v harmonii s vašimi oblíbenými položkami

Intenzivní hraní

Synchronizace zvuku s každým snímkem

 

Uvolněte porty na televizoru a připojte konzole k LG Soundbaru bez kompromisů z hlediska grafického výkonu. Podpora VRR/ALLM zajišťuje hraní bez sekání a s nízkým vstupním zpožděním.

 

LG Soundbar a LG TV jsou zobrazeny společně. Na obrazovce se zobrazí hra se závodním autem.

* Snímky obrazovek jsou simulované.

** TV, Soundbar a konzole musí podporovat VRR/ALLM.

*** Propustnost VRR je omezena na 60Hz obsah.

**** Upozorňujeme, že služba nemusí být v okamžiku nákupu k dispozici. Může být nutná aktualizace softwaru. Pro aktualizaci je nutné síťové připojení.

***** HDCP 2.3 podporuje obsah v rozlišení 4K. Podpora 120 Hz se liší podle zařízení, přičemž u rozlišení 4K podporuje až YCbCr4:2:0. 

HD Streaming

Streamování v úžasném rozlišení HD

Streamujte ze svých oblíbených platforem bez komprese díky bezztrátové podpoře HD pro Spotify Connect, TIDAL Connect a Chromecast. 

* Dostupnost obsahu a aplikací se může lišit v závislosti na zemi nebo regionu.

** Pro služby OTT jsou nutná samostatná předplatná.

*** Upozorňujeme, že v okamžiku nákupu nemusí být služba k dispozici. Může být nutná aktualizace softwaru. Pro aktualizaci je nutné síťové připojení.

Kompatibilita

Použijte platformu podle svého výběru

LG Soundbary jsou nyní kompatibilní s několika AI službami. LG Soundbar můžete snadno ovládat pomocí vybrané platformy.

* Některé funkce vyžadují předplatné nebo účet třetí strany.

** Google je ochranná známka společnosti Google LLC a služba Asistent Google není dostupná v některých jazycích a zemích.

*** Amazon, Alexa a všechny související značky jsou ochranné známky společnosti Amazon.com, Inc. nebo jejích přidružených společností.

**** Apple, logo Apple a Apple AirPlay 2 jsou ochranné známky společnosti Apple Inc. registrované v USA a dalších zemích. 

***** Upozorňujeme, že v okamžiku nákupu nemusí být služba k dispozici. Může být nutná aktualizace softwaru. Pro aktualizaci je nutné síťové připojení.

****** Snímky obrazovek jsou simulované.

Klíčová vlastnost

  • Počet kanálů

    5.1.3

  • Výstupní výkon

    580 W

  • Dolby Atmos

    Ano

  • DTS:X

    Ano

  • WOW Orchestra

    Ano

  • Hlavní

    1 000 x 63 x 135 mm

  • Subwoofer

    201,7 x 407 x 403 mm

Všechny specifikace

ČÁROVÝ KÓD

  • Čárový kód

    8806096055014

ZVUKOVÉ EFEKTY

  • AI Sound Pro

    Ano

  • Standard

    Ano

  • Hudba

    Ano

  • Kino

    Ano

  • Clear Voice Pro

    Ano

  • Sport

    Ano

  • Hra

    Ano

  • Bass Blast / Bass Blast +

    Ano

HI-RESOLUTION AUDIO

  • Vzorkování

    24bit/96kHz

  • Upbit / Upsampling

    24bit/96kHz

KONEKTIVITA

  • HDMI vstup

    1

  • HDMI výstup

    1

  • Verze Bluetooth

    5.1

  • Bluetooth kodeky - SBC/AAC

    Ano

  • Wi-Fi

    Ano

  • Připraveno pro bezdrátové zadní reproduktory

    Ano

  • USB

    1

  • Spolupracuje s Alexou

    Ano

  • Spotify Connect

    Ano

  • Tidal Connect

    Ano

  • AirPlay 2

    Ano

  • Chromecast

    Ano

  • Spolupracuje s Google Home

    Ano

  • Optický

    1

PODPORA HDMI

  • Pass-through

    Ano

  • Pass-through (4K)

    Ano

  • VRR / ALLM

    Ano

  • 120Hz

    Ano

  • HDR10

    Ano

  • Dolby Vision

    Ano

  • Audio Return Channel (ARC)

    Ano

  • Audio Return Channel (e-ARC)

    Ano

  • CEC (Simplink)

    Ano

VŠEOBECNÝ

  • Počet kanálů

    5.1.3

  • Počet reproduktorů

    11 EA

  • Výstupní výkon

    580 W

AUDIO FORMÁT

  • Dolby Atmos

    Ano

  • Dolby Digital

    Ano

  • DTS Digital Surround

    Ano

  • DTS:X

    Ano

  • AAC

    Ano

  • AAC+

    Ano

POHODLÍ

  • Aplikace pro dálkové ovládání - iOS / Android OS

    Ano

  • AI Room Calibration Pro (App)

    Ano

  • Ovládání režimu Soundbar

    Ano

  • TV Sound Mode Share

    Ano

  • WOW Orchestra

    Ano

  • WOW Interface

    Ano

ROZMĚR (ŠXVXH)

  • Hlavní

    1 000 x 63 x 135 mm

  • Subwoofer

    201,7 x 407 x 403 mm

  • Zadní reproduktor

    100,0 x 176,5 x 120,0 mm

HMOTNOST

  • Hlavní

    4,3 kg

  • Subwoofer

    10,0 kg

  • Celková hmotnost

    22,6 kg

  • Zadní reproduktor (2x)

    2,34 kg

PŘÍSLUŠENSTVÍ

  • Záruční list

    Ano

  • Kabel HDMI

    Ano

  • Nástěnný držák

    Ano

  • Dálkové ovládání

    Ano

NAPÁJENÍ

  • Spotřeba energie v pohotovostním režimu (Hlavní jednotka)

    0.5 W ↓

  • Spotřeba energie (Hlavní jednotka)

    59 W

  • Spotřeba energie v pohotovostním režimu (Subwoofer)

    0.5 W ↓

  • Spotřeba energie (Subwoofer)

    40 W

  • Spotřeba energie (Zadní reproduktory)

    20 W

  • Spotřeba energie v pohotovostním režimu (Zadní reproduktory)

    0.5 W ↓

INFORMACE O SHODĚ

DALŠÍ INFORMACE O SHODĚ

