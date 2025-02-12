Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Hlavní funkce

  • Double Super Bass Boost
  • Party osvětlení
  • Party Stroboskop
  • DJ Aplikace
  • Karaoke Star
  • Wireless Party Link
Další

A low angle view of the right side of LG XBOOM RNC5 against a purple background. The XBOOM light are also purple. And a TV screen displays a concert scene.



Pociťte odvážný párty zvuk

Dvijitý Super Bass Boost, X-Shiny Woofer a další zábavné funkce přinášejí působivé rytmy, které rozproudí párty.

LG XBOOM RNC7 s levým bokem směrem vpřed na černém pozadí. Z wooferů vychází fialová kruhová zvuková grafika.

Dvojitý Super Bass Boost

Dodejte hudbě dvojnásobnou sílu

Zpříjemněte si párty - LG RNC7 poskytuje hluboké a bohaté basy, které rozproudí zábavu.

Party osvětlení

Rozsviťte taneční parket

Barevná LED světla se mění podle rytmu hudby a dodají vašim večírkům další rozměr.

Vnímejte párty

Detailní pohled na horní část LG RNC7. Kolem se vznášejí dva blikající smartphony. Za reproduktorem je barevný ekvalizér.

Party stroboskop

Synchronizujte svůj smartphone s rytmem hudby

Přidejte na svou párty světlo. Můžete připojit až tři smartphony, zvednout je nebo vložit telefon do stojanu a jejich zadní světlo bude blikat spolu s hudbou.

* Tato funkce funguje pouze se systémem Android.

Muž roztáčí DJ deck.

Ovládněte taneční parket díky aplikaci DJ App

Roztančete párty. Používejte DJ efekty přímo z aplikace DJ App na zařízení se systémem Android nebo iOS nebo ovládejte DJ Pad na reproduktoru.

Ruka drží smartphone a ukazuje aplikaci DJ App.

* K dispozici budou aktualizace aplikace.

Konektivita

Více způsobů, jak si užít večírek

Připojte se do kytarového vstupu a rozpumpujte celý sál. Nebo použijte USB a rádio k přehrávání hudby.

'Koncertní scéna. Pod obrázkem jsou zobrazeny ikony Guitar In, USB, Bluetooth a Radio.

Karaoke Star

Zpívejte nahlas a zřetelně

Upravujte samostatně hlasitost hudby a mikrofonu, snižte hlasitost původních vokálů pomocí Voice Canceller a pomocí funkce Key Changer přizpůsobte hudbu svému hlasu.

* Mikrofon není součástí balení. 

** Vocal sound je hlasitost mikrofonu pro váš vlastní hlas.

Bezdrátové party připojení

Zdvojnásobte zábavu

Bezdrátově propojte dvě zařízení LG XBOOM RNC7 a zdvojnásobte zvukový výkon. Silnější zvuk znamená jediné –⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ lepší párty a více zábavy.

Zachránce večírků

Prožijte zábavu s přáteli

Nahrávejte své playlisty a DJské mixy na USB, abyste si je mohli kdykoli poslechnout. Zkopírujte je na jiné USB nebo je dokonce pošlete přátelům přes Bluetooth®.

* Nemá žádné interní úložiště.

Multi Bluetooth App XBOOM App

Sdílejte seznamy skladeb pomocí jediné aplikace

Spárujte tři zařízení současně prostřednictvím aplikace XBOOM App. Pomocí jakéhokoli připojeného zařízení můžete plynule ovládat playlist bez přerušení přehrávání hudby. Získejte ji v obchodě Google Play nebo v App Store.

'Na zařízení LG XBOOM RNC7 je smartphone a kolem něj se vznášejí dva další smartphony. Mezi smartphony se zobrazuje logo Bluetooth.

* K dispozici budou aktualizace aplikace.

TV Sound Sync

Zažijte vzrušení z živého vystoupení

Připojte zařízení RNC5 ke své LG TV pomocí Bluetooth® a vychutnejte si působivý zvuk, který vyplní celou místnost.

Lidé sledují TV na stěně, napravo od ní je LG XBOOM RNC7. Na televizoru běží film.

Tisk

Všechny specifikace

REPRODUKTOR

  • Jednotka basového reproduktoru

    8"

  • Velikost jednotky výškového reproduktoru

    2" x 2

KONEKTIVITA

  • Verze Bluetooth

    Ano (4.0)

  • USB

    Ano 2x

  • Optický

    Ano

EQ

  • Zesílení zvuku

    Ano

  • Standard

    Ano

  • Vlastní EQ (App)

    Ano

AUDIO FORMÁT

  • Dolby Digital

    Ano

  • DTS Digital Surround

    Ne

  • SBC

    Ano (poze Bluetooth)

  • AAC

    Ano (poze Bluetooth)

BATERIE

  • Doba nabíjení baterie (h)

    Nemá Baterii

  • Výdrž baterie (h)

    Nemá Baterii

SPOTŘEBA ENERGIE

  • Pohotovostní režim

    0,5 W

POHODLÍ

  • Wireless party link (Dual mód)

    Ano

  • Správce aktualizací (FOTA)

    Ano

  • Bluetooth App (Android/iOS)

    Ano

  • Osvětlení

    Ano

  • Voděodolný / odolný proti stříkající vodě

    Ne

  • Bezpečnostní zámek

    Ne

ROZMĚR (ŠXVXH)

  • Reproduktor

    330 x 785 x 344

  • Kartonová krabice

    436 x 861 x 396

HMOTNOST

  • Čistá hmotnost

    16,0

  • Celková hmotnost

    19,0

PŘÍSLUŠENSTVÍ

  • Záruční list

    Ano

INFORMACE O SHODĚ

DALŠÍ INFORMACE O SHODĚ
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
Bezpečnostní informace pro příslušenství jsou součástí bezpečnostních informací pro produkt a nejsou poskytovány samostatně.

