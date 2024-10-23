Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG XBOOM XL7S

XL7S

LG XBOOM XL7S

(0)
Pohled zepředu se zapnutým osvětlením. Na panelu Dynamické pixelové osvětlení se zobrazuje text; XBOOM.
Digital Trends logo doporučujícího ocenění

Ocenění

Digital Trends

Karaoke párty na kolech

LG XBOOM XL7S je postaven na pódiu se zapnutým červeno-oranžovým gradientním osvětlením. Za pódiem si lidé užívají hudbu.


Výrazný zvuk
Otočte hlasitost doprava

Rozjeďte párty s reproduktorem LG XBOOM XL7S.
Nabízí ohromující zvuk a různé zábavné efekty.
Krátké video o designu LG XBOOM XL7S. Přehrát video.

LG XBOOM XL7S je umístěn v nekonečném prostoru. Na stěně je znázorněna čtvercová zvuková grafika. Uprostřed reproduktoru je zvětšený osmipalcový obří woofer, který znázorňuje ohromující výkon 250 W. Z wooferu vychází zvukové vlny.

Jeden velký woofer

Ten s neuvěřitelně dunivými basy

LG XBOOM XL7S má osmipalcový obří woofer. Nabízí silnější basy, které všem okolo zprostředkují hluboký a ohromující zvuk.
Dynamická optimalizace basů

Vnímejte basy i při nízké hlasitosti

Užijte si dunivé basy v každé vteřině. S funkcí dynamické optimalizace basů si vychutnáte vyvážený zvuk bez zkreslení basů.

*Zvuk se může lišit v závislosti na zdroji zvuku.

2,5palcové výškové reproduktory

Čistý a jasný zvuk

Vysokofrekvenční tóny si vychutnáte uvnitř i venku. Reproduktor má dva 2,5palcové výškové reproduktory, které přehrávají dokonalý zvuk.

*Obrázek je simulovaný pro ilustrační účely.

Pohled na reproduktor zepředu. Každá část osvětlení má svůj vlastní popisek. Nahoře a dole je stroboskopické osvětlení. Uprostřed je zapnuto růžové a azurové gradientní kruhové osvětlení. Nad ním je dynamické pixelové osvětlení, které zobrazuje postavičku kaktusu.
XBOOM s párty osvětlením

Na vaše párty nikdo nezapomene

XBOOM s párty osvětlením rozjede každý večírek. Ozvláštněte párty světelnou show a ohromte hosty barevným textem nebo animacemi. Blikající dvojité stroboskopické osvětlení zaujme všechny okolo.

Detailní záběr dynamického pixelového osvětlení. Zobrazuje slovo Dance, které vyzývá k tanci. Text. Pod oranžovým vícebarevným kruhem je zapnuté osvětlení. Za reproduktorem lidé tančí na pláži.

Dynamické pixelové osvětlení

Vyjádřete párty energii textem

Zažijete novou éru s reproduktorem LG XBOOM XL7S. Otevřete si aplikaci XBOOM a zadejte v ní text, který se má zobrazit na LED displeji.

Text is placed on the purple gradient area, below there is a diagonal black colored area. The speaker is placed in between, showing dynamic pixel lighting and multi color ring lighting.

Dynamické pixelové osvětlení

S pixelovou grafikou nudu nezažijete

Dynamické pixelové osvětlení nabízí také sadu animací. Na panelu LED můžete nechat zobrazit barevné vzory, vizuální ekvalizér nebo postavičky.
Vyjádřete více

Text is placed on the black colored area, and the pictogram of multi color ring lighting's movements are shown; clockwise, counter-clockwise, upper and lower semicircle, left and right semicircle, and flash effect. The speaker is placed 45 degree angle to the left. And there is purple gradient colored area underneath for design purpose. 8-inch woofer is exaggerated in order to highlight its various colors.

Vícebarevné kruhové osvětlení

Zaujměte kruhovým osvětlením

LG XBOOM XL7S představuje světelnou show v rytmu melodií – vícebarevné kruhové osvětlení. Světlo tančí do rytmu hudby a dodává párty dynamickou energii.

Slaďte osvětlení s energií na párty

S funkcí My Pick v aplikaci XBOOM můžete každou párty osvětlit podle sebe. Také ji můžete oživit animacemi a krátkým textem, které spolehlivě rozproudí zábavu.

Snímek obrazovky aplikace XBOOM. Osvětlení si můžete nastavit podle sebe v aplikaci.

Ilustrované obrázky LG XBOOM XL7S. Odshora: siluety lidí, žena pohodlně přemisťuje reproduktor díky teleskopické rukojeti a kolečkům. Pohled na reproduktor a teleskopickou rukojeť shora. Lidé si užívají párty u bazénu, za nimi jsou umístěny dva reproduktory LG XBOOM XL7S s grafickým znázorněním zvukových vln. Pohled na zadní stranu reproduktoru, za kterým lidi skákající na pláži, detailní záběr na kolečko.

*Všechny zobrazené fotografie jsou pouze ilustrační. Skutečný produkt se může lišit, jelikož neustále pracujeme na jeho zlepšování.

Žena zpívá.

Lidé si užívají akustický koncert díky LG XBOOM XL7S. Pod snímkem je kytara

Připojte mikrofon a kytaru

Uspořádejte si vlastní koncert

S reproduktorem LG XBOOM XL7S můžete každou akci proměnit v karaoke. Připojte mikrofon a zazpívejte si z plných plic. Můžete k němu také připojit kytaru a uspořádat vlastní akustický koncert.

Všude s vámi, kdykoli a kdekoli

Reproduktor LG XBOOM XL7S vás doprovodí kamkoli, kde si budete chtít užít skvělou hudbu. Je konstruován tak, aby obstál i ve venkovním prostředí, takže s vámi může bez obav cestovat kamkoli.

Chyť a přemísti

Díky teleskopické rukojeti a kolečkům je přemisťování reproduktoru LG XBOOM XL7S velmi komfortní. Navíc se vyklápí dozadu, takže jej můžete vozit stejně jako kufr na kolečkách.

Ochrana IPX4

LG XBOOM XL7S splňuje stupeň voděodolnosti IPX4, což znamená, že je chráněn proti stříkající vodě.

*Stupeň ochrany IPX4. Dvířka musí být zcela zavřená, aby se zabránilo vniknutí vody.

Výdrž baterie 20 hodin

LG XBOOM XL7S nabízí dlouhou výdrž baterie, takže si můžete pustit hudbu kdykoli bez obav.

*Výdrž baterie 20 hodin měřena při 50% hlasitosti a osvětlení. Životnost baterie se liší podle způsobu použití, nastavení a podmínek prostředí.

Tisk

Všechny specifikace

ČÁROVÝ KÓD

  • Čárový kód

    8806091940582

REPRODUKTOR

  • Typ jednotky výškového reproduktoru

    Cone

  • Jednotka basového reproduktoru

    8" x 1

  • Velikost jednotky výškového reproduktoru

    2.5" x 1

KONEKTIVITA

  • Verze Bluetooth

    5.1

  • USB

    1

VŠEOBECNÝ

  • Počet kanálů

    2.1ch (2Way)

  • Výstupní výkon

    250 W

EQ

  • Zesílení zvuku

    Ano

  • Standard

    Ano

  • Vlastní EQ (App)

    Ano

AUDIO FORMÁT

  • SBC

    Ano

  • AAC

    Ano

ZDROJ NAPÁJENÍ

  • AC adaptér (Jack)

    Ano

BATERIE

  • Doba nabíjení baterie (h)

    3.5

  • Výdrž baterie (h)

    20

SPOTŘEBA ENERGIE

  • Režim zapnutí

    65 W

  • Pohotovostní režim

    0.5 W

POHODLÍ

  • Multipoint

    Ano

  • Wireless party link (Dual mód)

    Ano

  • Wireless party link (Multi mód)

    Ano

  • Správce aktualizací (FOTA)

    Ano

  • Bluetooth App (Android/iOS)

    Ano

  • Osvětlení

    Ano

  • Voděodolný / odolný proti stříkající vodě

    IPX4

  • Indikátor baterie

    Ano

  • Bezpečnostní zámek

    Ano

ROZMĚR (ŠXVXH)

  • Reproduktor

    310 x 700 x 316 mm

  • Kartonová krabice

    812 x 436 x 380 mm

HMOTNOST

  • Čistá hmotnost

    15,5 kg

  • Celková hmotnost

    18,5 kg

PŘÍSLUŠENSTVÍ

  • Záruční list

    Ano

  • AC adaptér

    Ano

INFORMACE O SHODĚ

DALŠÍ INFORMACE O SHODĚ

Názory zákazníků

