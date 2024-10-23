Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
TONE-T90S

Funkce

Galerie

Specifikace

Recenze

Podpora

TONE-T90S

TONE-T90S

TONE-T90S

(0)
Front view
logo doporučujícího ocenění portálu TechRadar

„Tyto mimořádné bezdrátové špunty do uší splňují všechny požadavky.“ (TechRadar, 8/2024)
Logo ocenění časopisu Computer Bild

„Sluchátka LG Tone Free T90S reprodukují hudbu velmi příjemně a vyrovnaně.“
Logo ocenění portálu KOPFHOERER.DE

„Potlačení šumu ve sluchátkách LG TONE Free T90S funguje na jedničku.“
Logo ocenění časopisu AV Magazine

„Nové reproduktory sluchátek LG TONE Free T90S vám dopřejí bohaté a asertivní hluboké basy.“
Logo výběrového ocenění Best Buy časopisu Home Cinema Choice

„Tohle je famózní model sluchátek do uší typu True Wireless.“

Logo ocenění portálu Computer Hoy

„… nabízejí špičkový zvuk, velmi dobré potlačení šumu a neskutečnou výdrž na baterii.“
Logo ocenění portálu Andro4all

„… tato sluchátka jsou hitem letošního roku.“
Logo portálu ON OFF

„… vysoce kvalitní zvuk a velmi efektivní adaptivní aktivní potlačení šumu.“
Čelní pohled na černá sluchátka TONE Free T90S s otevřenou kolébkou. Černá sluchátka z designových důvodů vyčnívají. Za nimi je bílý model TONE Free T90S. V pravém dolním rohu je první logo Dolby Atmos na světě.

První sluchátka s Dolby Atmos na světě

S technologií Head Tracking™ pro zábavu naplno

 

* Sluchátka LG řady T90 s technologií Dolby Atmos jsou první bezdrátová sluchátka na světě, která podporují technologii Dolby Head Tracking™ pro veškerý obsah a zařízení.

Krátký film o designu LG TONE Free T90s. Přehrát video.

Zjistěte více informací o grafenu

Odhalte, jak grafen formuje budoucnost audio zařízení.

O grafenu

Zobrazen je šestihranný vzor. Kliknutím získáte další informace o grafenovém materiálu.

Zvuk Dolby pro veškerý obsah

T90S vám nyní přináší technologie Dolby Atmos a Dolby Head Tracking™ pro všechna vaše zařízení. Technologie Dolby Virtualizer a Optimizer vám umožní pocítit rozdíl díky dokonale pohlcujícímu a přirozenému zvuku.

 

Černá sluchátka T90S se vznášejí v nekonečném prostoru. Vlevo je zachycen čelní pohled na levé sluchátko. Napravo je zobrazeno pravé sluchátko. Uprostřed je zobrazeno logo sluchátek Dolby Atmos a vedle něj je umístěna zvuková grafika.

*Sluchátka LG řady T90 s technologií Dolby Atmos jsou první bezdrátová sluchátka na světě, která podporují technologii Dolby Head Tracking™ pro veškerý obsah a zařízení.

Surround yourself with Dolby sound

Dolby Head Tracking™

Zažijte prostorový zvuk, který se pohybuje s vámi

Sluchátka T90S poskytují 3D zvuk díky sledování pohybu vaší hlavy. Poskytuje konzistentní zvuk v každém úhlu a přináší skutečné pohlcení a realitu uvnitř virtuální zvukové kopule. 

 

Žena se sluchátky T90S se usmívá. Pro zdůraznění funkce Dolby Head tracking™ je kolem její hlavy zobrazena ilustrativní koule.

*Snímek je simulovaný pro ilustrační účely.

Dolby Virtualizer & Optimizer

3D prostorový zvuk

Posuňte svůj zážitek z poslechu na vyšší úroveň díky personalizovanému 3D zvuku. Funkce Dolby Virtualizer rozšiřuje prostorovou dimenzi, abyste si mohli vychutnat zvuk jako na stadionu, zatímco optimalizátor vám umožní poslouchat přirozený a hlasitější zvuk bez zkreslení.

 

Žena se sluchátky T90S se usmívá. Kolem její hlavy je zobrazena zvuková koule, která zdůrazňuje prostorovou zvukovou funkci. Vpravo je zobrazeno rozhraní smartphonu, které ilustruje, že tato funkce je k dispozici v aplikaci TONE Free.

*K dispozici v aplikaci TONE Free.

Kvalitní zvuk díky špičkovému grafenu

Čistý grafen, který je lehký jako papír, ale tvrdý jako kov, zvyšuje výkon sluchátek T90S a zajišťuje bohatší a realističtější zvuk.

 

Adaptive Noise Cancelling

Udržujte si kolem sebe ticho.
Bez ohledu na to, kde se nacházíte.

Vychutnejte si pohlcující obsah, ať jste kdekoli, díky optimálnímu adaptivnímu potlačování hluku (ANC). T90S se v reálném čase přizpůsobuje hladině hluku v okolí a optimálně ji tlumí.

 

Tento snímek je simulován pro ilustraci funkce adaptivního potlačování hluku (Adaptive Noise Cancelling) u modelu T90S.

Na obrázku jsou dva nástavce do uší. Vlevo je předchozí model, vpravo je zobrazen koncovka do uší modelu T90S, která lépe izoluje hluk.

Pohodlně ve vašich uších

Nové nástavce do uší pomáhají sluchátkům lépe izolovat hluk. Jsou navrženy tak, aby lépe těsnily a blokovaly větší hluk. To má velký vliv na míru potlačení hluku.

Systém se 3 mikrofony a VPU

Nechte se slyšet

Hovory znějí přirozeně a jasně. Vestavěný třímikrofonový systém a hlasová snímací jednotka (VPU) monitorují hluk na pozadí, zachycují váš hlas a sledují pohyby čelistí pro lepší kvalitu hovoru. Nový Hi-SNR mikrofon dále snižuje okolní hluk.

* Mikrofon Hi-SNR: Vysoký poměr signálu k šumu rozšířený na 65 dB až 68 dB.

Pohled na černý model T90S zblízka.
Algoritmus oddělování hlasu a šumu

Váš hlas zní jasně a zřetelně

Zleva doprava: Žena telefonuje venku a má v uchu sluchátka T90S. Model T90S filtruje okolní hluk a druhá žena slyší zřetelně pouze svůj hlas.

Hluk se při telefonování mísí s vaším hlasem

T90S analyzuje vaše okolí.

Zleva doprava: Žena telefonuje venku a má v uchu sluchátka T90S. Model T90S filtruje okolní hluk a druhá žena slyší zřetelně pouze svůj hlas.

T90S odděluje hlas od hluku

Odděluje hlas od hluku v pozadí.

Zleva doprava: Žena telefonuje venku a má v uchu sluchátka T90S. Model T90S filtruje okolní hluk a druhá žena slyší zřetelně pouze svůj hlas.

Uslyšíte hlas v plné čistotě

Sluchátka T90S používají algoritmus VPU a oddělení hlasu od šumu, ať už telefonujete, nebo se s někým bavíte.

Režim šeptání

Konverzace zůstane mezi vámi dvěma. Stačí vysunout pravé sluchátko a zašeptat do mikrofonu. V režimu šeptání se můžete ponořit do soukromých konverzací.

Režim poslechu

Vpusťte některé zvuky z okolí. Režim poslechu vám pomůže lépe slyšet, co se děje kolem.

Režim konverzace

Když jste s další osobou, klepnutím na sluchátko přepnete do režimu konverzace. Tím zesílíte hlas člověka, se kterým mluvíte. Takže můžete konverzovat se sluchátky v uších.

Vyvážený design

Na míru zvuku, na míru uším

Model T90S je vědecky konstruován tak, aby vám dokonale padl. Motivuje vás tak při cvičení a pomáhá soustředit se v práci. 

Technologická kompatibilita

Pro váš komfort

Cítíte se izolováni od okolního světa. Nový ergonomický design vám zajistí naprostý komfort, zatímco měkké ušní gelové nástavce lékařské kvality se přizpůsobí vašim uším a umožní vám poslech po celé hodiny bez zátěže pro uši. 

Vyobrazení ucha. Vyobrazení ucha se třemi černobílými tečkami, které znázorňují orientační body. Vyobrazení ucha se sluchátkem uvnitř pro virtuální nasazení. Vyobrazení ucha s černými tečkami a čarami, které znázorňují ergonomickou analýzu.

3D skenování

3D kresba tvaru ucha 300 lidí

Vyobrazení ucha. Vyobrazení ucha se třemi černobílými tečkami, které znázorňují orientační body. Vyobrazení ucha se sluchátkem uvnitř pro virtuální nasazení. Vyobrazení ucha s černými tečkami a čarami, které znázorňují ergonomickou analýzu.

Přelomová technologie

Modelování výsledku 3D výkresu

Vyobrazení ucha. Vyobrazení ucha se třemi černobílými tečkami, které znázorňují orientační body. Vyobrazení ucha se sluchátkem uvnitř pro virtuální nasazení. Vyobrazení ucha s černými tečkami a čarami, které znázorňují ergonomickou analýzu.

Virtuální zkouška usazení

Praktické nasazení sluchátek

Vyobrazení ucha. Vyobrazení ucha se třemi černobílými tečkami, které znázorňují orientační body. Vyobrazení ucha se sluchátkem uvnitř pro virtuální nasazení. Vyobrazení ucha s černými tečkami a čarami, které znázorňují ergonomickou analýzu.

Ergonomická analýza

Kontrola tlaku při užívání

Logo Postech a Ergonomic Design Technology Lab.
Koláž lidí, kteří používají sluchátka T90S v každodenním životě. Nalevo shora dolů: žena sleduje televizi se sluchátky T90S a muž používá notebook se sluchátky T90S. Vpravo nahoře má muž na uších model T90S a zároveň používá svůj tablet a žena sleduje v metru video na svém smartphonu.

UVnano Hygiene

Čisté uši. Čistý zvuk.

Bezdrátová sluchátka lze dezinfikovat prostřednictvím nabíjecího pouzdra. Je vybaveno UV světlem a rozšířenou plochou UV LED, která zasahuje celý ušní gel a odstraňuje až 99,9 % bakterií.

Pohled shora na LG TONE Free T90S s otevřenou kolébkou. Na povrchu je umístěno sluchátko, které zobrazuje UV nano osvětlení. Text se zobrazuje vedle sluchátek.

*UVnano je kombinace UV LED a nanometru.

*Podle nezávislých testů redukuje nabíjecí pouzdro UVnano během deseti minut při nabíjení ze sluchátek až 99,9 % bakterií Escherichia Coli, Staphylococcus Aureus a Klebsiella Pneumonia. Funkce UV LED funguje pouze při nabíjení. Výsledky se mohou lišit v závislosti na aktuálním prostředí použití.

*UV LED světlo je neviditelné a aktivuje se pouze tehdy, když je nabíjecí pouzdro se sluchátky uvnitř zavřené. Modré světlo slouží pouze k estetickým účelům a objeví se po otevření víka nabíjecího pouzdra.

*Tento produkt využívá UV technologii s vlnovou délkou 265 až 285 nanometrů.

*Snímky jsou simulovány pro lepší pochopení funkce. 

Obrázek funkce vícebodového a vícepárového připojení. Rozhraní widgetu TONE Free je zobrazeno vlevo dole. Uprostřed je vyobrazen černý model T90S. Vpravo je zobrazeno rozhraní smartphonu a notebooku.

Vícebodové a vícenásobné párování

Více připojení, rychlejší párování

Sluchátka můžete bezproblémově spárovat až s pěti zařízeními. Připojte se ke dvěma zařízením současně pomocí vícebodového a vícenásobného párování. Pro přepínání mezi zařízeními stačí přidat zařízení v aplikaci nebo widgetu TONE Free.

*Snímek obrazovky je simulovaný. Uživatelské rozhraní se může měnit.

Aplikace TONE Free

Zjednodušené ovládání

Nyní si můžete uložit své preference nastavením profilů, zkontrolovat výdrž baterie a nerušeně si vychutnávat zvuk.

Výdrž baterie

Nabijte jednou, poslouchejte celý den

Nabijte sluchátka během chvilky a užívejte si zvuk tak dlouho, jak budete chtít. Sluchátka T90S vydrží až 9 hodin poslechu s vypnutým ANC a až 36 hodin poslechu při použití pouzdra.

*Životnost baterie závisí na nastavení zařízení, prostředí, používání a mnoha dalších faktorech.

*Podle interního testování kvality LGE vydrží baterie sluchátek 9 hodin a baterie pouzdra 36 hodin při vypnutých funkcích aktivního potlačení hluku (Active Noise Cancelling), ambientního režimu a Dolby Atmos.

Plug & Wireless

Připojte se a vstupte do světa zábavy

Pouzdro T90S můžete připojit i k zařízením bez Bluetooth. Po připojení si stačí jen užívat.

Tisk

Všechny specifikace

PŘÍSLUŠENSTVÍ

  • AUX (3.5Φ) na USB kabel

    Ano

  • Nabíjecí kabel

    Ano

  • Gelové špunty zdravotnické kvality

    Ano

AUDIO KODEK

  • AAC

    Ano

  • apt-X Adaptive

    Ano

  • SBC

    Ano

ČÁROVÝ KÓD

  • Čárový kód

    8806084703620

VÝDRŽ BATERIE (H)

  • Celkem (Sluchátka + Nabíjecí pouzdro)

    36

  • Sluchátka (ANC vypnuto)

    9

DOBA NABÍJENÍ (H)

  • Nabíjecí pouzdro

    2.5

  • Sluchátka

    1

KONEKTIVITA

  • BLE

    Ano

  • Verze Bluetooth

    5.4

  • Služba Google Fast Pair

    Ano

POHODLÍ

  • Rychlé nabíjení

    Ano

  • Multipoint

    Ano

  • Multi Paring

    Ano

  • Plug & Wireless

    Ano

  • Rychlé párování

    Ano

  • UVnano

    Ano

  • Hlasové příkazy (Google Assistant, Siri)

    Ano

  • Voděodolný / odolný proti stříkající vodě

    IPX4

  • Bezdrátové nabíjení

    Ano

ROZMĚR (ŠXVXH)

  • Nabíjecí pouzdro

    65,0 x 29,9 x 32,6 mm

  • Sluchátko

    21,6 x 21,9 x 24,2 mm

EQ

  • 3D Sound Stage

    Ano

  • Přizpůsobený EQ

    Ano

  • Dolby Atmos

    Ano

  • LG EQ

    Ano

  • Meridian EQ (Přirozený, Pohlcující)

    Ano

  • Zvukový efekt Meridian

    Ano

ZVUKOVÉ ŘEŠENÍ

  • Ambientní režim

    Ano

  • ANC

    Ano

  • Počet mikrofonů

    4

  • Talk Thru

    Ano

REPRODUKTOR

  • Velikost jednotky (Φ)

    9.8Φ (Graphene)

  • Typ jednotky

    Dynamický

HMOTNOST

  • Čistá hmotnost nabíjecího pouzdra

    43,0 g

  • Čistá hmotnost produktu

    5,7 g

INFORMACE O SHODĚ

DALŠÍ INFORMACE O SHODĚ
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
Bezpečnostní informace pro příslušenství jsou součástí bezpečnostních informací pro produkt a nejsou poskytovány samostatně.

Názory zákazníků

