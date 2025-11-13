What is an Inverter Refrigerator?: Inverter Technology in Refrigerators

LG doesn’t stop at the compressor. Our premium refrigerators integrate a suite of innovative features designed to elevate your everyday experience:

• DoorCooling+™: Cools the refrigerator evenly and quickly, even near the door, helping your food stay fresh no matter where it’s stored.

• Multi-Air Flow™: Multiple vents ensure a consistent temperature throughout the refrigerator, reducing hot or cold spots.

• Fresh Zone: A dedicated compartment for fruits and vegetables, maintaining the ideal humidity for longer-lasting freshness.

• HygieneFresh+™: Advanced air filtration system that removes up to 99.999% of bacteria*, minimizing odors and keeping your food safer.

• NatureFRESH™: A holistic cooling system that combines several LG technologies for optimal food preservation.

• LG ThinQ™: Smart technology that lets you monitor and control your refrigerator from your smartphone, so you’re always in control, even when you’re out shopping.

These exclusive features ensure that every LG inverter refrigerator isn’t just efficient, but also tailored to the needs of modern Mexican families.