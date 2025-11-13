We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG Refrigerator
What features do you need?
Key feature of LG Refrigerators
Enhanced energy efficiency
Energy-consciousness suited to your lifestyle
InstaView™
Instant insight, smart convenience
LG InstaView™ lets you see inside the sleek glass screen with two quick knocks. Available on Side-by-side refrigerators, Multi-Door refrigerators, and 1-Door models.
*Features and performance may vary by model and usage conditions.
LinearCooling™
Seals in farm freshness longer
LinearCooling™ reduces temperature fluctuations, locking in flavor and keeping
food fresh for up to 7 days.
Ice & Water Dispenser
Built-in instant refreshment
Filtered water and fresh ice are available on demand with LG dispensers
*Features and performance may vary by model and usage conditions.
Inverter Linear Compressor™
Efficient Energy Saving
Thanks to LG's Inverter Linear Compressor, which guarantees market-leading
efficiency by using fewer components than conventional compressors.
Therefore, the Inverter Linear Compressor has exceptional friction points,
resulting in less noise.
Utility Benefits
Useful features for your kitchen
Compare Products
Compare key features across the LG lineup to choose the product that fits your home and lifestyle.
|Features
|French Door
|Side-by-side
|2-Door
|2-Door
|1Door
GM89SXD
VS23BQB
LT57AWT
GB35BVB
GR21WPP
|Total capacity(cubic feet)
|31
|23
|20
|12
|7
|null
|Yes
|Yes
|No
|Yes / DID No
|No
*Specifications are subject to change. Please check individual product pages for the most up-to-date information.
LG Refrigerator Freezer FAQ
Q.
How to change the temperature setting on a LG Refrigerator?
A.
To change the temperature on your LG Refrigerator, use the control panel located either on the door or inside the refrigerator compartment. Refrigerator and freezer temperatures can be set separately to match your storage preferences.
With compatible models, the LG ThinQ app allows you to monitor and adjust temperature settings remotely from your smartphone, offering added convenience wherever you are.
Q.
What are the benefits of an InstaView™ refrigerator?
A.
LG’s InstaView™ refrigerator features a tinted glass panel that becomes transparent with two quick knocks, allowing you to see inside the refrigerator without opening the door.
This helps reduce cold air loss, improves energy efficiency, and keeps food fresher for longer. It's a convenient way to view your refrigerator contents at a glance, blending smart design with everyday practicality.