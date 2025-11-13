About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
LG Refrigerator Installation Guide

Key Checks Before Installation

Check Space and PathwaysWater Supply ConnectionFlexible Storage
Check Space and Pathways
Buying Guide Home

Where can I install a LG Refrigerator?

LG Fridge Freezer in modern kitchen showing installation clearance and pathway check.

Suitable spaces,

From integrated to freestanding models, LG Refrigerators installs neatly

into a variety of spaces, including small kitchens, dining areas, or home bars.

Space Check

Ensure sufficient space for installation

Leave at least 5 cm of clearance between the back of your LG Refrigerator

and the wall for optimal airflow.

Pathway Check

Confirm a clear route for installation

For large Refrigerator models, confirm the depth and pathway width to ensure they can pass through doors, hallways, and stairs.

Levelling

Level the product and adjust the door height

Use front legs to level your refrigerator. Adjust door height so that drawers,

lids, and doors close properly.

How do I set up my LG Refrigerator for water and ice?

LG Fridge Freezer water supply connection with faucet and hose attached at rear.

Easy setup

Check the installation method to set up your refrigerator easily.

Use the built-in drink dispenser and ice maker for clean water and fresh

ice anytime.

Water Tank Type

Fill the dispenser tank

For non-plumbed LG Refrigerator models: Remove the dispenser tank,

fill it with clean water, and place it back on the shelf.

LG fridge banner about replacing water filter for clean water, with Explore Accessories button.

LG fridge banner about replacing water filter for clean water, with Explore Accessories button.

Replace your filter regularly for fresh water

Replace your filter regularly for fresh water Explore Accessories

How can I organize my LG refrigerator more conveniently?

LG Fridge Freezer with doors open, showing flexible storage compartments and shelves.

Flexible storage, easy access

Organize your LG Refrigerator with adjustable shelves and built-in

compartments for a tidy and convenient setup.

Wine Rack

Store wine or use as a shelf

The refrigerator wine rack holds up bottles or doubles as a shelf for wider items.

My Box

Place on any shelf in your Refrigerator

With a built-in carbon filter that absorbs food odours, My Box keeps your

refrigerator, fresh and can be placed either above or below the refrigerator

drawers.

Folding Shelf

Create space for tall or large Items

Folding refrigerator shelves provide extra room for bulky or tall items,

providing a space-saving solution for flexible storage.

Mini Door Basket

Organize small items

Place it anywhere on the refrigerator or freezer door shelves to neatly

store sauces and small ingredients.

LG fridge banner about organising storage with accessories, with Explore Accessories button.

LG fridge banner about organising storage with accessories, with Explore Accessories button.

Use LG accessories to organize your Refrigerator

Use LG accessories to organize your Refrigerator Explore Accessories

Features and installation may vary by model.

Images and videos are illustrative only. See the owner’s manual or official product page for detailed guidance.

1) Zero Clearance

-Proper installation is required to ensure optimal door operation.

Please refer to the Owner’s Manual for detailed installation instructions.