We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Key Checks Before Installation
Where can I install a LG Refrigerator?
Space Check
Ensure sufficient space for installation
Leave at least 5 cm of clearance between the back of your LG Refrigerator
and the wall for optimal airflow.
Pathway Check
Confirm a clear route for installation
For large Refrigerator models, confirm the depth and pathway width to ensure they can pass through doors, hallways, and stairs.
Levelling
Level the product and adjust the door height
Use front legs to level your refrigerator. Adjust door height so that drawers,
lids, and doors close properly.
How do I set up my LG Refrigerator for water and ice?
Water Tank Type
Fill the dispenser tank
For non-plumbed LG Refrigerator models: Remove the dispenser tank,
fill it with clean water, and place it back on the shelf.
How can I organize my LG refrigerator more conveniently?
Wine Rack
Store wine or use as a shelf
The refrigerator wine rack holds up bottles or doubles as a shelf for wider items.
My Box
Place on any shelf in your Refrigerator
With a built-in carbon filter that absorbs food odours, My Box keeps your
refrigerator, fresh and can be placed either above or below the refrigerator
drawers.
Folding Shelf
Create space for tall or large Items
Folding refrigerator shelves provide extra room for bulky or tall items,
providing a space-saving solution for flexible storage.
Mini Door Basket
Organize small items
Place it anywhere on the refrigerator or freezer door shelves to neatly
store sauces and small ingredients.
Features and installation may vary by model.
Images and videos are illustrative only. See the owner’s manual or official product page for detailed guidance.
1) Zero Clearance
-Proper installation is required to ensure optimal door operation.
Please refer to the Owner’s Manual for detailed installation instructions.