Washing Machine

A Washer Dryer Combo is ideal when you want wash + dry in one appliance or you only have a single hookup. It is convenient for small spaces and quick, everyday loads.

Drying capacity is smaller than the wash capacity, so larger loads may need to be split.

Many users choose a combo for apartments or secondary spaces; families who do heavy weekly laundry may prefer separate units for throughput.

LG offers all in one models with smart controls in Mexico on select models.