Washing Machine

What type are you looking for?

LG WashTower™, Front-loading, Top-loading, and Washer-Dryers on pedestals in a bright neutral room

Washing Machine Types

Compare Top-loading, Front-loading, Washer-Dryers, and WashTower™. Each type offers unique benefits for space, capacity, and daily routines.

Explore the LG Laundry lineup

LG WashTower™ WK25BS6 with 25 kg washer and 22 kg dryer in a compact closet-style space

WashTower™ 

One sleek unit with centralized controls, large capacity, and smart care ideal when you want washing and drying together.

LG 22 kg Front-loading Washing Machines WM22WV26SR with AI DD™ and ThinQ™ in a modern kitchen-style laundry

Front-loading Washing Machines

AI DD™ and 6 Motion adapt drum movement and time for thorough yet gentle cleaning, with quiet performance

LG all-in-one Washer-Dryer WD20EWNTS6P installed in a compact nook, highlighting space-saving design

Washer-Dryers

Save space by washing and drying in the same tub well-suited to small homes and single hookups, with smart controls.

LG 25 kg Top-loading Washing Machines WT25WT6HK in a family laundry room with stacked towels

Top-loading Washing Machines

Great for family laundry with 20~25 kg options. TurboDrum™ water flow helps clean powerfully yet gently.

LG electric clothes dryer DF22VV2SR and gas clothes dryer DT25WTGK side by side, showing Sensor Dry and capacity choices

Clothes dryers

Choose electric or gas, with Sensor Dry and ThinQ™ for consistent results and easy control.

Laundry Machine types
Laundry Machine types
Buying Guide Home
LG WashTower™ stacked washer and dryer in a closet-style space, showing compact design and centralized controls for easy use.

LG WashTower starts as separate washer and dryer units side by side, then stacks vertically to free up space on the right for extra clothing storage.

LG WashTower™

Built for ease and efficiency

A space saving washer and dryer tower with centralized controls. Get large capacity washing and Sensor Dry convenience in one sleek unit, ideal for busy homes.

Built for ease and efficiency
LG top load washer in a modern laundry with stools, showing easy acces and large capacity

LG small washing machine in white with 565mm depth ideal for narrow laundry rooms.

Front-Loading Washing Machine

Built for fabric care and efficiency.

Front load washers deliver smart, gentle care with AI DD™ and run quietly. Ideal for homes with a separate dryer or wash-only needs. Choose the right capacity, up to 22 kg in MX.

Built for fabric care and efficiency.
LG washer dryer built into shelving with folded towels, showing space saving one unit design

LG medium-sized washing machine in black with 565mm depth for standard kitchens.

Washer-Dryers

All in one, compact convenience

Wash and dry in the same tub with smart controls, helping keep clothes fresh while saving space and time. Well suited to apartments and single hookups.

All in one, compact convenience
LG front load washer installed under cabinetry in a neutral kitchen style laundry, highlighting quiet and gentle washing

LG large capacity washing machine in silver with 615mm depth and generous drum size.

Top-Loading Washing Machine

Built for speed and convenience

Easy acces from above with 20 to 25 kg options makes everyday washing faster. TurboDrum™ water flow and 6 Motion help clean powerfully yet gently.

Built for speed and convenience
LG top load washer in a modern laundry with stools, showing easy acces and large capacity

LG medium-sized washing machine in black with 565mm depth for standard kitchens.

Clothes dryers

Efficient drying, gentle performance

Choose electric or gas models with Sensor Dry for even results that help protect fabrics and save time. Pair with your washer for faster, well cared for laundry days.

Efficient drying, gentle performance

Compare Products

Compare key features across the LG lineup to choose the product that fits your home and lifestyle.

Table Caption
FeaturesWashTower™Front-Loading Washing MachineWasing DryerTop-Loading Washing MachineClothes dryer
Front view of WK25BS6
WK25BS6
Front view of WM22WV26SR
WM22WV26SR
Front view of WD20EWNTS6P
WD20EWNTS6P
Front view of WT28EGTX6
WT28EGTX6
Front view of DF22VV2SR
DF22VV2SR
max-capacity(kg)Wash25 / Dry22Wash 22Wash 20 / Dry up to 12Wash 28Dry 22
Steam CareYesYesYesYesYes
nullYesYesNoYesNo
6 MotionYesYesYesYesNo
ThinQ™ (Wi-Fi)YesYesYesYesYes
Sensor DryYesYesYesNoYes
Dimensions (WxHxD, mm)700 x 1,890 x 770700 x 990 x 770686 x 990 x 765686 x 1092 x 721686 x 990 x 765

*Specifications are subject to change. Please check individual product pages for the most up-to-date information.

Washing Machine FAQ

Q.

Are Washer Dryer Combos worth the investment?

A.

A Washer Dryer Combo is ideal when you want wash + dry in one appliance or you only have a single hookup. It is convenient for small spaces and quick, everyday loads.

 

Drying capacity is smaller than the wash capacity, so larger loads may need to be split.

Many users choose a combo for apartments or secondary spaces; families who do heavy weekly laundry may prefer separate units for throughput.

LG offers all in one models with smart controls in Mexico on select models.

Q.

Is it better to have separate washer and dryer?

A.

Separate units give more flexibility and speed. You can start a second wash while the first load is drying, and dedicated dryers usually have larger drying capacity.

 

Pair options: Top Load 25 kg + Gas or Electric Dryer, or Front Load up to 22 kg + Electric Dryer.

On select models with LG ThinQ™, the washer can suggest a compatible drying program for the next step.

Choose what fits your space, budget, and load size.

Q.

What can a smart Washing Machine do?

A.

On select models, LG smart washers use AI DD™ with 6 Motion to analyze the load and adjust drum movement and time for gentle, thorough cleaning. With LG ThinQ™ you can:

 

Start and monitor cycles remotely

Get end of cycle alerts

Use Smart Diagnosis™ for quick troubleshooting

Download cycles tailored to your needs Features and voice assistant compatibility may vary by model and region.

Q.

What is Quick Wash on an LG Washing Machine?

A.

Quick Wash is a time saving cycle designed for lightly soiled or smaller loads.

 

On select front load washers, TurboWash™ 360° uses high presure multi sprays and optimized drum motion to deliver a fast, effective clean.

On select top load washers, TurboWash3D™ enhances water flow for powerful yet gentle results in les time.

Actual time and performance depend on model, load size, fabric type, and settings.