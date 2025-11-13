About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Fridge Freezers

What features do you need?

Close-up of LG InstaView refrigerator. The see-through panel lights up, followed by the water dispenser. The sleek handle is shown before the door opens.

Feature and Performance

Discover advanced features such as InstaView™, frost-free storage, ice and water dispenser, and an energy-saving inverter compressor, all combined to bring innovation, convenience, and efficiency.

Key feature of LG Fridge Freezers

A woman in a pink shirt taps the glass panel of an LG InstaView fridge. Through the transparent panel, water bottles and groceries inside the fridge are visible.

InstaView™

Knock twice, see inside, stay fresh.

There are fruits in containers of LG's Tall Fridge Freezer. The left side shows fresh fruit without frost, while the right side fruit coverd with frost.

Total No Frost

Keeps freezer frost-free, easy to use.

A hand fills a glass with ice cubes from the built-in dispenser of an LG fridge freezer. Ice is coming out of the dispenser located on the front of the refrigerator door.

Ice & Water Dispenser

Chilled water and ice with plumbed or not.

LG energy-efficient fridge freezer with Smart Inverter motor and top energy rating label, highlighting cost-saving and eco-friendly performance.

Energy Saving

Energy-saving Inverter Compressor.

Feature and PerformanceUtility BenefitsCompare ProductsHelpful HintsFAQ
Feature and Performance
Buying Guide Home
InstaView™

Instant insight, smart convenience

LG InstaView™ lets you see inside the sleek glass screen with two quick knocks. This feature is available on American Style, Multi-Door, and Tall models, helping keep food fresher by reducing cold air loss.

See all InstaView™
Woman knocks twice on the LG InstaView refrigerator. The glass panel lights up to reveal water bottles inside. She then opens the door and takes one out.

*Features and performance may vary by model and usage conditions.

Total No Frost

Effortless frost-free freshness

LG’s Total No Frost, powered by Multi Air Flow, keeps every corner of the Fridge Freezer evenly cool, prevents ice build-up, and removes the need for manual defrosting.

See all Total No Frost
Close-up of LG fridge Metal Fresh™ freezing technology with fresh vegetables and desserts kept frost-free on one side and icy on the other, highlighting freshness.
Close-up of LG fridge Metal Fresh™ freezing technology with fresh vegetables and desserts kept frost-free on one side and icy on the other, highlighting freshness.

*Features and performance may vary by model and usage conditions.

Ice & Water Dispenser

Built-in instant refreshment

Filtered water and fresh ice are available on demand with LG dispensers featured across the range, even on models without a plumbed water connection. Simply top up the tank and refresh anytime.

See all Ice & Water DispenserLearn more about Ice Solution
Close-up of the LG refrigerator’s ice and water dispenser nozzle, showing sterilised interior as clean water flows out.

*Features and performance may vary by model and usage conditions.

Energy Saving

For your energy efficient home

LG’s Fridge Freezers use Inverter Compressor technology for quiet, efficient cooling. Smart features help cut energy, noise, and running costs.

See all Inverter Linear Compressor™
LG fridge with Smart Inverter Compressor and energy rating graphic, plus mobile app screen showing energy usage monitoring for efficiency.

LG fridge with Smart Inverter Compressor and energy rating graphic, plus mobile app screen showing energy usage monitoring for efficiency.

*Compared to the refrigerator with LG conventional reciprocating compressor. Based on VDE testing comparing energy consumption and noise level between LGE model GBB530NSCXE and GBB530NSQWB.

Utility Benefits

Useful features for your kitchen

Person fills a cup with ice from the LG refrigerator’s dispenser, showing three different types of ice being dispensed.
Ice solution
Person wipes away fingerprints easily while closing the fridge door, thanks to the refrigerator’s easy-to-clean finish.
Easy clean
User adjusting LG refrigerator’s folding shelf to fit tall bottles, highlighting flexible storage for large or bulky items.
Folding shelf​

Compare Products

Compare key features across the LG lineup to choose the product that fits your home and lifestyle.

Table Caption
FeaturesAmerican StyleAmerican StyleMulti-DoorMulti-DoorTall Fridge
Front view of GSXE90EVAD
GSXE90EVAD
Front view of GSLV71PZTD
GSLV71PZTD
Front view of GMV960NNME
GMV960NNME
Front view of GMM41MSBEM
GMM41MSBEM
Front view of GBG7190CEV
GBG7190CEV
null628635617474349

*Specifications are subject to change. Please check individual product pages for the most up-to-date information.

Helpful Hints, Our Lab

Family in modern kitchen using LG InstaView fridge freezer, father eating and son reaching into fridge, highlighting easy access and smart food organisation.

Everything you need to know about American-style fridge

Close-up of LG Fresh Balancer and Fresh Converter drawers inside fridge freezer, storing fruit, vegetables, and fresh meat to keep food fresher for longer.

How to Keep Food Fresh & Eat Healthy

LG American-style fridge freezer in stainless steel built into contemporary kitchen cabinets, showcasing premium finish and integrated water dispenser.

Fridge Freezer with Ice and Water Dispenser

Fridge Freezer  FAQ

Q.

What is the difference between a plumbed and non-plumbed fridge?

A.

A plumbed fridge connects directly to your home’s water supply, providing a continuous flow of chilled water and ice without needing refills. In contrast, a non-plumbed fridge features a built-in water tank that requires manual refill, making it easier to install anywhere without the need for plumbing. LG offers both options, letting you choose between the convenience of plumbing and the flexibility of a non-plumbed design to suit your kitchen layout.

Q.

What does a plumbed water & ice dispenser mean?

A.

A plumbed water and ice dispenser connects directly to your mains water supply, providing a continuous supply of chilled water and ice without the need to manually refill a tank.

This feature offers convenience and is ideal for busy households that use water and ice regularly. Many LG American-style and Multi-Door Fridge Freezers come equipped with this feature, offering effortless access to refreshments.

Q.

How to change the temperature setting on a Fridge Freezer?

A.

To change the temperature on your LG Fridge Freezer, use the control panel located either on the door or inside the fridge compartment. Fridge and freezer temperatures can be set separately to match your storage preferences.

With compatible models, the LG ThinQ app allows you to monitor and adjust temperature settings remotely from your smartphone, offering added convenience wherever you are.

Q.

What are the benefits of an InstaView™ fridge?

A.

LG’s InstaView™ fridge features a tinted glass panel that becomes transparent with two quick knocks, allowing you to see inside the fridge without opening the door.

This helps reduce cold air loss, improves energy efficiency, and keeps food fresher for longer. It’s a convenient way to view your fridge contents at a glance, blending smart design with everyday practicality.