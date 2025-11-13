About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Washing Machine Installation Guide

Key Checks Before Installation

WashTower™Washing MachineTop Loading Washing machineTumble DryerWasher Dryer
WashTower™
Buying Guide Home

Why is the vertical design of the LG WashTower™ convenient?

LG WashTower installed in a modern closet with ironing board beside it, showing vertical design and easy center control panel

Single unit, simple setup

LG WashTower™ combines washer and dryer in a single unit that

fits neatly into small spaces. Its center control panel provides easy access

to both without bending or stepping up.

Clearance Space

Ensure sufficient installation space

Leave 5 cm on each side, 10 cm at the back, and at least 177 cm in height.Place on a solid, level floor. Anti-slip pads are recommended for additional stability

Pathway Check

Plan your route

Consider the unit’s size to ensure a clear path for moving it into place. Check stairs, hallways, and doorways, and allow at least 80 cm of entry space at the installation area.

Drain Connection

Secure both hoses

Attach both the washer and dryer drain hoses. Bundle them together using the supplied tie strap, and secure with the elbow bracket to prevent the hoses from bending.

*Features and installation may vary by model images and videos are illustrative only see the owner's manual of official product page for detailed guidance

Where can I place a Washing Machine?

Front load washer in a compact nook beside louvered doors and plants, illustrating an easy fit in small spaces

Easy fit in suitable spaces

LG Washing Machines can be installed in a variety of spaces, including utility rooms, or even compact spaces. Choose between front-loading washing machines, top-loading washing machines, or twin tub washing machines.

Space Check

Ensure room to fit

Leave space on all sides for door clearance to ensure the freestanding LG Washing Machine fits standard installation dimensions.

Water Supply Hose

Check the tap type

Taps may be either threaded or smooth, which determines the type of connector

needed for the Washing Machine’s water inlet and drain pipes.

Levelling

Keep it steady

Keep the washer level by adjusting the feet to reduce vibration and noise. Adding anti-vibration pads can provide extra stability.

Washing Machine installation guide

Watch this step-by-step tips on how to install a washing machine at home.

LG front load Washing Machines in a silver finish with installation checklist points displayed alongside.

LG front load Washing Machine with pre-installation checklist showing specifications, connections, and floor requirements.

*Features and installation may vary by model. Images and videos are illustrative only. See the owner’s manual or official product page for detailed guidance.

Where can I place a Top Loading Washing Machine?

LG top load washers in a modern utility room with basket and shelves, showing compact design and convenient installation

Upward opening, front space saved

With its top-loading design, the LG Top-loading Washer opens from above and fits seamlessly into any space, from compact spaces to utility rooms. Do laundry comfortably while keeping every wash simple and convenient.

Space Check

Ensure room to fit

Leave enough space around your LG Top-Loading Washing Machine for door clearance and proper ventilation. Check that the unit fits standard installation dimensions and allows the top door to open fully.

Dual Water Supply

Attach Hot & Cold Water Hoses

After verifying your tap type, select the correct connector to attach both hot and cold water inlets. Check hoses to ensure they are free of kinks or traps.

single Water Supply

Attach Cold Water Hose

To connect the cold water supply only, first verify your tap type and select the correct connector for the inlet. After connecting, make sure the hose is straight and free of kinks or traps.

Pump Drainage

Correct Hose Height for Pump Models

Verify the drainage system is clear before connecting. Install the drain hose at a height between 90cm and 120cm, keeping it straight without bends or obstructions.

Non-Pump Drainage

Correct Hose Setup for Non-Pump Models

Before installation, check the drainage system for clogs. Attach the elbow end of the hose to the rear outlet. Keep the hose over 6cm above the floor, under 300cm in length, straight, and not submerged.

Levelling

Keep Level for Stability

Adjust the washer’s feet to keep it level, reducing vibration and noise. Adding anti-vibration pads provides extra stability.

Top Loading Washing Machine installation guide

Watch this step-by-step tips on how to install a washing machine at home.

LG top loading washing machine in a silver finish with installation checklist points displayed alongside.

LG front load Washing Machine with pre-installation checklist showing specifications, connections, and floor requirements.

*Features and installation may vary by model. Images and videos are illustrative only. See the owner’s manual or official product page for detailed guidance.

How do I stack a Tumble Dryer?

LG clothes dryer stacked on front load washer in compact laundry cabinet, showing space saving and convenient installation

Stack up, save space

Stack your Dryer with a front loading Washing Machine to save space in compact laundry areas, while freeing up extra room for detergents and other laundry essentials.

Stacking Kit

Space‑saving setup

Use the LG Stacking Kit to secure the Tumble Dryer atop the Washing Machine for an efficient stackable washer-dryer setup.

Drawer Kit

Easy-access setup

Place laundry on the pull-out shelf to sort and transfer easily between the washer and dryer, keeping your hands free.

Drain Connection

Set up the hose

Connect the anti-backflow lid and elbow, then attach the drain hose securely. Make sure the hose stays straight without bends.

Tumble Dryer installation guide

Watch this step-by-step tips on how find the right spot and follow the steps for easy installation

LG front load tumble dryer with pre-installation checklist, showing specs, connections, temperature, and floor requirements

LG front load Washing Machine with pre-installation checklist showing specifications, connections, and floor requirements.

*Features and installation may vary by model. Images and videos are illustrative only. See the owner’s manual or official product page for detailed guidance.

How does an All-in-One Washer Dryer save space at home?

An all in one electric washer dryer being installed with on screen check points.

Step by step setup essentials

Follow the essentials step by step: choose a suitable location, level the unit, connect water and drainage, plug into a grounded outlet, set up airflow and filters, then complete a quick test run.

Installation Space

Verify installation space

Provide enough space for ventilation and safe access during setup.

Level Adjustment

Ensure even balance

Adjust each foot until the unit stands level and vibration-free.

Filter Cleaning

Clean the filter

Remove lint and dust regularly to maintain optimal drying performance.

Power Connection

Confirm power connection

Plug in fully and make sure the outlet provides stable electricity.

Water Hose Setup

Attach water hoses

Secure inlet and drain hoses firmly. Keep them straight and clear.

Heat Pump Check

Check electric heat pump

Ensure the pump area is clean and airflow is not blocked.

LG Electric Washer-Dryer Installation Guide

Set up your LG Electric Washer-Dryer easily with step-by-step instructions. Learn proper placement, leveling, and vent or drain setup for smooth installation and reliable performance.

LG washer-dryer installation guide showing placement, leveling, and vent or drain setup for reliable use

LG front load Washing Machine with pre-installation checklist showing specifications, connections, and floor requirements.

How do I install a gas washer dryer combo safely?

Gas valve and exhaust duct connections being checked during installation.

Safe gas hookup and first test

Plan the location and clearance, level the unit, connect the gas line per instructions, perform a leak check, set up the exhaust vent, then power on and run a brief test cycle.

Installation Space

Check installation space

Leave enough room around the unit for safe airflow and easy maintenance.

Level Adjustment

Adjust leveling feet

Turn each foot until the washer-dryer stands firm and balanced.

Power Connection

Connect power safely

Plug in securely and confirm stable power before using the appliance.

Vent Inspection

Inspect vent hose

Check that the exhaust vent is clear, straight, and properly connected.

Water Hose Setup

Connect water hoses

Attach inlet and drain hoses tightly. Keep them straight without bends.

Gas Line Check

Check gas heat pump

Ensure the gas line is tight and check for leaks before operation.

LG Gas Washer-Dryer Installation Guide

Set up your LG Gas Washer-Dryer easily with step-by-step guidance. Learn proper ventilation, safe gas connections, and leak checks for efficient performance and reliable safety.

LG gas washer-dryer guide showing ventilation setup, gas connection, and leak check for safe, efficient installation

LG front load Washing Machine with pre-installation checklist showing specifications, connections, and floor requirements.

Washing Machine FAQ

Where can I place an LG Washing Machine or dryer?

LG washing machines and dryers can be installed in utility rooms, kitchens, spare rooms, balconies, or built in cupboards. Always confirm product dimensions and leave clearance on all sides so the doors can open fully.For detailed installation space information, please visit the LG website at www.lg.com/{Country ISO} to download the manual or contact Customer Service.

How do I check the water supply before installation?

Check the tap type first. Taps can be threaded or non threaded, and the correct connector for the washing machine water inlet depends on this. Make sure the hose will fit securely and can run straight without kinks.

Do I need accessories to stack a tumble dryer on a washing machine?

Yes. Use a compatible LG stacking kit designed for your models. Confirm model compatibility, place the washer on the bottom and the dryer on top, keep both units level, and secure the kit as instructed. Leave clearance for ventilation and door swing, and follow the safety notes in the manual.

What is Quick Wash on an LG washing machine?

LG Quick Wash uses TurboWash 360 technology to clean in about 39 minutes, which is helpful for busy households. It combines high pressure multi spray jets with an inverter pump and optimized drum motion to improve cleaning while helping protect fabrics. Actual results depend on model, load size, fabric type, and settings.

What is the difference between a vent vs ventless dryer?

Vent dryer: Exhausts warm moist air to the outside through a duct. It usually dries faster and costs less up front, but needs an external vent path and regular lint and duct maintenance.

 

Ventless dryer: Does not need an external duct. It uses condensing or heat pump technology to remove moisture inside the unit. It is easier to place in interior spaces and can be more energy efficient, especially with heat pump models, but cycles can take longer and you must provide a drain or empty the reservoir as directed.

 

Which to choose: Pick a vent model if you have an exterior vent path and want faster cycles. Choose ventless if you lack a vent route or want flexible placement and energy savings.

Two washing machines side by side showing air and heat circulation paths with fabric inside each drum for drying comparison.