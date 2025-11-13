Vent dryer: Exhausts warm moist air to the outside through a duct. It usually dries faster and costs less up front, but needs an external vent path and regular lint and duct maintenance.

Ventless dryer: Does not need an external duct. It uses condensing or heat pump technology to remove moisture inside the unit. It is easier to place in interior spaces and can be more energy efficient, especially with heat pump models, but cycles can take longer and you must provide a drain or empty the reservoir as directed.

Which to choose: Pick a vent model if you have an exterior vent path and want faster cycles. Choose ventless if you lack a vent route or want flexible placement and energy savings.