Washing Machine Installation Guide
Key Checks Before Installation
Why is the vertical design of the LG WashTower™ convenient?
Clearance Space
Ensure sufficient installation space
Leave 5 cm on each side, 10 cm at the back, and at least 177 cm in height.Place on a solid, level floor. Anti-slip pads are recommended for additional stability
Pathway Check
Plan your route
Consider the unit’s size to ensure a clear path for moving it into place. Check stairs, hallways, and doorways, and allow at least 80 cm of entry space at the installation area.
Drain Connection
Secure both hoses
Attach both the washer and dryer drain hoses. Bundle them together using the supplied tie strap, and secure with the elbow bracket to prevent the hoses from bending.
*Features and installation may vary by model images and videos are illustrative only see the owner's manual of official product page for detailed guidance
Where can I place a Washing Machine?
Space Check
Ensure room to fit
Leave space on all sides for door clearance to ensure the freestanding LG Washing Machine fits standard installation dimensions.
Water Supply Hose
Check the tap type
Taps may be either threaded or smooth, which determines the type of connector
needed for the Washing Machine’s water inlet and drain pipes.
Levelling
Keep it steady
Keep the washer level by adjusting the feet to reduce vibration and noise. Adding anti-vibration pads can provide extra stability.
Washing Machine installation guide
Watch this step-by-step tips on how to install a washing machine at home.
Where can I place a Top Loading Washing Machine?
Space Check
Ensure room to fit
Leave enough space around your LG Top-Loading Washing Machine for door clearance and proper ventilation. Check that the unit fits standard installation dimensions and allows the top door to open fully.
Dual Water Supply
Attach Hot & Cold Water Hoses
After verifying your tap type, select the correct connector to attach both hot and cold water inlets. Check hoses to ensure they are free of kinks or traps.
single Water Supply
Attach Cold Water Hose
To connect the cold water supply only, first verify your tap type and select the correct connector for the inlet. After connecting, make sure the hose is straight and free of kinks or traps.
Pump Drainage
Correct Hose Height for Pump Models
Verify the drainage system is clear before connecting. Install the drain hose at a height between 90cm and 120cm, keeping it straight without bends or obstructions.
Non-Pump Drainage
Correct Hose Setup for Non-Pump Models
Before installation, check the drainage system for clogs. Attach the elbow end of the hose to the rear outlet. Keep the hose over 6cm above the floor, under 300cm in length, straight, and not submerged.
Levelling
Keep Level for Stability
Adjust the washer’s feet to keep it level, reducing vibration and noise. Adding anti-vibration pads provides extra stability.
Top Loading Washing Machine installation guide
Watch this step-by-step tips on how to install a washing machine at home.
How do I stack a Tumble Dryer?
Stacking Kit
Space‑saving setup
Use the LG Stacking Kit to secure the Tumble Dryer atop the Washing Machine for an efficient stackable washer-dryer setup.
Drawer Kit
Easy-access setup
Place laundry on the pull-out shelf to sort and transfer easily between the washer and dryer, keeping your hands free.
Tumble Dryer installation guide
Watch this step-by-step tips on how find the right spot and follow the steps for easy installation
How does an All-in-One Washer Dryer save space at home?
Installation Space
Verify installation space
Provide enough space for ventilation and safe access during setup.
Level Adjustment
Ensure even balance
Adjust each foot until the unit stands level and vibration-free.
Filter Cleaning
Clean the filter
Remove lint and dust regularly to maintain optimal drying performance.
Power Connection
Confirm power connection
Plug in fully and make sure the outlet provides stable electricity.
Water Hose Setup
Attach water hoses
Secure inlet and drain hoses firmly. Keep them straight and clear.
Heat Pump Check
Check electric heat pump
Ensure the pump area is clean and airflow is not blocked.
LG Electric Washer-Dryer Installation Guide
Set up your LG Electric Washer-Dryer easily with step-by-step instructions. Learn proper placement, leveling, and vent or drain setup for smooth installation and reliable performance.
How do I install a gas washer dryer combo safely?
Installation Space
Check installation space
Leave enough room around the unit for safe airflow and easy maintenance.
Level Adjustment
Adjust leveling feet
Turn each foot until the washer-dryer stands firm and balanced.
Power Connection
Connect power safely
Plug in securely and confirm stable power before using the appliance.
Vent Inspection
Inspect vent hose
Check that the exhaust vent is clear, straight, and properly connected.
Water Hose Setup
Connect water hoses
Attach inlet and drain hoses tightly. Keep them straight without bends.
Gas Line Check
Check gas heat pump
Ensure the gas line is tight and check for leaks before operation.
LG Gas Washer-Dryer Installation Guide
Set up your LG Gas Washer-Dryer easily with step-by-step guidance. Learn proper ventilation, safe gas connections, and leak checks for efficient performance and reliable safety.
Washing Machine FAQ
Where can I place an LG Washing Machine or dryer?
LG washing machines and dryers can be installed in utility rooms, kitchens, spare rooms, balconies, or built in cupboards. Always confirm product dimensions and leave clearance on all sides so the doors can open fully.For detailed installation space information, please visit the LG website at www.lg.com/{Country ISO} to download the manual or contact Customer Service.
How do I check the water supply before installation?
Check the tap type first. Taps can be threaded or non threaded, and the correct connector for the washing machine water inlet depends on this. Make sure the hose will fit securely and can run straight without kinks.
Do I need accessories to stack a tumble dryer on a washing machine?
Yes. Use a compatible LG stacking kit designed for your models. Confirm model compatibility, place the washer on the bottom and the dryer on top, keep both units level, and secure the kit as instructed. Leave clearance for ventilation and door swing, and follow the safety notes in the manual.
What is Quick Wash on an LG washing machine?
LG Quick Wash uses TurboWash 360 technology to clean in about 39 minutes, which is helpful for busy households. It combines high pressure multi spray jets with an inverter pump and optimized drum motion to improve cleaning while helping protect fabrics. Actual results depend on model, load size, fabric type, and settings.
What is the difference between a vent vs ventless dryer?
Vent dryer: Exhausts warm moist air to the outside through a duct. It usually dries faster and costs less up front, but needs an external vent path and regular lint and duct maintenance.
Ventless dryer: Does not need an external duct. It uses condensing or heat pump technology to remove moisture inside the unit. It is easier to place in interior spaces and can be more energy efficient, especially with heat pump models, but cycles can take longer and you must provide a drain or empty the reservoir as directed.
Which to choose: Pick a vent model if you have an exterior vent path and want faster cycles. Choose ventless if you lack a vent route or want flexible placement and energy savings.