Stojan LG Monitor Swing

Stojan LG Monitor Swing

Stojan LG Monitor Swing

STA32F
LG Stojan LG Monitor Swing, STA32F
LG Stojan LG Monitor Swing, STA32F
LG Stojan LG Monitor Swing, STA32F
LG Stojan LG Monitor Swing, STA32F
LG Stojan LG Monitor Swing, STA32F
LG Stojan LG Monitor Swing, STA32F

Hlavní funkce

  • Určeno pro LG Monitor
  • Nastavitelný stojan s funkcemi naklonění, výšky, otočení a režimu na výšku
  • Pojízdný stojan se skrytým adaptérem
  • Kompatibilní s inteligentním monitorem pro montáž na zeď (100 x 100 mm)
Další

Upgrade your smart monitor with LG Smart Monitor Swing Stand

STA32F is compatible with a wide range of LG monitors from 27 to 34 inches. Enhance your smart monitor with a whole new viewing experience.

27" Monitor

27SR50F, 27U5115A, 27SR73U, 27SR75U, 27U703SA, 27U7315A

32" Monitor

32SR50F, 32SR73U, 32SR75U, 32SR76U, 32SR85U, 32SR83U, 32U7215A, 32U7315A, 32U8030SA, 32U8050SA, 32U7205A

34" Monitor

34SR60QC, 34SR65QC, 34U601SA

32" Touch Monitor

32U880SA

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

*This stand is designed to support head weights between 4kg~6.5kg, and damage caused by exceeding this limit is not covered under warranty. 

*This monitor is not included in the package (sold separately).

*This product is designed for use with LG Electronics monitor models and damage resulting from use with third-party products is not covered under warranty.

LG Smart Monitor Swing Stand (compatible with select LG Smart Monitors)

Na obrázku je LG Smart Monitor namontovaný na stojanu v obývacím pokoji.

A smarter experience,
powered by a Swing Stand

Pair with your LG Smart Monitor to collaborate more effectively in your space. Our stand is designed to enhance productivity with powerful flexibility, sturdy stability, and effortless rolling stand mobility.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

*This monitor is not included in the package (sold separately).

Effortless adjustments, adaptable to any view

Customize your viewing experience with our smart monitor's flexible stand. Featuring a torsion spring hinge, it offers tilt, swivel, height, and Portrait Mode adjustments for effortless angle customization. The stable square base and sleek white finish complement any environment, while sturdy rolling wheels ensure easy mobility, completing the package.

Na obrázku je žena pracující u stolu s monitorem LG Smart Monitor na bílém stojanu, muž edituje zvuk na dvou monitorech s tímto stojanem a žena si hraje s dítětem vedle stojanu LG Smart Monitor v obývacím pokoji.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

*This monitor is not included in the package (sold separately).

Flexible viewing with adjustable design

The STA32F is designed for ergonomic viewing, featuring adjustable pivot, height, and tilt for easy monitor changes without altering your desk setup.

Tento obrázek ilustruje celý rozsah pohybu stojanu monitoru, včetně nastavení sklonu od -20° do 50°, výškového rozsahu 329 mm (od 814,5 mm do 1143,5 mm) a nastavení šířky od 310,5 mm do 520,1 mm. Podporuje také natáčení v rozmezí od -60° do +90° a otočení o 90° pro přepínání mezi orientací na šířku a na výšku.

*Measurements do not include wheel height.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

*This stand is designed to support head weights between 4kg~6.5kg, and damage caused by exceeding this limit is not covered under warranty.

*Depending on the monitor installed, the screen switching function (Pivot) may not be available. 

*This stand is compatible with monitors featuring a 100×100mm VESA mounting interface.

*This monitor is not included in the package (sold separately).

Stand compatible with VESA (100×100)

Designed for convenience, this stand is compatible with monitors featuring the 100×100mm VESA mounting interface, providing stable support for screens weighing between 4kg and 6.5kg. 

Obrázek znázorňuje schéma upevnění VESA 100 × 100 mm s přiblíženým detailem.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

*This stand is designed to support head weights between 4kg~6.5kg, and damage caused by exceeding this limit is not covered under warranty.

*Depending on the monitor installed, the screen switching function (Pivot) may not be available. 

*This stand is compatible with monitors featuring a 100×100mm VESA mounting interface.

*This monitor is not included in the package (sold separately).

Tisk

Všechny specifikace

INFORMACE O SHODĚ

DALŠÍ INFORMACE O SHODĚ
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
Bezpečnostní informace pro příslušenství jsou součástí bezpečnostních informací pro produkt a nejsou poskytovány samostatně.

