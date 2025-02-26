Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
SET | LG WashTower WT1210BBF + Chladnička InstaView™ GMG960EVEE

Funkce

Galerie

Specifikace

Recenze

Kde koupit

Podpora

SET | LG WashTower WT1210BBF + Chladnička InstaView™ GMG960EVEE

CHPRSET5

SET | LG WashTower WT1210BBF + Chladnička InstaView™ GMG960EVEE

Hlavní funkce

  • WT praní: 12 kg parní pračka 1400 ot./min, TurboWash™360° - praní za 39 minut
  • WT praní / sušení: Program pro alergiky – redukce až 99,9% alergenů
  • WT sušení: Automatické čištění kondenzátoru, EcoHybrid™ - úspora energie, nebo času
  • WT / Chladnička: LG ThinQ chytré funkce přes Wi-Fi
  • Chladnička: InstaView™ okno, Výrobník ledových koulí CraftIce™
  • Chladnička: DoorCooling+™-rychlejší zchlazení a nižší rozdíly teplot- delší čerstvost potravin
Produkty v tomto balíčku: 2
pohled zepředu na obsah chladničky s aktivním prosvícením

GMG960EVEE

628L InstaView™ ThinQ™WiFi Chladnička multi door, Černá/šedá
GMG960EVEE.pdf
Energetická třída : CZ
Informační list výrobku
Front Light On View

WT1210BBF

12/10kg 1400 ot./min TurboWash™360° AI DD™ WashTower, Černá/šedá
MEZ64138913  WT1210BBF  24.13.31.pdf
Energetická třída : CZ
WM TD
Středový panel umožňuje jednoduché ovládání, praní a sušení

TurboWash™ 360˚

Vypráno za 39 minut.

Důkladně vypráno za pouhých 39 minut, aniž by došlo k narušení ochrany tkaniny.

Program Pro alergiky

Pomáhá se snížení alergenů například prachových roztočů

Oblečení můžete nosit bez obav s vědomím, že program Pro alergiky snižuje množství alergenů, mezi něž patří například roztoči, kteří mohou způsobovat alergie nebo problémy s dýcháním.

Vlevo – Program Pro alergiky pračky, vpravo – Program Pro alergiky sušičky
Automatické čištění kondenzátoru

Udržuje optimální výkon sušičky

Automatické čištění kondenzátoru spočívá v silném průplachu vodou, díky čemuž je kondenzátor stále čistý a výkon sušičky optimální. Kromě toho není vyžadováno žádné čištění, takže budete mít více času pro sebe.

Animace zobrazující proces automatického čištění kondenzátoru

*Obrázky produktu na snímku nebo videu slouží pouze k ilustrativním účelům a reálný produkt se může lišit.

*Čistota kondenzátoru se může lišit v závislosti na prostředí a provozu.

*Frekvence spouštění „automatického čištění kondenzátoru“ se může lišit v závislosti na míře počáteční vlhkosti prádla.

Jednoduché smart ovládání

Aplikace LG ThinQ app™ nepřetržitě monitoruje vaši pračku. Ať už jde o každodenní údržbu nebo něco jiného. Aaplikace vám umožňuje snadno sledovat spotřebu energie, přijímat chytrá upozornění a stahovat si další programy.

 

Pračka je v koupelně. Ruka držící telefon ukazuje obrazovku, která zobrazuje informace o údržbě a spotřebě energie. Na obrázku je symbol WiFi nad obrazovkou.

*Podpora inteligentních domácích zařízení, která jsou kompatibilní s technologiemi Alexa a Google Assistant, se může lišit v závislosti na zemi a vašem individuálním nastavení inteligentní domácnosti.

Wi-Fi Připojení

LG ThinQ™ připojte se pro snazší ovládání

Pomocí kompatibilního chytrého telefonu a aplikace LG ThinQ™ můžete na dálku nastavit teplotu.
Zapomněli jste zavřít dvířka chladničky? Žádný strach. Aplikace LG ThinQ™ vás na to upozorní zasláním oznámení přímo na váš telefon.

Tento obrázek ukazuje mobilní chladničku a mobilní telefon s obrazovkou ThinQ aplikace. Kolem mobilního telefonu jsou zobrazeny ikony, které představují funkce ThinQ.

CraftIce™

Vytvoření dokonalého nápoje v pohodlí domova

Vylepšete své nápoje s výrobníkem ledu LG Craft Ice™. Snadno vytvoříte pomalu tající ledovou kouli.*

*Porovnání rychlosti tání mezi Craft Ice™ a standardním kostkovým ledem. Na základě průměrné doby tří jednotlivých testů k měření doby potřebné k tomu, aby dva druhy ledu úplně zmizely v dávkované vodě (48℉ / 9℃). *Při aktivaci Craft Ice™ bude ovlivněn tvar a čistota ledu; se může lišit podle nastavení, domácího použití a dodávky vody.

Freshness

Maximální čerstvost pro vaše potraviny

Pokročilá technologie chlazení udrží vaše potraviny chutné a čerstvé.

V horní části obrázku je sklizeň salátu z pole. Na spodní části obrázku je čerstvý salát na talíři. Zelenina na těchto dvou obrázcích je přirozeně propojena, jako by to byl jeden obrázek.

Maximální čerstvost pro vaše potraviny**

Technologie LinearCooling™ snižuje výkyvy teplot, čímž zajistí čerstvou chuť po dobu až 7 dnů.***.

Na obrázku je před čerstvou zeleninou zobrazen graf.

Rychlejší a rovnoměrnější chlazení v chladničce

Průduchy DoorCooling+™ jsou umístěny v přední části chladničky. Udržují nápoje chladnější a potraviny déle čerstvé.

Otevřená chladnička s potravinami uvnitř, dole na obrázku jsou na obou stranách a celkově zobrazeny modré šipky, které znamenají chlad.

Méně pachů v chladničce s Pure N Fresh

Tento jedinečný systém filtrace vzduchu umožňuje minimalizovat pachy v chladničce. Ventilátor aktivně nasává vzduch přes uhlíkový filtr a dovnitř pouze čistývzduch bez jakýchkoliv zápachů.

Zvýrazněná filtrace Pure N Fresh a šedá šipka, která znamená zápach, se nasaje do Pure N Fresh a čistý studený vzduch se šíří ven.

*Obrázek produktu je pouze ilustrativní a může se lišit od skutečného produktu.
**Na základě výsledků testu UL pomocí interní testovací metody společnosti LG, která měří čas potřebný k dosažení 5% snížení hmotnosti pak choi na polici oddílu na čerstvé potraviny u modelu LGE s LinearCooling™. Pouze pro vybrané modely. Výsledek se může při skutečném použití lišit.
***Na základě výsledků testu UL s použitím interní testovací metody společnosti LG, která měří průměrné kolísání teploty od vrcholu k vrcholu v prostoru pro čerstvé potraviny při továrním nastavení teploty bez potravin. Pouze u vybraných modelů. Výsledek se může při skutečném použití lišit.

Přehled

Dimension (mm)

GMG960EVEE
Typ produktu
Vícedveřové
Rozměry výrobku (Š x V x H, mm)
914 x 1 792 x 729
Energetická třída
E
ThinQ (Wi-Fi)
Ano

Klíčová vlastnost

Celkový objem (l)

638

Rozměry výrobku (Š x V x H, mm)

914 x 1 792 x 729

Spotřeba energie (kWh/rok)

359

Energetická třída

E

Typ kompresoru

Invertorový lineární kompresor

InstaView

Ano

Door-in-Door

Ne

Instalace přívodu vody

Je nutná instalace přívodu vody

ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

Ano

Povrch (dveře)

Černá ocel essence

Všechny specifikace

ZÁKLADNÍ ÚDAJE

Typ produktu

Vícedveřové

Energetická třída

E

OBJEM

Celkový objem (l)

638

Objem mrazničky (l)

246

Objem chladničky (l)

364

Objem mrazničky (2 hvězdičky) (l)

15

Objem výrobníku ledu (l)

13

OVLÁDÁNÍ A DISPLEJ

Interní LED displej

Vnitřní vrchní displej

Expresní mrazení

Ano

ROZMĚRY A HMOTNOST

Hmotnost v obalu (kg)

158

Hmotnost výrobku (kg)

148

Výška po horní část závěsu nebo kryt dveří(mm)

1 792

Výška po horní část skříně (mm)

1 753

Hloubka s madlem (mm)

729

Hloubka bez dveří (mm)

684

Rozměry výrobku (Š x V x H, mm)

914 x 1 792 x 729

VLASTNOSTI

DoorCooling+

Ano

Door-in-Door

Ne

LINEAR Cooling

Ano

InstaView

Ano

VÝROBNÍK LEDU A CHLAZENÉ VODY

Manuální výrobník ledu

Ne

Instalace přívodu vody

Je nutná instalace přívodu vody

Dávkovač ledu a vody

Kostkový a drcený led

Automatický výrobník ledu

Ano (Slim Spaceplus)

MATERIÁL A POVRCHOVÁ ÚPRAVA

Dveře (Materiál)

VCM

Povrch (dveře)

Černá ocel essence

Dekor vnitřní stěny

Kovová R

Typ madla

Ne

TECHNICKÉ SPECIFIKACE

Typ kompresoru

Invertorový lineární kompresor

Spotřeba energie (kWh/rok)

359

Klimatická třída

T

Hlučnost (dB)

40

Hlučnost (třída)

C

VYBAVENÍ CHLADNIČKY

Průhledné koše do dveří

6

Osvětlení chladničky

Horní + boční LED

Police z tvrzeného skla

4

Box na zeleninu

Ano (2)

Sklopná police

Sklopná v jednom kroku

Multi-Air Flow

Ano

Pure N Fresh

Ano

SMART TECHNOLOGIE

Smart Diagnosis

Ano

ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

Ano

EAN CODE

Čarový kód

8806084583406

VYBAVENÍ MRAZNIČKY

Průhledné koše do dveří

6

Osvětlení mrazničky

Horní LED

Police z tvrzeného skla

Ne

Zásuvky mraznička

6 průhledných

INFORMACE O SHODĚ

přípona:pdf
EU Energy label 2019(GMG960EVEE)
přípona:pdf
Product information sheet (GMG960EVEE)
přípona:pdf
GPSR Safety Information(GMG960EVEE)
DALŠÍ INFORMACE O SHODĚ
Klíčová vlastnost

Maximální kapacita praní (kg)

12

Rozměry výrobku (ŠxVxH mm)

600x1 655x660

TurboWash360˚

Ano

AI DD

Ano

ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

Ano

Všechny specifikace

INFORMAČNÍ LIST SUŠIČKY

Automatická sušička prádla

Ano

Výrobek získal ocenění ekoznačky „EU Ecolabel award“

Ne

Třída účinnosti kondenzace

Doba režimu ponechání zapnutí (min.)

10

Vážená spotřeba energie za rok (kWh)

211

Efektivita kondenzace při plném naplnění

91

Efektivita kondenzace při polovičním naplnění

91

Hladina hluku (úroveň akustického výkonu) (dBA)

62

Spotřeba energie (W) – Vypnuto

1,79

Spotřeba energie (W) – Zapnuto

0,92

Běžný program sušení

Bavlna (úspora energie) Do skříně

Čas (min.) – (úplné naplnění)

299

Čas (min.) – (částečné naplnění)

160

Vážená účinnost kondenzace (%)

91

Vážená doba trvání programu

220

FUNKCE SUŠIČKY

Dvojitý filtr

Ano

Embosovaný vnitřní buben

Ano

Signalizace vyprázdněné vody

Ano

Signalizace ukončení cyklu

Ano

Typ zdroje tepla

Tepelné čerpadlo

Inverter DirectDrive

Ne

Senzor zatížení

Ne

Možnost otočení dveří

Ne

Senzor suchosti

Ano

TrueSteam

Ne

Typ

Kondenzační sušička (bez odvětrání)

6 Motion DD

Ne

AI DD

Ne

AI Sensor Dry

Ne

Samočisticí kondenzátor

Ano

Automatický restart

Ne

Osvětlení bubnu

Ano

Duální sušení

Ano

Duální invertorové tepelné čerpadlo

Ano

PROGRAMY PRANÍ

Bavlna

Ano

Bavlna +

Ne

Tmavé prádlo

Ne

Jemné prádlo

Ano

Načíst program

Ano

Vypuštění + odstředění

Ne

Pokrývky

Ano

Syntetika

Ne

Eco 40-60

Ne

Jemná péče

Ne

Hygienický

Ne

Intenzivní 60

Ne

Smíšené prádlo

Ano

Outdoorové oblečení

Ne

Rychlý 30

Ne

Rychlé praní

Ano

Osvěžení prádla

Ne

Máchání + Odstředění

Ne

Tiché praní

Ne

Ochrana pokožky

Ne

Rychlý 14

Ne

Sportovní oblečení

Ne

Skvrny

Ne

Parní osvěžení

Ne

Čištění bubnu

Ne

TurboWash 39

Ne

TurboWash 49

Ne

TurboWash 59

Ne

Ruční praní / vlna

Ne

AI Praní

Ne

Pro alergiky

Ne

Studené praní

Ne

Barevné oblečení

Ne

SMART TECHNOLOGIE

Smart Diagnosis

Ano

Cloudový program

Ano

ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

Ano

Stažení programů

Ano

Připomenutí čištění bubnu

Ano

Monitor spotřeby energie

Ano

Chytré párování

Ano

Zapnutí na dálku a monitor cyklů

Ano

ROZMĚRY A HMOTNOST

Rozměry výrobku (ŠxVxH mm)

600x1 655x660

Váha s obalem (kg)

136,0

Váha (kg)

128,0

Rozměry krabice (ŠxVxH mm)

658 x 1 696 x 698

Hloubka výrobku od zadního panelu po dveře (H' mm)

1 180

Hloubka výrobku s dveřmi otevřenými do 90˚ (H'' mm)

1 180

Hloubka výrobku s dveřmi otevřenými do 90˚ (H'' mm)

1 180

OVLÁDÁNÍ A DISPLEJ

Časovač odkladu

3–19 hodin

Typ displeje

Plně dotykový LED

Kontrolka uzamčení dvířek

Ano

Číselný ukazatel

18:88

TECHNICKÝ LIST PRAČKY

Výrobek získal ocenění ekoznačky „EU Ecolabel award“

Ne

Doba režimu ponechání zapnutí (min.)

20

 Eco 40-60 (Plná náplň)

0,850

 Eco 40-60 (1/2 náplň)

0,550

Eco 40-60 (1/4 náplň) 

0,320

Třída energetické účinnosti

Spotřeba energie na cyklus (kWh)

49

Maximální otáčky (ot/min.)

1 350

Hladina hluku při odstřeďování (úroveň akustického výkonu) (dBA)

72

Spotřeba energie (W) – Vypnuto

0,5

Spotřeba energie (W) – Zapnuto

0,5

Otáčkový výkon – třída účinnosti

Otáčkový výkon – míra vlhkosti (%)

44,9

Běžný program (pouze praní)

Eco 40–60 40 ℃

Čas (min.) – (úplné naplnění)

240

 Čas (Min) - (1/2 náplň)

180

 Čas (Min) - (1/4 náplň)

160

Kapacita praní (kg)

12

Spotřeba vody na cyklus (ℓ)

57

ENERGIE

Třída energetické účinnosti (sušení)

A+++

Třída energetické účinnosti (praní)

EAN CODE

EAN Code

8806084115218

MATERIÁL A POVRCHOVÁ ÚPRAVA

Barva sušičky

Černá platinová

Barva pračky

Černá platinová

Typ dveří

Kryt z černého tónovaného tvrzeného skla

FUNKCE PRAČKY

6 Motion DD

Ano

AI DD

Ano

Automatický restart

Ano

Lopatky bubnu

Tenké lopatky bubnu z nerezavé oceli

Osvětlení bubnu

Ano

Embosovaný vnitřní buben

Ano

Signalizace ukončení cyklu

Ano

ezDispense

Ne

Systém detekce pěny

Ne

Inverter DirectDrive

Ano

Vyrovnávací nožky

Ano

Senzor zatížení

Ano

Buben z nerezové oceli

Ano

Steam

Ano

TurboWash360˚

Ano

Typ

Pračka s předním plněním

Senzor vibrací

Ano

Přívod vody (teplá/studená)

Pouze studená

Hladina vody

Auto

KAPACITA

Maximální kapacita sušení (kg)

10

Maximální kapacita praní (kg)

12

PROGRAMY SUŠENÍ

AI sušení

Ne

Pro alergiky

Ano

Osvěžení lůžkovin

Ne

Objemné

Ne

Studený vzduch

Ne

Bavlna

Ano

Bavlna +

Ne

Jemné prádlo

Ano

Načíst program

Ano

Osvěžení péřové bundy

Ne

Pokrývky

Ano

Syntetika

Ne

Džíny

Ne

Smíšené prádlo

Ano

Rychlý 30

Ne

Rychlé sušení

Ano

Sušení na plocho

Ne

Osvěžení prádla

Ano

Ochrana pokožky

Ne

Sportovní oblečení

Ne

Parní čištění bubnu

Ne

Parní hygiena

Ne

Parní osvěžení

Ne

Ručníky

Ne

Teplý vzduch

Ne

Vlna

Ne

INFORMACE O SHODĚ

přípona:pdf
ENERGY LABEL(WT1210BBF)
přípona:pdf
EU Energy label 2019(WT1210BBF)
přípona:pdf
EU Energy Label 2025(WT1210BBF)
přípona:pdf
EU Product information sheet 2025(WT1210BBF)
přípona:pdf
PRODUCT FICHE(WT1210BBF)
přípona:pdf
Product information sheet (WT1210BBF)
přípona:pdf
GPSR Safety Information(WT1210BBF)
DALŠÍ INFORMACE O SHODĚ

