Vestavná indukční deska 60cm Flexi zóna, ThinQ™, Černá

Vestavná indukční deska 60cm Flexi zóna, ThinQ™, Černá

Vestavná indukční deska 60cm Flexi zóna, ThinQ™, Černá

CBIZ2435B
  • Čelní pohled na Vestavná indukční deska 60cm Flexi zóna, ThinQ™, Černá CBIZ2435B
  • LG Vestavná indukční deska 60cm Flexi zóna, ThinQ™, Černá, CBIZ2435B
Čelní pohled na Vestavná indukční deska 60cm Flexi zóna, ThinQ™, Černá CBIZ2435B
Hlavní funkce

  • Vařte rychleji - funkce Boost 3,3 kW. Nabízí vyšší rychlost vaření, flexibilitu, úsporu času s lepší kontrolou teploty a pohodlí při přípravě pokrmů
  • Flexi zóna- Umožňuje používat různě velké a tvarované pánve na stejné zvětšené ploše. Poskytuje větší flexibilitu při vaření
  • ThinQ™- Smart funkce a automatické spínání digestoře přes Wi-Fi
  • Časovač vaření
  • Snadné ovládání varné desky pomocí 4 nezávislých posuvných dotykových ovladačů
  • Funkce Power limiter- pokud potřebujete omezit maximální výkon desky
Další

Připraveni na kuchyni pracujicí pro vás?

Vaše oblíbená kuchyňské duo

Vaření v harmonii – propojení indukční desky a digestoře přes LG ThinQ™. 

Rychlost, přesnost a bezpečí

Vařte s jistotou – samostatné ovládání varných zón pro bezpečný provoz. 

Rychle a snadno díky funkci Boost

Vařte rychle a bez čekání – s výkonem až 3,7 kW díky funkci Boost.

LG ThinQ™

Souhra varné desky a digestoře

Díky propojení varné desky a odsavače par přes aplikaci LG ThinQ™ se můžete plně soustředit na vaření – chytré funkce se postarají o zbytek. Aplikace umožňuje sledovat jednotlivé varné zóny, časovače a celkovou spotřebu – denně, týdně i měsíčně.

Snadné ovládání

Jednoduché ovládání. Jeden dotyk. Maximální kontrola.

Intuitivní posuvné ovládání pro každou varnou zónu zvlášť – snadné zapnutí a plynulá regulace výkonu.

Max 3.7kW

Maximální výkon přesně tehdy, když ho potřebujete

Získejte maximální výkon 3,7 kW při použití dvou varných zón ve flex režimu. Aktivací funkce Boost dosáhnete ještě rychlejšího varu vody a zkrátíte dobu vaření.

Tento obrázek je rozdělen na segmenty. Vlevo je standardní režim indukční varné desky a na každém hořáku je jeden hrnec. Vpravo je funkce boost indukční varné desky a na dvou hořácích je jeden hrnec. Z hrnce můžete vidět masové pokrmy, které se vaří na vysokém plameni, takže se z nich dělá pára.

Udržujte svou kuchyň v bezpečí

Proti nechtěnému popálení slouží světelná signalizace – kontrolka zůstává rozsvícená, dokud je povrch varné zóny horký.

Zajistěte bezpečí své rodiny

Díky dětské pojistce máte jistotu, že vaše děti omylem nezapnou varnou desku.

Inovace začíná u designu

Toto je obrázek interiéru kuchyně s instalovanou vestavěnou troubou, digestoří a indukční varnou deskou LG.

Styl a harmonie

Tento obrázek ukazuje lesklý černý skleněný povrch indukční varné desky.

Elegantní černý skleněný povrch

Tento obrázek ukazuje bílé LED světlo indukční varné desky.

Elegantní design s bílými LED světly

Built-in induction hob installation guide

Kliknutím zobrazíte podrobnosti o instalaci vestavné indukční desky – včetně rozměrů a dalších důležitých parametrů.

*Toto video slouží k představení rozměrů a instalace produktu. Design se může lišit od skutečného výrobku.

1. Měření oblasti instalace

Ujistěte se, že v místě instalace je minimálně 50 mm volného prostoru kolem perforace.

This image shows the dimension of the induction hob.

2. Installation precautions

To ensure proper ventilation for the hob, make sure the distance between the hob and cupboard is at least 500mm and that the airway is not blocked.

Tento obrázek ukazuje potřebný prostor pro instalaci indukční varné desky.

Tabulka s rozměry indukční varné desky.

Ujistěte se, že mezi vnitřním povrchem a bokem pracovní desky varné desky je mezera alespoň 3 mm.

Tento obrázek ukazuje potřebný prostor pro instalaci indukční varné desky.

Ujistěte se, že dřevěný vrut je nainstalován alespoň 15 mm od spodní části varné desky, abyste zabránili úrazu elektrickým proudem v případě náhodného kontaktu.

Tento obrázek ukazuje potřebný prostor pro instalaci indukční varné desky.

Díly a příslušenství

Prohlédněte si podrobnosti o dílech, které obdržíte k instalaci.

Toto je obrázek krabic na kuchyňském stole.

Jaké části jsou součástí balení?

Toto je obrázek upevňovacích konzolí příslušenství indukční varné desky.



Stáhněte si manuál s pokyny k použití a nastavení produktu.

Tisk

Všechny specifikace

INFORMACE O SHODĚ

DALŠÍ INFORMACE O SHODĚ
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
Bezpečnostní informace pro příslušenství jsou součástí bezpečnostních informací pro produkt a nejsou poskytovány samostatně.

