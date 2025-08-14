Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
SET | WS7D7632WB + MG7Z2593B + CBIZ2437B
Label_1973613.pdf
Energetická třída : CZ

SET | WS7D7632WB + MG7Z2593B + CBIZ2437B

Label_1973613.pdf
Energetická třída : CZ

SET | WS7D7632WB + MG7Z2593B + CBIZ2437B

BOMISET1
  • Bundle
  • Front
  • Front
  • Insta view
  • top
  • Front open
  • close view
  • top
  • Lifestyle
  • Lifestyle
Bundle
Front
Front
Insta view
top
Front open
close view
top
Lifestyle
Lifestyle

Hlavní funkce

  • Trouba: Teleskopické výsuvy, InstaView™
  • Trouba: Easy Clean™ čištění, Pyrolýza
  • Trouba/deska: ThinQ™- smart funkce
  • Mikrovlnná trouba: Automatické programy, funkce grilu
  • Varná deska: Indukční booster, flexi zóna
Produkty v tomto balíčku: 3
front view

CBIZ2437B

Vestavná indukční deska 60cm 2x Flexi zóna, ThinQ™, Černá
Front view

MG7Z2593B

25L Auto Cook Mikrovlnná trouba s grilem, Černá/šedá
front view

WS7D7632WB

76 l InstaView™, EasyClean™ Vestavná trouba LG, Černá/šedá
Label_1973613.pdf
Energetická třída : CZ

LG InstaView™

Podívejte se, co se vaří

Stačí dvakrát poklepat na sklo, abyste si jídlo prohlédli, aniž by došlo k úniku tepla z trouby.

EasyClean™

Vždy čistá trouba s technologií EasyClean™

Díky technologii EasyClean™ zůstane vnitřek trouby stále jako nový. Žádné chemikálie a žádné výpary.

Krok 1

Naplňte lahvičku s rozprašovačem 510 ml vody. Na stěny a rohy nastříkejte asi 60 ml vody.

Obraz dotyku tlačítka Easy Clean prstem.

Krok 2

Poté na dno trouby nalijte zbývající vodu.

Obrázek páry stříkající z trouby.

Krok 3

Stiskněte tlačítko EasyClean™.

Obraz utírání vnitřku trouby hadříkem.

Krok 4

Případné zbytky jednoduše setřete hadříkem nebo utěrkou.

Obraz utírání vnitřku trouby hadříkem.

LG ThinQ™

Seznamte se s novým kuchařským pomocníkem

Od jednoduchých funkcí, jako je předehřátí trouby, nastavení časovače a sledování aktuálního průběhu, až po složitější funkce, jako je diagnostika a řešení problémů na základě způsobu používání - LG ThinQ™ vám umožní provádět všechny tyto činnosti z telefonu.

Průvodce instalací vestavné mikrovlnné trouby

Zjistěte, jak vestavná mikrovlnná trouba zapadne do vaší kuchyně – včetně rozměrů a instalačních požadavků

1. Určení potřebných rozměrů pro instalaci

Technické parametry a instalační rozměry mikrovlnky

Technické rozměry a doporučené odstupy – modely MG7Z2593B a MG7Z2593D

➊ Kompatibilní s 24" vestavnou troubou LG pro jednotný vzhled

➊ Kompatibilní s 24" vestavnou troubou LG pro jednotný vzhled

2. Na co si dát pozor při instalaci spotřebiče

Zadní stěna skříňky by měla být odstraněna. Pokud to není proveditelné, vyvrtejte otvor o průměru minimálně 100 mm. Pro zajištění správného proudění vzduchu je nutné dodržet větrací mezeru 50 mm ve spodní části a 5 mm mezi horní částí trouby a nábytkem.

Rozměry prostoru pro instalaci vestavěné mikrovlnné trouby.

* Instalaci je vhodné svěřit do rukou profesionálů.

Bezpečnější kuchyňský prostor díky Dětské pojistce

Dětská pojistka mikrovlnné trouby zajišťuje bezpečnost dětí a domácích mazlíčků v kuchyni. Tato funkce dokáže uzamknout dotykový panel mikrovlnné trouby a zabránit tak případným nehodám. Pro uzamčení dotykového ovládacího panelu stačí stisknout a podržet tlačítko STOP/Clear po dobu tří sekund.

Matka a dítě tráví bezpečný čas v kuchyni

Animace, která ukazuje různé vnitřní výřezy nainstalované indukční varné desky.

Indukční varná deska

Vařte s vášní – a pořádným žárem

Styl a inovace v dokonalém souladu – proměňte každé vaření v zážitek.

Všechny specifikace

ZÁKLADNÍ ÚDAJE

Značka

LG

Země původu

Čína

Barva vnějšího pláště

Černá

Typ varné desky

Indukční

Zdroj ohřevu

Elektrický

UŽIVATELSKÉ FUNKCE

Minutka

Ne

Zámek ovládání

Ano (Varná deska)

Pečení na čas

Ano

DESIGN / POVRCHOVÁ ÚPRAVA

Ovládací displej

LED

Typ ovládání varné desky

Skleněný dotykový panel

Sklo varné desky

Sklokeramika

ROZMĚRY / HMOTNOST

Rozměry balení (Š x V x H) (mm)

690 x 108 x 645

Rozměry výrobku (Š x V x H) (mm)

590 x 50 x 520

Hmotnost produktu (kg)

11,1

Rozměry výřezu (Š x V x H) (mm)

560 x 61 x 480

Velikost - šířka (mm)

590

VÝKON / ÚDAJE

Výkon mikrovln

7 400

Požadované napájení (V/Hz)

220~240V / 50Hz, 220~240V / 60Hz, 380-415V / 50Hz, 380-415V / 60Hz

SMART TECHNOLOGIE

NFC Tag On

Ne

ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

Ano

Kontrola a ovládání

Ne

Chytrý recept (aplikace na recepty 3. strany)

Ne

Hlasové ovládání (zařízení 3. strany)

Ne

VLASTNOSTI VARNÉ DESKY

Typ varné desky

Indukční

EasyClean (varná deska)

Ne

Typ zóny/hořáku(Jednoduchý)

levá přední, levá zadní, pravá přední, pravá zadní

Typ zóny/hořáku(Široký)

levá přední + levá zadní, pravá přední + pravá zadní

Zdroj ohřevu

Elektrický

Ohřev - celkem (W)

7 400

Indikátor horké plochy

Ano

Indukční zóna - levá přední (W)(Turbo, mm)

2 200(3 300, 185)

Indukční zóna - levá zadní (W)(Turbo, mm)

2 200(3 300, 185)

Indukční zóna - pravá přední (W)(Turbo, mm)

2 200(3 300, 185)

Indukční zóna - pravá zadní (W)(Turbo, mm)

2 200(3 300, 185)

Indukční zóna - široká (W)(mm)

3 700(230x374)

Počet varných zón/hořáků

4

Bezpečnostní funkce(Varná deska)

Ano

INFORMACE O SHODĚ

přípona:pdf
Dismantling information(CBIZ2437B)
přípona:pdf
GPSR Safety Information(CBIZ2437B)
přípona:pdf
WEB INFO(CBIZ2437B)
DALŠÍ INFORMACE O SHODĚ
Všechny specifikace

ZÁKLADNÍ ÚDAJE

Značka

LG

Země původu

Čína

Barva dveří

Černá

Design dveří

Dělené

EasyClean

Ne

Typ instalace

Vestavná

Barva vnějšího pláště

Nerezová ocel

Kapacita trouby (l)

25

Typ

Grill

UŽIVATELSKÉ FUNKCE

Přidat 30 sekund

Ano

Dětská pojistka

Ano

Zvuková signalizace dokončení

Ano

EasyClean

Ne

Minutka

Ano

Nastavení času

Ano

Vypnutí/zapnutí otočné desky

Ne

VLASTNOSTI MIKROVLNNÉ TROUBY

Typ osvětlení vnitřního prostoru

LED

Způsob vaření

Automatické + manuální

Spotřeba mikrovlnné trouby (Watty)

1 450

Výkonové úrovně mikrovlnné trouby

5

Výkon mikrovlnné trouby (W)

900

Kapacita trouby (l)

25

Inteligentní invertor

Ne

Celková spotřeba energie (Watty)

1 450

Průměr otočného disku (mm)

315

Spotřeba kombinovaného režimu (mikrovlnná trouba + gril) (Watty)

1 450

Spotřeba grilu (Watty)

1 000

OVLÁDACÍ PRVKY

Ovládací displej

LED

Umístění ovládání

Pravá strana

Typ ovládání

Skleněný dotykový panel

REŽIMY VAŘENÍ

Smažení horkým vzduchem

Ne

Automatické vaření

Ano

Automatický opětovný ohřev

Ne

Pečení

Ne

Konvekční pečení

Ne

Rozmrazování

Ano

Odvodnění

Ne

Grill

Ano

Invertorové rozmrazování

Ne

Rozpouštění

Ne

Paměť pro vaření

Ne

Ochrana

Ne

Smažení

Ne

Senzor pro vaření

Ne

Senzor pro přihřívání

Ne

Pomalé vaření

Ne

Změkčení

Ne

Rychlý konvekční ohřev

Ne

Rychlé grilování

Ano

Fázové vaření

Ne

Vaření v páře

Ne

Ohřev

Ne

DESIGN / POVRCHOVÁ ÚPRAVA

Design vnitřního prostoru

Čtvercové

Barva dveří

Černá

Design skleněných dveří

Kouřové

Vnější design

Tradiční široké zobrazení

Barva interiéru

Nerezová ocel

Barva vnějšího pláště

Základní materiál

Povrchová úprava proti otiskům prstů

Ne

ROZMĚRY / HMOTNOST

Rozměry vnitřního prostoru (Š x V x H) (mm)

328 x 206 x 372

Rozměry balení (Š x V x H) (mm)

654 x 451 x 446

Rozměry výrobku (Š x V x H) (mm)

592 x 396 x 388

Hmotnost produktu (kg)

16,7

VÝKON / ÚDAJE

Výkon mikrovln

900

Požadované napájení (V/Hz)

230V / 50Hz

SMART TECHNOLOGIE

NFC Tag On

Ne

SmartDiagnosis

Ne

ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

Ne

OBSAH BALENÍ

Skleněný tác (ea)

1

Horní rošt (ea)

1

Rošty (ea)

1

Prstenec pro otáčení (ea)

1

Hřídel pro otáčení (ea)

1

Návod k použití (ea)

1

Všechny specifikace

ZÁKLADNÍ ÚDAJE

Značka

LG

Země původu

Korea

Barva vnějšího pláště

Černá nerezová ocel

Zdroj ohřevu

Elektrický

Systém vaření v troubě

Konvekce ProBake

Typ trouby

Jednoduchá

UŽIVATELSKÉ FUNKCE

Minutka

Ano

Zámek ovládání

Ano (trouba)

Hlasitost připomenutí dokončení vaření

Ano

Typ čištění trouby

EasyClean + Self Clean

Režim Šábes

Ano

Self Clean zámek dvířek trouby

Automatické

Systém jemného zavírání

Ne

Pečení na čas

Ano

DESIGN / POVRCHOVÁ ÚPRAVA

Barva dveří

Průhledné

Barva interiéru

Modrá

Barva vnějšího pláště

Černá nerezová ocel

Povrchová úprava proti otiskům prstů

Ne

Materiál dutin

Smalt

Ovládací displej

LED

Barva rukojeti

Černá nerezová ocel

Materiál rukojeti

Hliník

Barva knoflíku

Černá nerezová ocel

Osvětlení knoflíků

Ne

Materiál knoflíku

Plast

Typ ovládání trouby

Knoflík + Dotekové

Funkce dvířek trouby

Instaview okno

ROZMĚRY / HMOTNOST

Rozměry balení (Š x V x H) (mm)

700 x 645 x 660

Rozměry výrobku (Š x V x H) (mm)

592 x 594 x 569

Hmotnost produktu (kg)

43,0

Rozměry výřezu (Š x V x H) (mm)

560 x 590 x 556

Vnitřní rozměr trouby (Š x V x H) (mm)

488 x 373 x 420

Velikost - šířka (mm)

592

VÝKON / ÚDAJE

Výkon mikrovln

3 500

Požadované napájení (V/Hz)

230V / 50Hz

SMART TECHNOLOGIE

NFC Tag On

Ne

SmartDiagnosis

Ano

ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

Ano

Kontrola a ovládání

Ano

Proaktivní péče o zákazníky

Ano

Chytrý recept (aplikace na recepty 3. strany)

Ne

Hlasové ovládání (zařízení 3. strany)

Ne

OBSAH BALENÍ

Plech na pečení (Ks)

1

Hluboký plech na pečení (Ks)

1

Drážky pro víceúrovňové pečení (KS)

1

Standardní stojan (Ks)

1

VLASTNOSTI TROUBY

Automatické bezpečnostní vypnutí

Ano

Typ pečícího prvku

Skryté

Typ tělesa grilu

Sheath (ochrana topnice)

Konvekční přepočet

Ne

Konvekční ventilátor

Duální rychlost (vysoká/nízká)

Typ konvekce

Konvekce ProBake

Výkon pečícího prvku (W)

1 500

Výkon grilovacího prvku (W)

1 600 / 1 500

Výkon konvekčního prvku (W)

1 900

Zdroj ohřevu

Elektrický

Chytré osvětlení trouby GoCook

Ano

Počet pozic roštů

5

Kapacita trouby (l)

76

Režimy pečení v troubě

Smažení horkým vzduchem, Air Sous-Vide, Spodní ohřev, Rozmrazování, Eco Horký vzduch, Eco Horní spodní ohřev, Tradiční ohřev s asistencí ventilátorem, Horký vzduch, Velký gril, Režim Pizza, Ochrana, Opékání, Malý gril, Horní Dolní ohřev, Ohřev

Typ světla v troubě

Halogen

INFORMACE O SHODĚ

přípona:pdf
Dismantling information(WS7D7632WB)
přípona:pdf
ENERGY LABEL(WS7D7632WB)
přípona:pdf
GPSR Safety Information(WS7D7632WB)
přípona:pdf
WEB INFO(WS7D7632WB)
DALŠÍ INFORMACE O SHODĚ

Názory zákazníků

