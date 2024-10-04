About Cookies on This Site

Refrigeración por agua: Multi V Water 5

LG MULTI V WATER 5 es un sistema de refrigeración por agua para un funcionamiento económico y de alta eficiencia.

Esta unidad exterior compacta y ligera permite una instalación flexible.

Muestra dos productos LG Multi V Water 5 instalados.

MULTI V WATER 5

Sistema por agua económico y de alta eficiencia con un espacio de instalación flexible.

Hay gráficos de barras de lado a lado. El lado izquierdo muestra que el producto MULTI V WATER 5 ha ahorrado un 16 % en comparación con las versiones anteriores de entrada de potencia. El lado derecho muestra un 21 % más de eficiencia.

Sistema económico y de alta eficiencia

Gracias al método de enfriamiento por agua, MULTI V WATER 5 optimiza el rendimiento y garantiza el intercambio de calor en edificios altos, lo que permite ahorrar en electricidad.

Control de flujo de agua variable (opcional)

Muestra el control variable del caudal de agua.

No hay ventanas en los lados izquierdo y derecho del producto instalado. Fuera de la ventana izquierda, el viento sopla con fuerza hacia la ventana en un invierno muy frío. Fuera de la ventana derecha, hay un verano caluroso que envía calor hacia la ventana. El producto muestra una fuerte presencia en ella.

Alta eficiencia independientemente de las condiciones externas

Sistema por agua económico y de alta eficiencia con un espacio de instalación flexible.