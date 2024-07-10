Aller au Contenu Passer à laide sur laccessibilité
MNT-UltraFine-01-1-LG-UltraFine-Display-D

Un moniteur 27MD5KL et un moniteur 24MD4KL de face, le prermier montre une photo de montagne et le deuxième une photo d'un lac

La maîtrise du détail

Votre créativité comme seule limite avec LG UltraFine™. Découvrez les détails comme jamais auparavant avec la puissance des performances UltraFine™.

En savoir plus
LG UltraFineTM, La création d'un incroyable moniteur UHD

Une photo d'une femme de dos dans un champs de fleurs et tenant un drapeau arc-en-ciel au dessus de sa tête et en parallèle une photo d'un lac entouré par des montagnes

Des couleurs qui donnent des idées lumineuses

Les moniteurs UHD LG UltraFine™ marquent une avancée sans précédent avec une gamme de couleurs standard P3, une luminosité de 500 nits qui permet une utilisation dans toutes les conditions d'éclairage et une réponse à tous vos besoins.

Une photo d'un marché urbain de nuit en train d'être retouchée sur un logiciel

Images incroyablement détaillées

Une résolution plus élevée implique des images de meilleure qualité. Le moniteur UltraFine™ 5K et ses 218 ppp permet d'obtenir des images incroyablement détaillées et précises.

*L'affichage 218 ppp est géré uniquement par le modèle 27MD5KL.

Des caractéristiques impressionnantes LG UltraFine™

Un moniteur LG UltraFine™ 27MD5KL de face, branché à un pc mac, l'écran du pc MacBook Pro et du moniteur montrent le visuel d'un nuage de couleurs vives et nettes

Reproduction des couleurs exceptionnelle

Les moniteurs LG UltraFine™ reproduisent fidèlement les couleurs originales de votre Mac. Exprimez l'étendue de vos couleurs avec LG UltraFine™.

Un moniteur LG UltraFine™ 27MD5KL de face, branché à un pc MacBook Pro, sur l'écran du pc et du moniteur est affichée une photo de plumes de couleurs vives

Connectivité Mac fiable et stable

S'appuyant sur un seul câble, vous pouvez facilement connecter votre Mac à votre moniteur LG UltraFine™. Cette connexion offre de hautes performances et un allié fiable sur lequel vous reposer.

Zoom sur la caméra intégrée sur la face haute du moniteur 27MD5KL, zoom sur les enceintes Rich Bass situés sous les moniteurs LG UltraFine™, zoom sur l'adapteur intégré et les multi-ports optimisés pour Mac situés dans le dos des moniteurs LG UltraFine™, zoom sur le design élégant et sans boutons physiques des moniteurs LG UltraFine™

Des détails méticuleux pour les utilisateurs Mac

Grâce aux fonctionnalités détaillées offertes par les moniteurs LG UltraFine™, vous pouvez libérer votre créativité sans obstacle. Ses équipements intégrés innovants *, ses ports multiples puissants ** et son design élégant tout-en-un pourront parfaire votre travail.

*La caméra intégrée est disponible uniquement sur le modèle 27MD5KL.

**27MD5KL comprend un port Thunderbolt™ 3 et 3 USB Type-C™. Le 24MD4KL comprend deux ports Thunderbolt™ 3 et 3 USB Type-C™.

A qui s'adresse LG UltraFine™ ?

Comment être UltraFine™ avec votre Mac1

Grâce à la puissance exceptionnelle des moniteurs LG UltraFine™ vous pourrez être UltraFine avec votre Mac n'importe où et à tout moment.

Éditeur de film et vidéo

Ils avaient besoin de moniteurs détaillés et précis pour les travaux de montage exploitant des séquences vidéo, graphiques et des effets spéciaux.

 

 

Photographes

Photographes, amateurs comme professionnels, qui utilisent des appareils pointus et apprécient le rendu parfait des couleurs pour Mac.

Développeurs

Ils travaillent nuit et jour pour obtenir le meilleur résultat. Ils profitent pleinement de l'intégration transparente avec Mac.

Investisseurs

Sécurité et facilité d'utilisation sont des facteurs très importants en finance et la raison pour laquelle ils ont besoin de moniteurs LG UltraFine™.

Acheteurs

La valeur du produit ou du service est le facteur principal pour eux. Et ils aiment montrer les raisons de leurs achats.

 

 

Professionnels

A la recherche de rigueur et de formalité. Travailler avec un moniteur LG UltraFine™ au design élégant fait partie de leur code vestimentaire.

LG UltraFine™ , A vous de jouer

LG 27MD5KL

27" 5K (5120x2880)
Thunderbolt™ 3
Intégration macOS transparente
Caméra et enceintes intégrées

LG 27MD5KL Voir la vidéo LG 27MD5KL En savoir plus

LG 24MD4KL

23.7" 4K (3840x2160)
Thunderbolt™ 3
4K Daisy Chain
Intégration macOS transparente

LG 24MD4KL Voir la vidéo LG 24MD4KL En savoir plus