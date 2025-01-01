Aller au Contenu Passer à laide sur laccessibilité
QNED vs OLED : trouvez la bonne TV pour vous

01.01.2025

Dans le monde en constante évolution des télévisions, où les consommateurs sont confrontés à un vaste choix de modèles différents, il peut être difficile de trouver celui qui répondra le mieux à vos besoins. 

L’OLED et le QNED sont deux des principaux produits en lice sur le marché des téléviseurs haut de gamme. Comprendre les principales différences entre ces technologies peut vous aider à prendre une décision éclairée lors de la recherche du bon modèle pour vous.

Dans cet article, nous aborderons les points suivants :

  • Qu’est-ce que les TV OLED et QNED ?
  • Les différences entre OLED et QNED 
  • Un comparatif des différents modèles LG
    • La gamme de TV LG OLED G vs la gamme de TV LG OLED C 
    • La LG QNED85 vs la LG QNED91


Comprendre les technologies OLED et QNED

Une télévision à écran plat LG vue de dessus, affichant un dessin abstrait éclatant avec des formes tourbillonnantes dans des tons bleus, violet et sarcelle. La télévision est dotée de pieds fins et d’un cadre épuré, soulignant son style moderne et minimaliste.
Une télévision à écran plat LG vue de dessus, affichant un dessin abstrait éclatant avec des formes tourbillonnantes dans des tons bleus, violet et sarcelle. La télévision est dotée de pieds fins et d’un cadre épuré, soulignant son style moderne et minimaliste.

OLED, c’est quoi ?

Contrairement aux écrans LED ou LCD traditionnels, les écrans OLED (diode électroluminescente organique ou Organic Light Emitting Diode) sont auto-émissifs, c’est-à-dire que chaque pixel émet sa propre lumière. Cela permet aux TV OLED d’obtenir des et un rapport de contraste infini, puisque les pixels individuels peuvent être complètement désactivés. 

La technologie des TV OLED offre plusieurs avantages clés :

Un contraste infini : comme chaque pixel peut s’éteindre indépendamment, les écrans OLED offrent des noirs profonds et un contraste saisissant.

Des angles de vision étendus : les écrans OLED conservent une qualité d’image constante, même lorsqu’on les regarde latéralement, ce qui en fait des écrans idéaux pour les familles.

Précision des couleurs : les écrans OLED offrent des couleurs éclatantes et une grande précision des couleurs, pour une expérience visuelle plus vraie que nature.

QNED, c’est quoi ?

La technologie QNED est une innovation de LG qui combine la technologie Quantum Dot avec le rétroéclairage NanoCell et, pour certains modèles, MiniLED. Cette approche hybride vise à améliorer la précision des couleurs et la luminosité. 

Les TV QNED offrent plusieurs avantages :

Luminosité améliorée : le rétroéclairage MiniLED des TV QNED haut de gamme permet d’atteindre des pics de luminosité plus élevés, ce qui en fait des modèles adaptés aux pièces lumineuses.

Précision des couleurs améliorée : la technologie Quantum Dot garantit des couleurs riches et éclatantes, améliorant ainsi l’expérience visuelle dans son ensemble.

Meilleur traitement des reflets : l’augmentation de la luminosité et des couleurs permet de réduire les reflets et l’éblouissement dans les environnements fortement éclairés.

Budget : les TV QNED sont généralement moins chères que les modèles OLED, ce qui en fait une option intéressante pour les personnes qui recherchent des images de haute qualité sans avoir à payer le prix fort de l’OLED.


Quelle est la différence entre OLED ET QNED ?

Une TV LG QNED AI 2024 avec un design éclatant de couleurs vives à l’écran, et le logo du programme webOS Re:New dans un coin.
Une TV LG QNED AI 2024 avec un design éclatant de couleurs vives à l’écran, et le logo du programme webOS Re:New dans un coin.

Les consommateurs se posent souvent la question suivante : « Qu’est-ce qui est le mieux, l’OLED ou le QNED ?». L’OLED offre une expérience unique en matière de qualité d’image, mais le QNED présente aussi des avantages. Voici quelques-unes des principales différences entre le QNED et l’OLED pour vous aider à choisir la technologie qui vous convient le mieux pour votre télévision : 

Luminosité et couleur : l’OLED excelle en matière de contraste et de niveaux de noir, tandis que le QNED offre une luminosité supérieure. Toutefois, les écrans OLED gagnent en luminosité (voir le modèle G4 doté de la technologie Brightness Booster Max).

Taille : pour à peu près le même prix, vous pouvez choisir entre la qualité d’image supérieure de l’OLED ou la taille d’écran plus grande du QNED.

Prix : les TV OLED sont généralement plus chères en raison de leur technologie auto-émissive, tandis que les QNED offrent une alternative intéressante en matière de coût et de performance.


La TV OLED LG faite pour vous

Les TV OLED LG font partie des offres les plus haut de gamme sur le marché de la télévision. Réputé pour son engagement en faveur d’une technologie innovante et d’un design élégant, LG a conçu les gammes G et C OLED pour offrir une qualité d’image exceptionnelle et des expériences de visionnage immersives.

Pour en savoir plus sur les TV OLED, consultez notre guide retraçant l’histoire des TV LG OLED sur 10 ans.  

Notre sélection : la gamme LG OLED G

  • Design : 

La gamme LG OLED G est conçue pour être une œuvre d’art. Le profil ultra-plat et le design rappelant un tableau les rendent parfaits pour une installation murale, créant ainsi une apparence de cadre photo sans bord. La qualité de fabrication est excellente, avec des matériaux de première qualité qui leur confèrent un aspect moderne et sophistiqué.

  • Qualité d’image : 

Équipée de la technologie OLED evo, la gamme G offre des images plus lumineuses et des couleurs plus éclatantes que les écrans OLED traditionnels. Les pixels auto-émissifs produisent et un rapport de contraste infini, ce qui se traduit par une qualité d’image exceptionnelle. En outre, la gamme G offre des angles de vision étendus, garantissant une qualité d’image constante, quelle que soit la position du spectateur.

  • Fonctionnalités audio : 

La gamme G prend en charge Dolby Atmos, offrant un son multidimensionnel immersif. La fonction AI Sound Pro optimise automatiquement les paramètres sonores en fonction du type de contenu et de l’environnement pour créer une expérience audio totalement personnalisée.

  • Fonctionnalités intelligentes : 

Fonctionnant sur la plateforme webOS, la gamme G offre une interface intuitive permettant d’accéder à un large éventail d’applications et de services de streaming. L’intégration AI ThinQ prend en charge la commande vocale via l’Assistant Google, Amazon Alexa, et plus encore. Les joueurs apprécieront les fonctionnalités telles que HDMI 2.1, le taux de rafraîchissement variable (VRR), le mode de faible latence automatique (ALLM), la prise en charge de NVIDIA G-SYNC et un taux de rafraîchissement allant jusqu’à 144 Hz pour garantir un gameplay ultrafluide et réactif.

Notre sélection : la gamme LG OLED C

  • Design : 

La gamme C présente un design polyvalent qui s’adapte à différentes installations, que ce soit au mur ou sur un support. Le profil fin et le cadre épuré des modèles en font un complément élégant à toute pièce.

  • Qualité d’image : 

La gamme C offre une qualité d’image exceptionnelle grâce à son affichage OLED, qui offre une grande précision des couleurs et des. Elle est dotée du processeur Alpha 9 Gen4 AI, qui améliore la qualité de l’image grâce à des algorithmes d’apprentissage en profondeur. La large gamme chromatique garantit des couleurs riches et réalistes, rendant chaque scène éclatante et vous transportant au cœur de l’action.

  • Fonctionnalités audio : 

Comme la gamme G, la gamme C prend en charge la technologie Dolby Atmos pour une clarté et une profondeur audio accrues. Le réglage acoustique IA ajuste les paramètres audio en fonction de l’acoustique de la pièce, garantissant ainsi une qualité sonore optimale, quelle que soit la taille ou l’acoustique de la pièce. 

  • Fonctionnalités intelligentes : 

La gamme C fonctionne sur la plateforme webOS, offrant une interface intuitive et une prise en charge de nombreuses applications. L’intégration AI ThinQ permet le contrôle vocal et la connectivité domotique, transformant ainsi la TV en un hub pour les appareils connectés. Voici quelques fonctionnalités pour les gamers : HDMI 2.1, taux de rafraîchissement variable (VRR), mode de faible latence automatique (ALLM), prise en charge de NVIDIA G-SYNC et un taux de rafraîchissement allant jusqu’à 144 Hz. De quoi offrir un gameplay plus fluide et réactif.

Les différences clés entre les gammes de TV LG OLED G et C :

Fonctionnalité

Gamme LG OLED G

Gamme LG OLED C

Design

Design rappelant un tableau pour le montage mural

Design polyvalent pour une installation murale ou sur support

Qualité d’image

OLED evo avec Brightness Booster Max pour les images LG OLED les plus lumineuses (jusqu’à 70 % plus lumineux qu’un écran OLED classique)

OLED evo avec Brightness Booster (jusqu’à 30 % plus lumineux que l’OLED conventionnel)

Fonctionnalités audio

Dolby Atmos, AI Sound Pro, réglage acoustique IA

Dolby Atmos, AI Sound Pro, réglage acoustique IA

Fonctionnalités intelligentes

AI ThinQ, de nombreuses fonctionnalités de jeu, y compris la prise en charge de la fréquence 144 Hz

AI ThinQ, fonctionnalités de jeu similaires, y compris la prise en charge de la fréquence 144 Hz


La TV QNED LG faite pour vous

4-4.jpg
4-4.jpg

Les modèles de TV QNED de LG témoignent de l’engagement de la marque en faveur de l’innovation et de l’excellence dans le domaine de la technologie des téléviseurs LED. Considérés comme l’une des offres LED les plus avancées de LG, les modèles QNED85 et QNED91 combinent les dernières avancées en matière de technologie Quantum Dot, NanoCell et MiniLED. 

Notre sélection : LG QNED85

  • Design : 

La TV LG QNED85 est la combinaison parfaite d’un design contemporain et d’une silhouette fine et élégante, ce qui lui permet de s’adapter à tout type d’environnement. Sa construction durable et son aspect moderne lui permettent de s’intégrer dans n’importe quel décor.

  • Qualité d’image : 

Dotée de la technologie Quantum Dot, la TV QNED85 offre une précision des couleurs, une clarté et une luminosité irréprochables. Elle permet d’obtenir un volume colorimétrique à 100 %, ce qui garantit des couleurs éclatantes dans toutes les conditions d’éclairage.

  • Fonctionnalités audio : 

La fonction AI Sound Pro améliore la clarté du son en adaptant les paramètres sonores à l’environnement. Clear Voice Pro améliore la clarté des dialogues et vous permet de ne manquer aucun mot.

  • Fonctionnalités intelligentes : 

Grâce à la plateforme complète webOS de LG, la TV QNED85 offre une interface de télévision intelligente intégrale avec une prise en charge étendue des applications. L’intégration AI ThinQ permet un contrôle sans faille des appareils intelligents et des commandes vocales via Amazon Alexa. Les passionnés de jeux pourront profiter de la 4K 120 Hz, du taux de rafraîchissement variable (VRR) et du mode de faible latence automatique (ALLM) de la QNED85 pour des performances de jeu améliorées.

Notre sélection : LG QNED91 

  • Design : 

La TV LG QNED91 bénéficie d’un design haut de gamme avec un cadre ultra-fin et un profil épuré, ce qui renforce son aspect sophistiqué. Ce modèle utilise des matériaux de qualité supérieure, ce qui en fait une pièce remarquable pour n’importe quel environnement et une option attrayante pour les amateurs de design.

  • Qualité d’image : 

Dotée de la technologie Quantum Dot et d’un rétroéclairage MiniLED avancé, la TV QNED91 offre une qualité d’image exceptionnelle avec un contrôle précis du rétroéclairage pour un meilleur contraste. La résolution 4K offre des images nettes et détaillées, garantissant une expérience visuelle immersive avec des couleurs éclatantes et des noirs profonds.

  • Fonctionnalités audio : 

La TV QNED91 prend en charge AI Sound Pro, qui optimise automatiquement les paramètres audio en fonction du contenu, pour un son clair et dynamique. Elle intègre également le système Dolby Atmos, qui offre une expérience audio immersive avec un son multidimensionnel.

  • Fonctionnalités intelligentes : 

Grâce à la plateforme complète webOS de LG, la TV QNED91 offre une interface de télévision intelligente intégrale avec une prise en charge étendue des applications. L’intégration AI ThinQ permet un contrôle sans faille des appareils intelligents et des commandes vocales via l’Assistant Google et Amazon Alexa. Les passionnés de jeux pourront profiter de la fonctionnalité HDMI 2.1, du taux de rafraîchissement variable (VRR) et du mode de faible latence automatique (ALLM) de la QNED91 pour des performances de jeu améliorées.

Les principales différences entre les modèles LG QNED85 et QNED91

Fonctionnalité

LG QNED85

LG QNED91

Design

Design fin et élégant

Design haut de gamme avec un cadre ultra-fin

Qualité d’image

Quantum Dot NanoCell, 4K

Quantum Dot NanoCell, MiniLED, 4K

Fonctionnalités audio

AI Sound Pro, Clear Voice Pro

AI Sound Pro, Clear Voice Pro, Dolby Atmos

Fonctionnalités intelligentes

AI ThinQ, fonctionnalités de gaming

AI ThinQ, fonctionnalités de gaming avancées

Budget

Plus accessible

Prix plus élevé en raison de fonctionnalités avancées

Les technologies OLED et QNED offrent des avantages différents. Les TV OLED, notamment LG OLED gamme G et gamme C, offrent un contraste et une précision des couleurs supérieurs, ce qui en fait des produits de choix pour les cinéphiles à la recherche d’une expérience haut de gamme. Les TV QNED, comme les TV LG QNED85 et QNED91, excellent en matière de luminosité, ce qui les rend idéales pour les pièces lumineuses. Parcourez notre site pour découvrir tous nos téléviseurs.

Life’s Good!


Produits présentés :

https://www.lg.com/fr/tv-barres-de-son/oled-evo/lg-oled65g45lw-oled-tv-g4-4k/

https://www.lg.com/fr/tv-barres-de-son/oled-evo/oled65c35la-oled-evo-c3-tv-4k/

https://www.lg.com/fr/tv-barres-de-son/qned/lg-86qned85t6c-qned-4k-tv/

