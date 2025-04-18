Jeu Concours

Aller au Contenu Passer à laide sur laccessibilité
 Du 16 au 30 avril 2025

Etapes de participation

    LG 27ART10AKPL

    TV LG StanbyME

    2023 | 27'' (68 cm) | Processeur α7 Gen4 AI 4K

     

    Fonctionnalités principales :

    Rotatif, pivotant et inclinable

    Sur roulettes, avec batterie intégrée

    NFC, Compatible Apple AirPlay 2 et HomeKit

    Ecran tactile, télécommande

    Applications de streaming intégrés

  LG F94X92WSTE

    Lave-linge 9 kg

    Molette avec écran LCD

     

    Fonctionnalités principales :

    AI Direct Drive™

    Inverter DirectDrive™

    TurboWash™ 360

    Efficacité énergétique triple A

    Vapeur anti-allergie Steam™

  LG GBV3100EPY

    Réfrigérateur Combiné

    344L | 35dB | Door Cooling+

     

    Fonctionnalités principales :

    Linear Cooling+™

    Grande capacité

    Fresh Converter™

    Moist Balance Crisper™

    Éclairage Soft LED

