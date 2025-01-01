Aller au Contenu Passer à laide sur laccessibilité
Une Smart TV, c’est quoi ? Fonctionnement et avantages d’une TV connectée en détail

01.01.2025

Une famille installée dans un salon moderne avec une Smart TV LG affichant des fonctionnalités connectées et des applications de streaming.
  • Découvrez ce qui rend une TV intelligente et pourquoi l’accès à Internet est si important.  
  • Apprenez comment fonctionne une Smart TV et comment elle peut communiquer avec d’autres appareils intelligents. 
  • Tirez le meilleur parti de votre télévision connectée en découvrant les applications et les fonctions les plus utiles. 
  • Consultez les réponses aux questions les plus courantes sur les Smart TV pour vous aider à choisir celle qui convient le mieux à votre maison. 

Il suffit de jeter un coup d’œil aux derniers téléviseurs sur le marché pour constater qu’ils sont presque tous intelligents. Mais qu’est-ce qu’une Smart TV exactement et pourquoi sont-elles si populaires ? Dans ce guide intitulé Que peut-on faire avec la Smart TV ?, nous tenterons de vous détailler toutes les caractéristiques et les avantages d’une Smart TV. Continuez de lire pour en savoir plus. 


Qu’est-ce qu’une Smart TV ?

un espace de vie lumineux, orné de plantes, avec un téléviseur mural LG affichant l’écran d’accueil webOS. La pièce allie nature et technologie, créant une atmosphère sereine.
un espace de vie lumineux, orné de plantes, avec un téléviseur mural LG affichant l’écran d’accueil webOS. La pièce allie nature et technologie, créant une atmosphère sereine.

Pour faire simple, une Smart TV est une télévision qui peut être connectée à Internet sans avoir besoin d’un décodeur ou d’un dispositif de streaming. Vous avez ainsi accès à un large éventail d’applications et de services de streaming, notamment Netflix.

À l’instar des smartphones, les TV intelligentes peuvent également se connecter facilement à d’autres appareils sans fil, tels qu’une enceinte Bluetooth.


Smart TV : comment ça marche ? 

Une Smart TV a besoin de se connecter à Internet, et ce, sans fil ou par l’intermédiaire d’un câble Ethernet. Dotées d’une connectivité Wi-Fi intégrée, les Smart TV LG peuvent être connectées au Wi-Fi sur simple renseignement de votre mot de passe. Accédez aux divertissements à votre manière : nos télécommandes vous permettent de parler à votre téléviseur en utilisant la synthèse vocale ! Une TV connectée via Wi-Fi, Bluetooth ou AirPlay peut aussi communiquer avec d’autres appareils intelligents, tels qu’Alexa, Google Assistant ou votre smartphone. Vous pouvez regarder ce que vous voulez, comme vous le voulez.  

Toutes nos Smart TV peuvent également être contrôlées par votre smartphone via notre service ThinQ app.  


Comment fonctionne une Smart TV ?

Un utilisateur connecté en Wi-Fi partage du contenu sur une télévision LG avec Miracast et Bluetooth intégrés.
Un utilisateur connecté en Wi-Fi partage du contenu sur une télévision LG avec Miracast et Bluetooth intégrés.

Les TV connectées sont des téléviseurs avancés qui peuvent se connecter à Internet et offrir un vaste éventail de fonctionnalités allant au-delà des fonctions des téléviseurs traditionnels. Les fonctionnalités courantes des Smart TV comprennent : 

  1. Services de streaming : les Smart TV vous permettent d’accéder à des services de streaming populaires tels que Netflix, Amazon Prime Video et YouTube directement depuis votre téléviseur, sans nécessiter de clé de streaming ou de boîtier décodeur. 
  2. Navigation Internet : les TV connectées sont dotées de navigateurs Internet intégrés permettant de surfer sur le Web depuis votre écran de télévision. 
  3. Applications : les Smart TV LG disposent d’une boutique d’applications LG dédiée où vous pouvez télécharger et installer diverses applications pour le divertissement, les actualités, les jeux, les médias sociaux et plus. 
  4. Duplication d’écran : toutes nos Smart TV prennent en charge la fonction de duplication d’écran pour les appareils compatibles tels que les smartphones, les tablettes et les ordinateurs portables, ce qui vous permet d’afficher le contenu de ces appareils sur l’écran de la télévision connectée. De plus, grâce à la prise en charge intégrée de Chromecast et AirPlay, vous pouvez profiter d’une expérience de partage plus transparente et améliorée.
  5. Contrôle vocal : les télécommandes de nos télévisions connectées sont dotées de fonctions de contrôle vocal permettant de rechercher des contenus à l’aide de commandes vocales. 
  6. Connectivité : les Smart TV disposent de plusieurs options de connectivité, telles que Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, HDMI, USB et Ethernet, ce qui facilite la connexion de divers appareils et périphériques. Avec nos TV intelligentes, vous pouvez connecter votre Xbox, PS5 ou Nintendo Switch pour une expérience de jeu ultime via HDMI. 

Dans l’ensemble, les télévisions connectées offrent une expérience visuelle plus interactive et personnalisée en combinant les fonctions traditionnelles des téléviseurs avec les capacités numériques modernes. 


Fonctionnalités des Smart TV

un salon moderne et minimaliste avec un téléviseur LG aux lignes épurées sur une console en pierre. L’écran affiche une œuvre d’art jaune vif. Le design épuré et élégant souligne à la fois le style et la fonctionnalité.
un salon moderne et minimaliste avec un téléviseur LG aux lignes épurées sur une console en pierre. L’écran affiche une œuvre d’art jaune vif. Le design épuré et élégant souligne à la fois le style et la fonctionnalité.

Grâce à la connexion Internet, tous les divertissements dont vous avez besoin sont accessibles en quelques clics sur votre télécommande ou par commande vocale.

Accédez au meilleur contenu

Les Smart TV facilitent l’accès à une énorme bibliothèque de contenu en ligne. Les télévisions connectées LG donnent accès au LG Content Store où vous pouvez télécharger encore plus d’applications telles que Paramount+ et Twitch.1

Regardez gratuitement les LG Channels

Les Smart TV LG proposent également de nombreuses chaînes gratuites grâce au service LG Channels, sans abonnement. Les téléspectateurs peuvent profiter d’une variété de films et de séries télévisées en tout genre. LG  

Les télévisions intelligentes peuvent aussi être connectées à une barre de son pour une expérience plus immersive. Découvrez le son haut de gamme avec les barres de son LG et créez une configuration optimale.  

Votre contenu sur grand écran

Avec la duplication d’écran, vous pouvez facilement partager du contenu à partir d’autres appareils intelligents tels que votre PC, votre ordinateur portable, votre tablette ou votre téléphone. Cela signifie que vous pouvez accéder à toute votre musique, vos vidéos et vos photos via votre téléviseur et sans fil. 


Quelle est la différence entre une Smart TV et une TV classique ?

Une télévision LG affichant une image haute définition d’un lion, avec prise en charge de Chromecast intégré et Apple AirPlay.
Une télévision LG affichant une image haute définition d’un lion, avec prise en charge de Chromecast intégré et Apple AirPlay.

La principale différence entre une Smart TV et une TV classique est la connexion Internet. Une TV connectée via Wi-Fi peut accéder à diverses applications Internet, alors qu’une TV ordinaire ne peut pas se connecter au Wi-Fi. Découvrez les avantages d’une Smart TV par rapport à une télévision classique grâce à notre tableau comparatif :


Fonctionnalité

Smart TV LG

TV classique

Connexion Wi-Fi

Oui, intégrée

Non, dispositif externe requis

Partage d’écran

Oui, via Miracast, AirPlay et Chromecast

Non, habituellement non compatible

Boutique de contenu

Oui, LG Content Store avec des applications et jeux

Non, repose sur des dispositifs externes

LG Channels

Oui, accès à LG Channels

Non

ThinQ

Oui, fonctions intelligentes alimentées par l’IA

Non

Télécommande à commande vocale

Oui, avec une télécommande à commande vocale activée. Pour les modèles équipés de processeurs Alpha 9 ou supérieurs, la reconnaissance vocale en champ lointain est également prise en charge

Non, télécommande standard

Navigateur Internet

Oui

Non

Services de streaming

Oui, applications intégrées (Netflix, Amazon Prime, etc.)

Non, dispositifs externes requis

Mises à jour logicielles

Oui, avec des mises à jour régulières via Internet et un programme de renouvellement pour des améliorations continues

Non

Intégration domotique

Oui, s’intègre aux appareils domestiques intelligents

Non

Installation d’application

Oui, depuis LG Content Store

Non

Connectivité Bluetooth :

Oui

Non


Quels sont les avantages d’une TV connectée ? 

La possibilité de se connecter à Internet fait une énorme différence. Les Smart TV sont désormais dotées d’un grand nombre de fonctionnalités qui améliorent l’expérience visuelle et vous simplifient la vie. Voici quelques avantages des télévisions connectées.  

Accès simplifié à une vaste quantité de contenu 

Plus besoin de box encombrante ni de clé de streaming. Les Smart TV vous donnent instantanément accès aux sites de vidéos à la demande, comme Netflix, YouTube et Prime Video. Vous pouvez également accéder à des services de streaming musical et de cloud gaming.  

Connexion facile à d’autres appareils 

Plus besoin de vous soucier des câbles, les appareils intelligents peuvent se connecter les uns aux autres sans fil. Grâce à la prise en charge AirPlay et Chromecast intégrée, vous pouvez visionner des photos, écouter de la musique, regarder des vidéos et même jouer à des jeux depuis votre téléphone, votre ordinateur portable, votre PC ou votre tablette vers votre TV.

Recherche simplifiée 

Vous cherchez un nouveau film ou une nouvelle série à regarder ? Avec une Smart TV LG, vous pouvez appuyer sur le bouton vocal de votre télécommande ou utiliser la reconnaissance vocale en champ lointain pour demander des recommandations. Avec l’aide de l’intelligence artificielle (sous la forme de LG ThinQ AI) la télévision intelligente comprend le type de contenu que vous regardez et vous propose une liste personnalisée.

Contrôlez votre maison intelligente 

En accédant au tableau de bord d’accueil sur votre Smart TV LG, vous pouvez contrôler les appareils intelligents compatibles depuis votre canapé. Cela signifie que vous pouvez allumer une lumière ou vérifier votre machine à laver sans vous déplacer.

Infos sportives en temps réel

Configurez une alerte sportive sur une Smart TV LG et obtenez des informations en direct sur vos équipes et sports préférés, même lorsque vous regardez d’autres contenus. Vous ne manquerez plus aucun but, même sans regarder le match ! 

Meilleure qualité d’image

Un grand nombre de Smart TV LG sont maintenant équipées d’un processeur Alpha 9 avec LG OLED evo. Cette technologie intelligente permet de réduire le bruit et d’optimiser le contraste et la saturation pour obtenir une image nette et de haute qualité.  


FAQ

Maintenant que vous avez une meilleure compréhension du fonctionnement d’une Smart TV, comment savoir laquelle vous convient le mieux ? La section ci-dessous devrait vous aider à faire le bon choix.  

Comment savoir si une télévision est une Smart TV ? 

Pour vérifier si votre télévision est intelligente, appuyez sur la touche Accueil ou Menu de la télécommande. Si vous voyez des options pour des services de streaming populaires ou des logos familiers, comme YouTube, il s’agit bien d’une Smart TV. 

 Vous pouvez également consulter le manuel d’utilisation pour plus d’informations sur les fonctionnalités de la Smart TV. 

Les Smart TV fonctionnent-elles sans connexion Internet ? 

La réponse simple est oui. Même si vous n’avez pas Internet, vous pourrez toujours regarder les chaînes de télévision par l’intermédiaire de votre antenne ou de votre boîtier de télévision par câble. Cependant, vous ne tirerez pas le meilleur parti de votre télévision, car vous ne pourrez pas accéder aux fonctions de la Smart TV, telles que les services de streaming et les applications.  

Vous ne pourrez pas non plus écouter de la musique en streaming, vous connecter à d’autres appareils intelligents ou jouer à des jeux en streaming grâce à l’application Nvidia GeForce Now, compatible avec de nombreuses Smart TV LG. 

Est-il possible de connecter une TV intelligente à d’autres appareils ? 

C’est l’un des principaux avantages de la Smart TV, car les ordinateurs portables, les PC, les smartphones, les tablettes et les appareils domestiques IoT peuvent tous être facilement connectés. Les enceintes et barres de son Bluetooth peuvent aussi être connectées sans nécessiter de câble.2 Et grâce à LG ThinQ, les appareils domestiques IoT peuvent être contrôlés sur le tableau de bord d’accueil.

Puis-je utiliser la duplication d’écran sur une Smart TV ? 

Oui, vous pouvez ! Explorez comment faire dans notre guide de partage et duplication d’écran.  

Découvrez aussi comment connecter votre téléphone à une Smart TV.

Toutes les TV LG sont-elles des Smart TV ?

Si certains modèles plus anciens ne sont pas forcément intelligents, toute la gamme actuelle de Smart TV LG France est composée de Smart TV. Elles peuvent donc toutes exécuter des applications et se connecter à Internet.

Comment choisir la meilleure TV connectée LG pour mon domicile ? 

Si vous avez décidé d’investir dans une Smart TV, vous devez prendre en compte plusieurs facteurs, qu’il s’agisse du choix de la taille d’écran adaptée à votre pièce ou de l’utilisation principale du téléviseur. 

Taille d’écran 

La plus grande taille n’est pas toujours la meilleure, car elle doit être adaptée à votre pièce. Il existe une distance optimale pour visualiser chaque taille d’écran. Explication ici ! 

Qualité d’image

Si vous souhaitez obtenir la meilleure image possible, la technologie la plus récente a un prix plus élevé. Découvrez notamment la technologie LG OLED pour un écran alliant contraste infini et couleurs exceptionnelles.   

Regarder ou jouer 

Si vous utilisez votre Smart TV principalement pour regarder des émissions et des films, la résolution et la technologie qui améliorent la qualité de l’image doivent être une priorité. Mais si vous passez des heures à jouer à vos jeux préférés, il est essentiel d’avoir un téléviseur avec un taux de rafraîchissement élevé, comme ce modèle de TV QNED LG


Quelles sont les meilleures fonctionnalités des Smart TV ?  

En résumé, une télévision connectée offre les avantages suivants : 

  • Connexion Internet simple  
  • Vaste librairie de contenu en ligne  
  • Connexion sans fil à d’autres appareils intelligents 
  • Partage depuis votre téléphone vers le grand écran 
  • Meilleure qualité d’image 
  • Recommandations personnalisées 
  • Alertes sportives en temps réel 

Et bien plus !


Si vous recherchez un téléviseur qui se connecte facilement à d’autres appareils sans fil, qui offre une qualité d’image exceptionnelle et qui donne l’accès à une vaste bibliothèque de contenus en appuyant simplement sur un bouton, alors la Smart TV est faite pour vous. 

Découvrez comment utiliser une Smart TV dans notre Guide Smart TV - conseils et astuces.  

Life’s Good! 


1 Le contenu et la disponibilité de l’application peuvent varier selon le pays ou la région. Un abonnement séparé est nécessaire pour certaines applications. 

2 La compatibilité des barres de son LG varie selon le mode. Un câble d’alimentation doit être connecté pour activer la barre de son.  


