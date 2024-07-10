Aller au Contenu Passer à laide sur laccessibilité
lifesgood

Il est difficile d’avoir une vision optimiste.
Mais une fois que vous l'aurez adoptée,
vous comprendrez pourquoi

life's good
Life’s Good.
Plus qu’un slogan, un état d’esprit.

Cet état d’esprit est très puissant. Ceux qui osent l’adopter sont ceux qui peuvent changer le monde.

C’est parfois
difficile à croire.

En effet, la vie est pleine de
surprises et de rebondissements.

Oui, être optimiste peu
demander du courage.

Mais cela permet de vivre
l’expérience
‘Life’s Good.’

L’optimisme est cœur de LG.
Cela fait partie de notre ADN.

Nous nous sommes courageusement efforcés
d'innover pour améliorer la vie de tous.

LG encourage ceux qui
ont choisi d’être optimiste,
d’œuvrer pour une vie
et un avenir meilleur.
Apporter un sourire au monde

A media facade featuring the LG logo was displayed at landmarks around the world.

Remplissez le monde de cœurs et
partagez des sourires.

Cliquez pour participer au challenge.

Remplissez le monde de cœurs et partagez des sourires.

Essayez les filtres et stickers "Lifes’s Good" de LG

How to join

How to join

Use our "Life's Good with LG" filter to create a great heart with your fingers

Use our "Life's Good with LG" filter to create a great heart with your fingers

Decorate your Stories with our ‘LifesGoodwithLG’ Sticker

Partagez vos moments “Life’s Good” !
#LifesGoodChallenge Join us now!
Let’s make Good Life with LG!

