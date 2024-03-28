Aller au Contenu Passer à laide sur laccessibilité
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
31.5'' (80 cm) | Moniteur gaming Nano IPS avec ATW Polarizer 16/9ème | Résolution UHD 4K 3840 x 2160
32GQ950_NEW EU.pdf
Classe énergétique : UE
Fiche produit

Caractéristiques

Avis

Assistance

31.5'' (80 cm) | Moniteur gaming Nano IPS avec ATW Polarizer 16/9ème | Résolution UHD 4K 3840 x 2160

32GQ950_NEW EU.pdf
Classe énergétique : UE
Fiche produit
LG 32GQ950-B

31.5'' (80 cm) | Moniteur gaming Nano IPS avec ATW Polarizer 16/9ème | Résolution UHD 4K 3840 x 2160

vue avant
Imprimer

Toutes les caractéristiques

ECRAN

  • Type de dalle

    NANO IPS ATW Polarizer

  • Rétro-éclairage

    LED

  • Taille écran

    31,5'' (80cm)

  • Résolution

    3840 x 2160

  • Format

    16/9

  • Pixel Pitch

    0.18159 x 0.18159 mm

  • HDR (High Dynamic Range)

    Display HDRTM 1000

  • Luminosité

    450cd/m²

  • Gamut Couleur

    DCI-P3 98%

  • Nombre de Couleurs

    1,07B

  • Taux de contraste (original)

    1000:1

  • Angle de vision (H/V)

    178/178

  • Temps de réponse

    1ms (GtG)

CONNECTIQUES

  • ENTREES - HDMI

    Oui 2.1 (x2)

  • ENTREES - Display Port

    Oui (ver 1.4)

  • ENTREES - USB

    Oui (USB 3.0 x2)

SORTIE

  • SORTIE - Casque

    1

CARACTERISTIQUES SPECIFIQUES

  • AMD FreeSync™

    Oui (Premium pro)

  • NVIDIA Gsync Compatible

    Oui

  • Black Stabilizer

    Oui

  • Mode DAS

    Oui

  • Crosshair

    Oui

  • Compteur FPS

    Oui

  • H/W Calibration (True Color Pro)

    Oui

  • Mode Lecture

    Oui

  • Flicker Safe (Anti-scintillement)

    Oui

  • Smart Energy Saving

    Oui

  • Plug & Play

    Oui

CARACTERISTIQUES ENERGETIQUES

  • Type d’alimentation

    Bloc externe

  • Consommation (normale)

    85W

  • Consommation (mode veille)

    0.5W

  • Consommation (mode arrêt)

    0.3W

  • Consommation / 1000h SDR en marche

    41 kWh/1000h

  • Consommation / 1000h HDR en marche

    111 kWh/1000h

  • Classe énergétique SDR (de A à G)

    G

  • Classe énergétique HDR (de A à G)

    G

CARACTERISTIQUES PHYSIQUES

  • Accroche VESA (en mm)

    100 x 100

  • CADRE - Couleur (face)

    Noir

  • CADRE - Couleur (dos)

    Noir

  • CADRE - Nombre de boutons de contrôle

    1 (joystick)

  • PIED - Inclinaison

    Oui

  • PIED - Rotation

    90°

  • PIED - Réglable en hauteur

    Oui

INFORMATIONS LOGISTIQUES

  • Dimensions (sans pied) : LxPxH

    718,8 x 421 x 60,2mm

  • Dimensions (avec pied) : LxPxH

    718,8 x 601 x 278mm (Up)
    718,8 x 491 x 278mm (Down)

  • Dimensions carton : LxPxH

    1044 x 168 x 550mm

  • Poids (sans pied)

    9,3kg

  • Poids (avec pied)

    11,6kg

  • Poids du carton

    15,8kg

ACCESSOIRES

  • Câble d’alimentation

    Oui

  • Câble HDMI

    Oui

  • Câble Display Port

    Oui

  • Câble USB A vers B

    Oui

  • Logiciels

    OnScreen Control, LG Calibration Studio, (Téléchargeable sur le site lg.com/fr)

GENCOD

  • 32GQ950-B.AEU

    8806091661081

INFORMATIONS RELATIVES À LA CONFORMITÉ

PLUS D’INFORMATIONS RELATIVES À LA CONFORMITÉ

Ce qu’ils en pensent