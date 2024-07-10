Aller au Contenu Passer à laide sur laccessibilité
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Le logo de garantie de 5 ans pour Z3. Le logo de garantie de 5 ans pour G3.

Faire confiance au savoir-faire

La qualité de fabrication des TV LG OLED nous permet de vous faire bénéficier d’une généreuse garantie de 5 ans sur la dalle OLED.

*Pendant les 2 premières années, la Garantie Standard couvre la main d'oeuvre et les pièces de l'entièreté du produit. La Garantie supplémentaire 5ans de la dalle OLED commence à l'expiration de la Garantie Standard, pour une période de 3 ans, et couvre seulement la dalle OLED. La main d'oeuvre sera payante.
**La garantie de 5 ans sur la dalle OLED s’applique aux modèles 88Z3, 77Z3, 83G3, 77G3, 65G3 and 55G3.

Le côté gauche de l’image montre une vue latérale du LG OLED Z3 sur son meuble. Le côté droit montre le TV LG OLED G3.

Une garantie créée pour nos TV premium

La garantie de 5 ans de la dalle OLED s’applique à toutes les tailles des gammes de téléviseurs 2023 SIGNATURE OLED 8K ou 2023 OLED evo G3. La garantie ne couvre pas l’utilisation commerciale ou anormale, et n’est valable que pour l’acheteur initial du produit quand ce dernier a été acquis légalement et utilisé dans le pays d’achat. Et ne vous inquiétez pas si vous avez déjà acheté l’un des modèles de téléviseurs concernés, la garantie est évidemment appliquée. Alors profitez simplement de votre téléviseur.

**La garantie couvre les modèles 88Z3, 77Z3, 83G3, 77G3, 65G3 and 55G3.

L'excellence LG, en constante évolution

Les téléviseurs LG OLED sont dotés de millions de pixels auto-émissifs. Ces derniers émettent leur propre lumière, s'allument et s'éteignent pour obtenir un noir absolu, un contraste infini et des couleurs fidèles. Ils offrent une expérience TV exceptionnelle avec une qualité d'image et des détails époustouflants pour vos contenus préférés.

Image du LG OLED G3 sur un fond noir montrant une œuvre d’art abstraite rose vif et violette.

Vue de face du LG OLED Z3.

TÉLÉVISEUR OLED 8K LG SIGNATURE
Z3 77, 88 pouces

Vue de face du LG OLED G3.

LG OLED evo
G3 55, 65, 77, 83 pouces

OÙ ACHETER