LECTEUR BLU-RAY ULTRA HD 4K
Toutes les caractéristiques
IMAGE
-
Résolution
480p/720p/1080i/1080p/2160p(24/60Hz)
-
Uspscaling 4K
Oui
-
Upscaling 1080p
Oui HDMI only
-
Noise Reduction
Oui
-
NTSC⇔PAL Conversion
Oui
-
BT 709 / BT2020
Oui HDMI2.0a
-
xvYCC
Oui
-
Video Enhancement
Oui
-
HDR 10
Oui
-
Dolby Vision
Oui
-
HDR → SDR Conversion
Oui
MEDIAS SUPPORTES
-
Profile BD
6.0 / 5.0 / 2.0 / 1.1
-
UBD-ROM/UBD-R/UBD-RE
Oui 50GB/66GB/100GB
-
BD-ROM/BD-R/BD-RE
Oui
-
DVD(DVD-ROM/DVD±R/DVD±RW)
Oui
-
CD audio (CD-R / CD-RW)
Oui
-
DTS-CD
Oui
-
External HDD playback (via USB)
Oui (FAT32,NTFS)
-
USB Playback
Oui (FAT32,NTFS)
FORMATS VIDEO COMPATIBLES
-
SMPTE VC1 (VC-9)
Oui
-
H265
Oui
-
MPEG-1
Oui
-
MPEG2 PS/TS
Oui
-
MPEG4 AVC (H.264)
Oui
-
H.265
Oui
-
Xvid
Oui
-
MKV
Oui
-
AVC Rec
Oui (Disc(O) USB HDD)
-
AVC HD
Oui (Disc(O) USB HDD)
-
M4V
Oui (Disc/USB *Free DRM Only Playback)
-
WMV
Oui
-
DAT
Oui
-
FLV
Oui (Adobe Flash movie, Function is not marked)
-
3GP
Oui
-
TS
Oui (.trp (HD Video Transport Stream), .m2t (HDV Video File), .m2ts, .ts, .tp, .mts)
-
MP4
Oui
-
MOV
Oui
-
VOB
Oui (Video-DVD fiie, Does not support DLNA)
FORMATS AUDIO COMPATIBLES
-
LPCM: Bitstream/Decoding
Oui / Oui HDMI(2/5.1/7.1ch), Coaxial(2ch), Optical(2ch)
-
Dolby Atmos: Bitstream/Decoding
Oui / Non
-
Dolby Digital: Bitstream/Decoding
Oui / Oui (5.1ch)
-
Dolby Digital Plus: Bitstream/Decoding
Oui / Oui (7.1ch)
-
Dolby True HD: Bitstream/Decoding
Oui / Oui (7.1ch)
-
DTS: Bitstream/Decoding
Oui / Oui
-
DTS HD Master Audio: Bitstream/Decoding
Oui / Oui
-
MPEG 1/2 L2
Oui
-
MP3
Oui
-
WMA
Oui
-
AAC
Oui
-
FLAC
Oui
FORMATS PHOTO COMPATIBLES
-
JPEG / GIF / Animated GIF / PNG /MPO
Oui
CARACTERISTIQUES AUDIO
-
DD 2ch Down Mix
Oui
-
Re-Encoder (DTS Only)
Oui (HDMI)
-
LPCM Conversion (DTS HD, Dolby TrueHD)
Oui (HDMI)
-
Down Sampling
Oui (HDMI)
-
Dynamic Range Control
On/Off
CONNECTIVITE
-
LG Contenus Premium
Oui
-
Applications streaming 4K
Oui (Netflix, Youtube)
-
Wi-Fi
Oui
-
Miracast
Non
CONFORT
-
Indicateur LED
Point LED
-
Touche avant
4 (Power, Open/Close, Play/Pause, Stop)
-
Assistant de configuration
Oui
-
Time Bar
Oui
-
Instant tray open
Oui
-
Mise à jour Logiciel: Network/ Disc / USB
Oui/Non/Oui
-
Last scene memory: DVD/ HDMV/ BD-J
Oui/Oui/Non
-
Economiseur d'écran
Oui (5min)
-
Wake on Lane
Oui
-
IPV6
Oui
-
Thumbnail: Movie/ Music/ Photo
Non/Non/Ouai
-
MP3ID Tag Display
Oui
-
Photo slide show with music
Oui
-
SIMPLINK
Oui
-
Contrôle Parental
Oui
-
Extinction automatique
Oui: Après 10min sur économiseur d'écran, Setup Mode (Initial : On)
CONNECTIQUES
-
HDMI
Oui (2)
-
USB
Oui (1) USB 2.0 Host
-
Optique
Oui
-
Ethernet (RJ45)
Oui (100BASE-TX)
CAPACITE PLAYBACK
-
Trick Play-Fast Forward/Reverse
Oui/Oui
-
Trick Play-Slow Forword/Reverse
Oui/Non UBD, BD, DVD(-VR)
-
Trick Play-Step Forward/Reverse
Oui/Non UBD, BD, DVD(-VR)
-
Trick Play-Pause
Oui UBD, BD, DVD(-VR), CD-DA, MP3/WMA
-
Search-Title/Track
Oui: BD, DVD(-VR), CD-DA, MP3/WMA *Durimng BD Interactive Title play, numeral key does not work
-
Search-Chapter
Oui *Durimng BD Interactive Title play, numeral key does not work
-
Search-Time
Oui DVD(-VR)
-
Repeat Play-Title/Track
Oui BD, DVD(-VR), CD-DA, MP3/WMA *All Repeat : CD-DA, MP3, WMA, BD Interactive Title numeral key(X)
-
Repeat Play-Chapter
Oui BD, DVD(-VR), *BD Interactive Title : numeral key(X)
-
Repeat Play-A-B
Oui BD, DVD(-VR), *BD Interactive Title: numeral key(X)
-
Repeat Play-Resume Stop
Oui DVD(-VR)
-
Play Mode-Random
Oui (CD-DA, MP3/WMA)
ACCESSOIRES
-
Télécommande (avec piles)
Oui (U3)
-
Câble AV
Non
-
Guide Utilisateurs
Simple Type
-
Topper/Sticker
Non/Oui
INFORMATION LOGISTIQUE
-
Poids lecteur
1,65 Kg
-
Dimensions lecteur (L x H x P)
430 x 45.5 x 205 mm
-
Consommation
17W
-
Consommation en veille
0.5W
-
Code EAN
8806098272167
-
Garantie
2 ans
INFORMATIONS RELATIVES À LA CONFORMITÉ
-
extension
