LG SIGNATURE OLED T product image

 

 

 Wireless now transparent

Wireless elevates to transparent as space evolves infinitely.

* Screen images simulated.

Breathtaking transparency reawakens your space

Discover the future of display innovation with OLED T—a sleek, transparent screen expanding the possibilities of your space. Enjoy stunning visuals and spatial design for a refined aesthetic like no other.

A view of the living room where LG OLED T is placed

* Screen images simulated.

A view of the living room where LG OLED T is placed

* Screen images simulated.

The beauty of duality, with two ways to view

Embrace the pinnacle of dual display brilliance from LG OLED’s 11-year No.1 legacy. Explore the ultimate visual experience exclusively from LG OLED’s superior picture quality on the black screen, further elevated by the revolutionary transparent display—a masterpiece of design innovation.

* Screen images simulated.