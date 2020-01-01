About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Érdeklődés vásárlással kapcsolatban Demo igénylése

LG Business Solutions

LG Monitorok és Laptopok text image Komplex megoldás vállalkozása számára

Room Visual

VÁLLALAT

34BN770, 27BL650C, 27QN880 és 15Z90N az asztalra van helyezve a vállalati irodában.
34BN770 az asztalra van helyezve és megtekintheti az eszköz kulcsfontosságú tulajdonságait Két forgatható 27BL65C az asztalra van helyezve és megtekintheti az eszköz kulcsfontosságú tulajdonságait 27QN880 az asztal sarkára van felszerelve és megtekintheti az eszköz kulcsfontosságú tulajdonságait 15Z90N az asztalra van helyezve és megtekintheti az eszköz kulcsfontosságú tulajdonságait

34” UltraWide™ QHD 34BN770

27” Full HD IPS 27BL650C

27” Ergo QHD27QN880

gram 1515Z90N

34BN770 az asztalra van helyezve és megtekintheti az eszköz kulcsfontosságú tulajdonságait

34BN770 34-hüvelykes UltraWide™
QHD (3440 x 1440) IPS kijelző

  • HDR 10
  • sRGB 99%
  • Szín kalibrált
  • Beépített hangszórók
360°-os nézet Tudjon meg többet! Demo igénylése
Két forgatható 27BL65C az asztalra van helyezve és megtekintheti az eszköz kulcsfontosságú tulajdonságait

27BL650C 27-hüvelykes
Full HD (1920 x 1080)
IPS kijelző

  • Szín kalibrált
  • USB C-típus™
  • 3 oldalon keret nélküli kialakítás
  • Olvasó mód, Villogásbiztos
360°-os nézet Tudjon meg többet! Demo igénylése
27QN880 az asztal sarkára van felszerelve és megtekintheti az eszköz kulcsfontosságú tulajdonságait

27QN880 27-hüvelykes
Ergo QHD (2560 x 1440)
IPS kijelző

  • sRGB 99% HDR 10-zel
  • Ergonomikus állvány C-bilinccsel
  • Kiemelhető/betolható, forgatható, fordítható, emelhető, dönthető
  • AMD FreeSync™
  • USB C-típus™ 60W PD-vel
360°-os nézet Tudjon meg többet! Demo igénylése
15Z90N az asztalra van helyezve és megtekintheti az eszköz kulcsfontosságú tulajdonságait

15Z90N 15-hüvelykes
Ultrakönnyű Laptop

  • 15,6" Full HD (1920 x 1080) IPS kijelző
  • 10th Gen Intel® Core™ Processzor
  • 1,120g
  • 80Wh akkumulátor
  • Thunderbolt™ 3
  • DTS: X Ultra
360°-os nézet Tudjon meg többet! Demo igénylése

KREATIV STUDIÓ

32EP950, 27UN880, és 32UN880 az asztalra van helyezve a kreatív stúdióban
Lánckapcsolással beállított két 32EP950 az asztalra van helyezve és megtekintheti az eszköz kulcsfontosságú tulajdonságait 27UN880 az asztalra van helyezve és megtekintheti az eszköz kulcsfontosságú tulajdonságait 32UN880 az asztal sarkára van felszerelve és megtekintheti az eszköz kulcsfontosságú tulajdonságait

31.5” méretű UltraFine™ OLED Pro kijelző32EP950

27” méretű UltraFine™ Ergo kijelző 27UN880

31.5” UltraFine™ Ergo 32UN880

Lánckapcsolással beállított két 32EP950 az asztalra van helyezve és megtekintheti az eszköz kulcsfontosságú tulajdonságait

32EP950 31.5” méretű UHD 4K
(3840 x 2160) OLED kijelző

  • Pixel fényerő
  • 1M:1 kontrasztarány
  • DCI-P3 99% (Typ.), Abobe RGB 99% (Typ.)
  • H/W színkalibrálás
  • USB Type-C™ (PD 90W)
360°-os nézet Demo igénylése
27un880 az asztalra van helyezve és megtekintheti az eszköz kulcsfontosságú tulajdonságait

27UN880 27" méretű UHD
4K (3840 x 2160)
IPS kijelző

  • VESA DisplayHDR™ 400
  • sRGB 99% (tip.)
  • Ergonómikus talp
  • közelítés/távolítás, forgatás, pivot, magasságállítás, döntés
  • USB Type-C™, AMD FreeSync™
360°-os nézet Tudjon meg többet! Demo igénylése
32UN880 az asztal sarkára van felszerelve és megtekintheti az eszköz kulcsfontosságú tulajdonságait

32UN880 31,5-hüvelykes UltraFine™
Ergo 4K (3840 x 2160)
IPS kijelző

  • HDR 10
  • DCI-P3 95%, 350 nits fényerősség
  • Ergonomikus állvány C-bilinccsel
  • Kiemelhető/betolható, forgatható, fordítható, emelhető, dönthető
  • USB C-típus™
360°-os nézet Tudjon meg többet! Demo igénylése

VEZÉRLŐTEREM

43BN70U, 49WL95C és 34BN77C az asztalra van helyezve a vezérlőteremben.
Két 49WL95C monitor kettős függőleges monitor állványra van felszerelve és megtekintheti az eszköz kulcsfontosságú tulajdonságait 34BN77C az asztalra van helyezve és megtekintheti az eszköz kulcsfontosságú tulajdonságait 43BN70U az asztalra van helyezve és megtekintheti az eszköz kulcsfontosságú tulajdonságait

49” UltraWide™ Dual QHD49WL95C

34” UltraWide™ QHD34BN77C

43” UHD 4K43BN70U

Két 49WL95C monitor kettős függőleges monitor állványra van felszerelve és megtekintheti az eszköz kulcsfontosságú tulajdonságait

49WL95C 49-hüvelykes UltraWide™
32:9 kettős QHD
(5120 x 1440) Kijelző

  • USB C-típus™
  • HDR 10
  • 2 x 10W sztereo Rich Bass hangszóró
  • Környezeti fényérzékelő
  • Emelhető / Dönthető/ Forgatható állítható állvány
360°-os nézet Tudjon meg többet! Demo igénylése
43BN70U az asztalra van helyezve és megtekintheti az eszköz kulcsfontosságú tulajdonságait

43BN70U 43-hüvelykes
UHD (3840 x 2160)
IPS Kijelző

  • USB C-típus™ 60W PD-vel
  • HDR 10
  • 4 x HDMI bemenet
  • PBP/PIP
  • 2 x 10W beépített hangszórók
360°-os nézet Tudjon meg többet! Demo igénylése
34BN77C az asztalra van helyezve és megtekintheti az eszköz kulcsfontosságú tulajdonságait

34BN77C 34-hüvelykes ívelt
UltraWide™ QHD (3440 x 1440)
IPS kijelző

  • HDR 10
  • sRGB 99%
  • Szín kalibrált
  • Beépített hangszórók
360°-os nézet Tudjon meg többet! Demo igénylése

PÉNZÜGY

17Z90N és 38WN95C az asztalra van helyezve a pénzügyi irodában.
17Z90N az asztalra van helyezve és megtekintheti az eszköz kulcsfontosságú tulajdonságait Két 38WN95C monitor kettős függőleges monitor állványra van felszerelve és megtekintheti az eszköz kulcsfontosságú tulajdonságait

gram 1717Z90N

38” UltraWide™ QHD+ 38WN95C

17Z90N az asztalra van helyezve és megtekintheti az eszköz kulcsfontosságú tulajdonságait

17Z90N 17-hüvelykes
Ultrakönnyű Laptop

  • 17" WQXGA (2560 x 1600) IPS kijelző
  • 10th Gen Intel® Core™ Processzor
  • 1,350g & 15,6" méret
  • 80Wh akkumulátor
  • Thunderbolt™ 3
360°-os nézet Tudjon meg többet! Demo igénylése
Két 38WN95C monitor kettős függőleges monitor állványra van felszerelve és megtekintheti az eszköz kulcsfontosságú tulajdonságait

38WN95C 38-hüvelykes ívelt
UltraWide™ QHD+ (3840 x 1600)
Nano IPS kijelző

  • DCI-P3 98% színskála, VESA kijelző HDR 600
  • Thunderbolt™ 3 csatlakoztató 94W PD-val
  • IPS 1ms (GtG) 144Hz frissítési ráta
  • NVIDIA® G-SYNC® kompatibilis
  • AMD FreeSync™ Prémium Pro
360°-os nézet Tudjon meg többet! Demo igénylése

OTTHONI IRODA

14Z90N és 34WN80C az asztalra van helyezve a pénzügyi irodában.
34WN80C az asztalra van helyezve és megtekintheti az eszköz kulcsfontosságú tulajdonságait 14Z90N az asztalra van helyezve és megtekintheti az eszköz kulcsfontosságú tulajdonságait

34” UltraWide™ WQHD34WN80C

gram 1414Z90N

34WN80C az asztalra van helyezve és megtekintheti az eszköz kulcsfontosságú tulajdonságait

34WN80C 34-hüvelykes ívelt UltraWide™
21:9 ívelt WQHD (3440 x 1440)
IPS kijelző

  • sRGB 99% színskála
  • USB C-típus™ 60W PD-vel
  • HDR 10
  • 3 oldalon keret nélküli kialakítás
  • Dönthető/ állítható magasságú állvány
360°-os nézet Tudjon meg többet! Demo igénylése
14Z90N az asztalra van helyezve és megtekintheti az eszköz kulcsfontosságú tulajdonságait

14Z90N 14-hüvelykes
Ultrakönnyű Laptop

  • 14" Full HD (1920 x 1080) IPS kijelző
  • 10th Gen Intel® Core™ Processzor
  • 999g
  • 72Wh Akkumulátor
  • Thunderbolt™ 3
  • MIL-STD-810G
360°-os nézet Tudjon meg többet! Demo igénylése
Monitorok
Laptopok
Érdeklődés vásárlással kapcsolatban
4 típusú üzleti terület: orvosi,oktatási, irodai, otthoni irodai

Találja meg az Ön számára legoptimálisabb informatikai termékeket!

Az LG Electronics mindig is elkötelezett volt abban, hogy olyan informatikai termékeket kínáljon, amelyek elősegítik a jobb üzleti teljesítményt.
Töltse le a brossúrát és tudjon meg többet az egyéni igényekre optimalizált informatikai termékeinkről!

LG monitorok

LG Ultraszéles logóval

Lásson többet, alkosson jobbat!

Ultraszéles logóval és díj logóval (TIPA, CES) Ultraszéles logóval és díj logóval (TIPA, CES)
Videó indexkép : Az “Élősködők” című filmen dolgozó VFX szakértő az LG Ultraszéles (UltraWide)™ Monitort ajánlja Az “Élősködők” című filmen dolgozó VFX szakértő az LG UltraWide™ monitort ajánlja.
Influencerek történetei

Növelje termelékenységét azáltal, hogy több pixel felületet használ, mint a 16:9 képarány esetében. Így nagyobb munkahatékonyságot élvezhet, amikor egyszerre több dokumentumot tekint meg.

Tekintse meg UltraWide™ monitorainkat!

Tudjon meg többet és tekintse meg az LG UltraWide™ monitorok teljes választékát!

Tudjon meg többet!

LG UltraFine logóval

Mesteri részletek

UltraFine logóval és díj logóval (US No.1, iF, CES, Reddot) UltraFine logóval és díj logóval (US No.1, iF, CES, Reddot) UltraFine logóval és díj logóval (US No.1, iF, CES, Reddot) UltraFine logóval és díj logóval (US No.1, iF, CES, Reddot)
Videó indexkép : UltraFine™ 4K 5K Kijelző: A tökéletes társ az Ön Mac-jéhez UltraFine™ 4K 5K Kijelző: A tökéletes társ az Ön Mac-jéhez
Tudjon meg többet az LG UltraFine™ monitorokról a bemutató videókból!

Az UltraFine™ kijelző komplett munkaállomást biztosít a Mac-felhasználók számára, például grafikus szakembereknek, összetett szoftverek használóinak, és Thunderbolt™ felülettel ellátott csúcskategóriás 3D-s játékfejlesztők számára is.

Tekintse meg UltraFine™ kijelzőinket!

Tudjon meg többet és tekintse meg az LG UltraWide™ monitorok teljes választékát!

Tudjon meg többet!

LG UHD logóval

Több részlet, több kreativitás

LG UHD logóval és díj logóval (US No.1, RTINGS.com) LG UHD logóval és díj logóval (US No.1, RTINGS.com)
Videó indexkép : Miért az LG UHD 4K IPS monitor? Miért az LG UHD 4K IPS monitor?
Tudjon meg többet az UHD monitorokról a bemutató videókból!

Lélegzetelállítóan hatalmas képernyővel és finom részletekkel az UHD 4K monitor valódi 4K Nano IPS élményt nyújt.

Tekintse meg az UHD 4K monitorainkat!

Tudjon meg többet és tekintse meg az LG UHD 4K monitorok teljes választékát!

Tudjon meg többet!

LG IPS logo

Valódi szín nagy látószögben

Videó indexkép: LG IPS monitor: 178°-os betekintési szög LG IPS monitor: 178°-os betekintési szög
Miért az LG IPS monitorok?

Az LG IPS monitor széles látószöge lehetővé teszi, hogy kényelmesen dolgozzon kollégáival a fokozott hatékonyság és a kiemelkedő teljesítmény érdekében az elképesztő multitasking funkcióknak köszönhetően.

Tekintse meg IPS monitorainkat!

Tudjon meg többet és tekintse meg az LG IPS monitor teljes választékát!

Tudjon meg többet!

LG laptopok

LG gram logo

Mindennek új értelmet ad!

expert reviews icon
Videó indexkép: A Tech Chap: A világ legkönnyebb 17-hüvelykes Laptopja! A Tech Chap: A világ legkönnyebb 17-hüvelykes Laptopja!
Influencerek történetei

Azt csinálsz amit szeretnél, nem számít hol vagy, az LG gram hordozhatóságot és fokozott teljesítményt kínál.

  • Videó indexkép: LG gram Könnyűsúlyú
    Ultrakönnyű Elképesztően könnyű
    1350 grammos,
    17-hüvelykes
    képernyővel
  • Videó indexkép: LG gram Nagy képernyő
    Nagy képernyő A nagy képernyő
    és a WQXGA
    WQXGA
    (2560x1600) nagy
    felbontás ötvözete
  • Videó indexkép : LG gram Egész napos akkumulátor
    Egész napos akkumulátor 80Wh-ra megnövelt
    akkumulátor kapacitás
  • Videó indexkép : LG gram Tartósság
    Tartósság Mindegyik megfelelt a 7
    MIL-STD-810G teszten,
    erőteljes
    tartósságot
    tanusítva
Tekintse meg gram laptop választékunkat!

Tudjon meg többet és tekintse meg az LG gram teljes választékát!

Tudjon meg többet!

Élő bemutató kérése

Igényelje most személyre szabott online bemutatóját!
Kérjük, töltse ki az űrlapot, hogy e-mailben elküldhessük
Önnek az élő bemutató linkjét! Kapjon választ kérdéseire
szakértőinktől és találja meg üzleti monitorok és laptopok!

*Elérhető angolul

Találja meg a teljes megoldást
az LG Business segítségével!

Orvosi személyzet az LG Orvosi kijelző képernyőjét nézi LG Cloud Device
Irodai személyzet az LG Felhő eszköz képernyőjét nézi az irodában LG CloudDevice
A tanár egy osztályban van és az LG probeam eszköz képernyőjét nézi LG ProBeam

LG IT Partner Portal

Csatlakozzon még ma és váljon az LG partnerévé a jobb üzleti eredmények érdekében! Alig várjuk, hogy megoszthassuk Önnel a legújabb iparági trendeket és forrásokat az LG IT Partner Portal felületén!

Csatlakozzon most!

AZ LG Electronics arra törekszik, hogy új fejlesztéseivel komplex megoldást szolgáltasson az üzleti élet szereplői számára. A terület szakértőiként elkötelezettek vagyunk az üzleti IT termékek és elektronikai készülékek biztosításában, melyek segítségével a vállalkozások jobban teljesíthetnek és csökkenthetik költségeiket. Ennek érdekében fejlesztettük ki egyedi és korszerű termékeinket, mint a medikai kijelzők, felhő alapú eszközök, laptopok és projektorok. IT termékek széles választékát kínáljuk különböző vállalkozások számára. Tudjon meg többet üzleti termékeinkről még ma! További információért vegye fel velünk a kapcsolatot!

COPYRIGHT ©2020 LG IT BUSINESS SOLUTION. Minden jog fenntartva.