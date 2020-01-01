We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
34” UltraWide™ QHD 34BN770
27” Full HD IPS 27BL650C
27” Ergo QHD27QN880
gram 1515Z90N
34BN770
34-hüvelykes UltraWide™
QHD (3440 x 1440) IPS kijelző
- HDR 10
- sRGB 99%
- Szín kalibrált
- Beépített hangszórók
27BL650C
27-hüvelykes
Full HD (1920 x 1080)
IPS kijelző
- Szín kalibrált
- USB C-típus™
- 3 oldalon keret nélküli kialakítás
- Olvasó mód, Villogásbiztos
27QN880
27-hüvelykes
Ergo QHD (2560 x 1440)
IPS kijelző
- sRGB 99% HDR 10-zel
- Ergonomikus állvány C-bilinccsel
- Kiemelhető/betolható, forgatható, fordítható, emelhető, dönthető
- AMD FreeSync™
- USB C-típus™ 60W PD-vel
15Z90N
15-hüvelykes
Ultrakönnyű Laptop
- 15,6" Full HD (1920 x 1080) IPS kijelző
- 10th Gen Intel® Core™ Processzor
- 1,120g
- 80Wh akkumulátor
- Thunderbolt™ 3
- DTS: X Ultra