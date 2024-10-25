Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG AC Portátil, 1 Ton, Frío y Calor (Voltaje 115V / 60HZ) + LG Soundbar | Barra de sonido LG SK1D | 2.0 canales | conectividad Bluetooth®

LG AC Portátil, 1 Ton, Frío y Calor (Voltaje 115V / 60HZ) + LG Soundbar | Barra de sonido LG SK1D | 2.0 canales | conectividad Bluetooth®

LG AC Portátil, 1 Ton, Frío y Calor (Voltaje 115V / 60HZ) + LG Soundbar | Barra de sonido LG SK1D | 2.0 canales | conectividad Bluetooth®

LP1425WH.SK1D
Bundle Images
Front view
Front Open

Características clave

  • Hasta 4 equipos en 1: Enfriamiento, calefacción, ventilador y deshumidificador.
  • Practico y comodo, se desplaza fácilmente ya que cuenta con ruedas giratorias.
  • Dimensiones (An. x Alt. x Prof.) 419mm x 688mm x 358mm
  • 100 Watts
  • 2.0 Canales
  • Conectividad Bluetooth
Productos en este Combo: 2
Front view of 10,000 BTU Portable Air Conditioner - LP1425WH.ABLALAT

LP1425WH

LG AC Portátil, 1 Ton, Frío y Calor (Voltaje 115V / 60HZ)
Front view

SK1D

LG Soundbar | Barra de sonido LG SK1D | 2.0 canales | conectividad Bluetooth®

Aire acondicionado portátil LG enfriando una sala de estar con un sofá y una planta, mostrando un enfriamiento potente y avanzado.

Enfriamiento y calefacción

Experimenta un potente enfriamiento, mantente confortable, haga frío o calor con nuestra avanzada tecnología.

Funcionamiento silencioso

Funciona a niveles sonoros tan bajos como 53 dB (en modo bajo), elimina el ruido innecesario para un funcionamiento suave que apenas notarás.

Aire acondicionado portátil LG enfriando una sala de estar con un sofá y una planta, mostrando un enfriamiento potente y avanzado.

Funcionamiento 4 en 1

4 modos para adaptarse a tu estilo de vida

Utiliza el modo frío para un enfriamiento y deshumidificación potentes en los días calurosos. En modo ventilador, el ventilador hace circular el aire en la habitación. El modo seco es ideal para los días húmedos y lluviosos. El modo calor proporciona calor y confort en los días fríos.

Ilustración de cuatro modos: enfriar con hielo, ventilar con flujo de aire, secar con gotas de agua y calentar con luz solar cálida.

Tecnología ASC (Control Adaptable de Sonido)

Tecnología ASC (Control Adaptable de Sonido)

El Control Adaptable de Sonido analiza el contenido en tiempo real. Cuando ASC detecta que se está transmitiendo más "diálogos" se ajusta automáticamente para permitir que estos diálogos sean más claros. Y cuando detecta más acción eleva los sonidos bajos para obtener más impacto.

Procesador Automático de Sonido, balance de sonido en cualquier volumen.

Balance de sonido en cualquier volumen.

El Procesador Automático de Sonido optimiza el audio en cada nivel de volumen, ofreciendo un balance de sonido correcto sin importar el volumen.

Bluetooth Stand-by

Bluetooth Stand-by

Cuando la barra de sonido se encuentra en reposo, al momento de mandar la música vía Bluetooth automáticamente el sistema se enciende y comenzará la reproducción de la música.

Resumen

Dimension (mm)

LP1425WH
Longitud de manguera (m)
1.5
Dimensió del producto Ancho x Alto x Profundidad(mm)
419x688x358
Tipo de refrigerante
R32
Tipo de producto II
On/Off

GLOBAL_ENERGY

SEER

N/A

FILTRO

Filtro para alérgenos

N/A

Filtro para micropolvo

N/A

Pre filtro

N/A

Filtro micropolvo

N/A

CÓDIGO DE BARRAS

Código de barras

8806096395677

GENERAL

Longitud de manguera (m)

1.5

Capacidad de calefacción máx. (W)

N/A

Dimensió del producto Ancho x Alto x Profundidad(mm)

419x688x358

Tipo de producto

Portatil

Peso del productio(kg)

29.5

Tensión nominal de entrada (V, Hz)

115, 60

Tipo de refrigerante

R32

Nivel de sonido (enfriamiento) SH/H/M/L/SL(dB(A))

N/A

Nivel de sonido (calefacción) SH/H/M/L/SL(dB(A))

N/A

Area de enfriamiento (m²)

N/A

Area de calefaccion (m²)

N/A

Tipo de HVAC

Bomba de Calor

Tipo de producto II

On/Off

AHORRO DE ENERGÍA

Grado energía

N/A

CUMPLIMIENTO

Mes de lanzamiento (AAAA-MM)

2025-02

Fabricante (importador)

LG Electronics

Nombre del modelo del producto

Portable 14k

Tipo de producto y nombre del modelo

Portable

CANALES Y POTENCIA

Potencia

100 Watts

Canales

2.0

Potencia de los Parlantes

50W x 2 (2 Tweeter)

INFORMACIÓN DE PARLANTES

SPL

82dB

Diseño

Compacto

Tweeter - Solo Frontal

2cm

Woofer

2.2"

Impedancia

4ohm

CONECTIVIDAD

Portable In (3.5Ø)

Optico Digital

Sí (1)

USB

Bluetooth 4.0

MODOS DE SONIDO

ASC (Control Adecuado de Sonido)

Standard

Cinema (Ampliación del Campo SoNoro)

EQ Usuario

Modo NocturNo

Control de rango dinámico

FUNCIONALIDAD

Control por Bluetooth App.

Android

Bluetooth Stand-By

Funciones desde el control remoto de TV

Vol + , - , Mute

Sound Sync Bluetooth (LG TV)

Sound Sync Óptico digital

Encendido Automático on/off

Bluetooth (LG TV) / Óptico Digital

Mute

FORMATOS DE REPRODUCCION

LPCM

Dolby Digital

DTS Digital Surround

MP3

WMA

INFORMACIÓN CONEXIÓN ELECTRICA

Cable de Poder

110~220V, 50/60Hz

Consumo de energía apagado

↓0.5W

Consumo de energía

27W

DISEÑO VANGUARDISTA

Diseño Delgado

Si

Diseño estético

Si

Compatibilidad con TV

Ideal para TV de 43" en adelante

Soporte para pared

Si

ACCESORIOS INCLUIDOS

Manual de Usuario

Control Remoto

Tarjeta de Garantía

Cable Óptico Digital

DIMENSIONES(CM)(ANCHO X LARGO X ALTO)

Con Caja

16.8x101.2x14.5

Con Caja - Peso Neto

3.5 Kg

Sin Caja

95 x 7.1 x 4.7

Sin Caja - Peso Neto

3.2 Kg

