LG Portátil Inverter, 1 Ton, Frío (Voltaje 115V / 60HZ)

LP1225IVSM

LP1225IVSM

LG Portátil Inverter, 1 Ton, Frío (Voltaje 115V / 60HZ)

Front view
Front view of light
Left side view
Left side of air panel view
Right side view
Right side of air panel view
Top panel view
Top panel air view
Top panel zoom view
Top panel open view
Side view
Back view
Remote view

Características clave

  • Compresor Dual Inverter.
  • Conectividad Wi-Fi (ThinQ™ App), funciona con Asistentes de voz.
  • Dimensiones (An. x Alt. x Prof.) 493mm x 773mm x 460mm
  • Practico y comodo, se desplaza fácilmente ya que cuenta con ruedas giratorias.
  • Kit de instalación para Ventana.
  • Voltaje (115V , 60 HZ)
Más

Ahorro Eficiente de Energía

Tecnología Inverter

Ahorro Eficiente de Energía

Los aires acondicionados portátiles LG con DUAL Inverter Compressor™ proporcionan temperaturas frescas con hasta un 40% más de ahorro energético*. Disfruta de la revolucionaria tecnología Inverter de LG que es a la vez potente y silenciosa.

*La tecnología Inverter es un atributo clave de los aires acondicionados portátiles Inverter de LG. Se utiliza junto con un compresor de velocidad variable y ajusta la velocidad del motor del compresor para regular la temperatura. Esto supone una mayor eficiencia energética que los aires acondicionados portátiles sin tecnología inverter, que encienden o apagan el compresor para regular la temperatura. Las pruebas demuestran que el aire acondicionado portátil LG inverter (LP1225IVSM) ahorra hasta un 40% más de energía que el aire acondicionado portátil LG no inverter (LP1417GSR).

Máximo Enfriamiento

Máximo Enfriamiento

Los aires acondicionados portátiles DUAL Inverter de LG proporcionan una potencia de enfriamiento excepcional que te mantendrá a ti y a tu familia frescos, cómodos y en control.

Identifique el tamaño de la habitación con los BTU´s/hr

Identifique el tamaño de la habitación con los BTU´s/hr

Elegir el equipo de aire acondicionado adecuado para tu hogar es muy fácil con la información correcta. Antes de comprar un equipo de aire acondicionado, conoce cuántos BTU necesitas.

*Basado en la norma ANSI/ASHRAE 128-2001.

Funcionamiento silencioso

Funcionamiento silencioso

Los aires acondicionados portátiles LG funcionan con niveles sonoros tan bajos como 44dB*, gracias al exclusivo Motor BLDC y DUAL Inverter Compressor™ de LG, eliminando ruidos innecesarios para un funcionamiento suave que apenas notarás.

*Cuando está en modo descanso.

Temporizador de encendido/apagado de 24 horas

Este modo mantiene el ruido de funcionamiento al mínimo y apaga el aire acondicionado después de un tiempo determinado. El temporizador puede ajustarse de 1 a 7 horas.

Temporizador on/off 24 horas

Se pueden programar hasta 24 horas de funcionamiento para que el aire acondicionado se apague cuando lo desees.

Controla el ambiente desde cualquier ubicación

Controla el ambiente desde cualquier ubicación

Con la app ThinQ™, puedes encender o apagar tu aire acondicionado LG, cambiar el modo o ajustar la temperatura, estés donde estés. También puedes utilizar sencillos comandos de voz a través de Google Assistant y Amazon Alexa.

Fácil almacenamiento e instalación

Fácil almacenamiento e instalación

El kit de instalación y la manguera facilitan la instalación y permiten guardarla cómodamente, ahorrando espacio. Las ruedas de deslizamiento suave te permiten moverlo por toda la casa y la oficina.

Funcionamiento 3 en 1

Funcionamiento 3 en 1

El modo frío es ideal para enfriar y deshumidificar con potencia en días calurosos. En el modo ventilador, el ventilador hace circular el aire, mientras que el modo seco es ideal para los días lluviosos y húmedos.

Gran facilidad de uso

Gran facilidad de uso

Funciona con pantalla LED y  mediante el sencillo panel de control de selección, accede a los ajustes de temperatura arriba/abajo y la selección de velocidad del ventilador, utiliza el control remoto que cuenta con todas las funciones sin la necesidad de moverte de la cama, el lugar de trabajo o el sofá.

Velocidad múltiple del ventilador

Ajuste de 3 velocidades: baja, media o alta.

Reinicio automático

Si se corta la corriente, la unidad reanuda su funcionamiento anterior poco después de que se restablezca la alimentación.

Sistema de evaporación automática

Después de apagar el aire acondicionado, la función de secado funciona automáticamente durante 10 minutos.

Resumen

Imprimir

DIMENSIONES

LP1225IVSM
Longitud de manguera (m)
1.7
Dimensió del producto Ancho x Alto x Profundidad(mm)
493x773x460
Fabricante (importador)
LG Electronics
Tipo de producto y nombre del modelo
Portable Air conditioner

Todas las especificaciones

ENFRIAMIENTO

  • 4 vías

    Arriba abajo

  • Control de dirección del flujo de aire (arriba y abajo)

  • Velocidad del ventilador

    3 Pasos

  • Poder de enfriamiento

    N/A

CONFORT

  • Reinicio automático

  • Modo de ventilador

  • Alarma de filtro

    N/A

  • Detección del cuerpo humano

    N/A

  • Bajo nivel de ruido

  • Reserva encendido/apagado (24 horas)

  • Control remoto

  • Reserva

  • Diagnóstico inteligente

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

  • Control por voz (dispositivo de terceros)

    N/A

DISEÑO

  • Color (cuerpo)

    Blanco(Blanco Deco)

  • Pantalla

    Pantalla de números

FILTRO

  • Filtro para alérgenos

    N/A

  • Filtro para micropolvo

    N/A

  • Pre filtro

    N/A

  • Filtro micropolvo

    N/A

HIGIENE

  • Limpieza automática

CÓDIGO DE BARRAS

  • Código de barras

    8806096356814

GENERAL

  • Longitud de manguera (m)

    1.7

  • Dimensió del producto Ancho x Alto x Profundidad(mm)

    493x773x460

  • Tipo de producto

    Portatil

  • Peso del productio(kg)

    32.2

  • Tensión nominal de entrada (V, Hz)

    115, 60

  • Tipo de refrigerante

    R32

  • Tipo de HVAC

    Solo Frío

  • Tipo de producto II

    Inverter

DESHUMIDIFICACIÓN

  • Deshumidificación

  • Sensor de humedad

    N/A

AHORRO DE ENERGÍA

  • Control de energía activo

    N/A

  • Grado energía

    N/A

  • Monitoreo de energía

    N/A

  • ICA (control de amperio I)

    N/A

CUMPLIMIENTO

  • Mes de lanzamiento (AAAA-MM)

    2024-05

  • Fabricante (importador)

    LG Electronics

  • Nombre del modelo del producto

    LP1215IVSM

  • Tipo de producto y nombre del modelo

    Portable Air conditioner

