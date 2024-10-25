About Cookies on This Site

Exterior

Conoce los distintos modelos de LG disponibles con distintos diseños de carcasas para uso exterior como en estadios y anuncios en exterior y pantallas públicas. Enriquece la experiencia del cliente con la calidad de imagen superior y la mejor seguridad del mundo.

LED EXTERIOR

Distintos modelos disponibles con distintos diseños de carcasas para uso exterior como en estadios y anuncios en exterior y pantallas públicas.

Redefine tus ambientes con un LG LED Signage

Enriquece la experiencia del cliente con la calidad de imagen superior y la mejor seguridad del mundo.

Redefine tus ambientes con un LG LED Signage

LBS Stadium

LBS Stadium

LBS DOOH

LBS DOOH

LBE DOOH

LBE DOOH

LBE estándar

LBE estándar

LBH de alto brillo

LBH de alto brillo
LBS Stadium

La serie LBS Stadium viene en varios formatos para diferentes tipos de estadios y aplicaciones de lugares al aire libre. Está diseñado y construido para brindar un rendimiento robusto con una calidad de imagen excepcional.

LBS Stadium

LBS DOOH

La serie LBS High Performance Slim viene con un diseño de caja de unidad delgada adecuada para diferentes usos de calidad premium en exteriores.

LBS DOOH
LBE DOOH

La serie LBE DOOH es adecuada para instalación fija en exteriores, con alojamiento de aluminio fundido para un montaje impecable y con rendimiento eficiente en consumo de energía. Se puede configurar para aspectos de pantalla de 4:3, 8:9 y 16:9, ideales para reproducir cualquier contenido publicitario.

LBE DOOH
LBE estándar

La serie LAE estándar es razonable y proporciona un rendimiento versátil. Sus diferentes e increíbles diseños creativos e intuitivos con el usuario permiten una instalación y mantenimiento prácticos.

LBE estándar

LBH de alto brillo

La serie LBH de alto brillo está recomendada para instalaciones al aire libre que requieran alto brillo y contraste. Con un diseño robusto e impermeable de calificación IP65 (frontal/trasera), presenta un desempeño confiable incluso en severas condiciones ambientales.

LBH de alto brillo
Pantalla LG C+ Aplicación del cliente

Encuentra la última información junto con los casos de referencia, OLED/LED/Configuración de pared de video, información de contacto manual y de ventas.

Pantalla LG C+ Aplicación del cliente

Encuentra la última información junto con los casos de referencia, OLED/LED/Configuración de pared de video, información de contacto manual y de ventas.
Ver más opciones
 
 