Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

Características

Galería

Especificaciones

Reseñas

Soporte

Una vista de ángulo bajo del lado izquierdo de LG XBOOM contra un fondo morado. La luz XBOOM también es morada.

LG XBOOM OK99

Todo en uno para tener la mejor fiesta

Super Bass Boost y otras divertidas características que te brindarán ritmos potentes para llevar el ambiente de la fiesta a otro nivel.

Una vista de ángulo bajo del lado derecho de LG XBOOM contra un fondo morado.
Super Bass Boost

Sonido potente

LG XBOOM OK99 genera un flujo de aire extra detrás de la bocina para producir bajos contundentes que animarán la fiesta.
Iluminación Multi Color

Ilumina la pista de baile

Coloridas luces LED varían y cambian al ritmo de la música y agregan emoción a tus fiestas.
Party Strobe

Sincroniza tu smartphone con el ritmo de la música

Agrega ambiente a la fiesta. Conecta hasta 3 smartphones y deja que el flash se sincronice con el rimo de la música.

Una vista de primer plano de la parte superior de LG XBOOM. Dos teléfonos inteligentes parpadeantes flotan a su alrededor.

*Esta característica solo funciona con dispositivos Android.

DJ App

Controla todo desde la pista de baile

Haz bailar a toda la fiesta. Aplica efectos de sonido desde la DJ App en tu dispositivo Android o iOS, o contrólalo desde el DJ Pad de la bocina.

Una mano que sostiene un teléfono inteligente junto a una vista superior de LG XBOOM.

Karaoke Star

Canta fuerte y claro

Ajusta el volumen de la música y el micrófono por separado, reduce los vocales de la canción original con Voice Canceller, y mezcla la melodía con tu voz con Key Changer. Después cuando estés listo, deja tu corazón en la pista.

Una mano que sostiene un micrófono intenta presionar el botón de cancelación de voz en la parte superior de LG XBOOM.

*No incluye micrófono **Controla el volumen del micrófono para tu propia voz

Wireless Party Link

Aumenta la diversión

Vincula inalámbricamente dos LG XBOOM OK99 para aumentar la potencia de sonido. Mayor sonido es igual a más diversión.

Dos LG XBOOM uno frente al otro en ángulo diagonal contra un fondo morado con un logotipo de Bluetooth en el medio.

Party Saver

Revive los momentos con tus amigos

Graba tus listas de reproducción y tus mezclas en una USB para que puedas escuchar en el momento que quieras. Cópialas en otro USB o incluso envíalas a tus amigos vía bluetooth.

Una vista de cerca de los controles en la parte superior de LG XBOOM, con dos USB conectados. Un logotipo de Bluetooth se muestra en la esquina superior izquierda.

*La bocina no tiene memoria interna.

Conectividad

Más maneras de disfrutar la fiesta

Conectar tu guitarra y rockea todo el lugar o utiliza un CD o la radio para escuchar música.

Un primer plano de la parte superior de LG XBOOM, los iconos de conectividad se muestran alrededor del producto.

Multi Bluetooth & XBOOM App

Comparte listas de reproducción desde la App

Vincula 3 dispositivos al mismo tiempo desde la XBOOM App. Utiliza cualquiera de los dispositivos conectados para controlar la lista de reproducción, sin interrupciones. Descárgala en Play Store o App Store.

Un smartphone está en un LG XBOOM con otros dos teléfonos inteligentes flotando a su alrededor. Un logotipo de Bluetooth está en la esquina superior izquierda.

TV Sound Sync

Siente la emoción de un concierto en vivo

Conecta tu OK99 a una TV LG vía cable óptico o vía bluetooth para experimentar increíble sonido envolvente.

Un televisor está en una pared con un LG XBOOM a la derecha.

Lo que dice la gente

Nuestras Elecciones para Ti

¿Necesitas Ayuda?

Obtener asistencia

Contáctanos

Ver más opciones
 
 