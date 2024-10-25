Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Especificaciones

Reseñas

Soporte

60UP8050PSB

Pantalla LG UHD AI ThinQ 60" UP80 4K Smart TV

(7)
vista frontal con imagen de relleno
Todas las especificaciones

RESUMEN

  • Tipo de pantalla

    4K UHD

  • Tamaño de la pantalla

    60"

  • Resolución

    4K (3840*2160)

  • LCD (IPS, VA)

    IPS

  • TruMotion / Refresh Rate

    Refresh Rate 60Hz

  • Sistema Operativo

    webOS Smart TV

IMAGEN

  • Procesador

    α5 AI Processor 4K

  • AI Upscaling

    4K Upscaling

  • AI Brightness Control

    AI Brightness Control

  • HDR

    Active HDR

  • HDR10 Pro

    HDR10 Pro

  • HLG

    HLG

  • FILMMAKER MODE™

    FILMMAKER MODE™

  • Dynamic Tone Mapping

    HDR Dynamic Tone Mapping

  • Upscaler

    LG Local Contrast

  • HEVC

    4K Upscaler

  • G-Sync Compatible

    4K 120p, 10bit

  • HGIG Mode

    HGIG Mode

  • Instant Game Response (VRR/ALLM)

    ALLM

  • Picture Mode

    Si
    9 modes (Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema, Sports, Game, Filmmaker, (ISF)Expert(Bright Room), (ISF)Expert(Dark Room))

AUDIO

  • Salida de audio

    20W

  • Canales

    2.0 ch

  • Dirección

    Down Firing

  • Simultaneous Audio Output

    Simultaneous Audio Output

  • AI Sound / Pro

    AI Sound

  • AI Acoustic Tuning

    AI Acoustic Tuning

  • OLED Surround

    Ultra Surround

  • Clear Voice

    Clear Voice

  • Bluetooth Surround Ready

    Bluetooth Surround Ready

  • LG Sound Sync

    LG Sound Sync

  • Sound Share

    Sound Share

  • Audio Codec

    AC4, AC3 (Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X

  • Sound Mode Sync

    Sound Mode Sync

  • Sound Alive

    Sound Alive

FUNCIONES AI SMART

  • ThinQ

  • Speech to Text

  • Intelligent Voice Recognition

  • LG Voice Search

  • Google Assistant

  • Amazon Alexa

  • AI UX

    AI UX

  • AI Home

    AI Home

  • AI Recommendation

    AI Recommendation

  • Intelligent Edit

    Intelligent Edit

  • Home Dashboard

    Home Dashboard

  • Apple Homekit

    Apple Homekit

  • Smart Speaker Compatible

  • Google Home Connection

  • Amazon Echo Connection

  • Mobile Connectivity

    Mobile Connectivity

  • Screen Share

    Screen Share

  • Airplay2

    Airplay2

  • Next Picks

  • Magic Explorer

    Magic Explorer

  • Magic Remote Control

    MR21

  • Quick Access

    Quick Access

  • Universal Control

  • 360° VR Play

    360° VR Play

  • Related Content Search

    Related Content Search

  • Audio Guidance (Text To Speech)

  • Apps

    LG Store

  • Web Browser

    Web Browser

  • Music Player

    Music Player

  • LG Channels

    LG Channels

  • TV On With Mobile

    TV On With Mobile

  • Wi-Fi TV On

    Wi-Fi TV On

  • Bluetooth Low Energy On

  • Network File Browser

    Network File Browser

  • Music Discovery

    Music Discovery

  • Sports Alert

    Sports Alert

  • Hotel Mode

    Hotel Mode

BROADCASTING

  • Digital TV Reception(Terrestrial,Cable,Satellite)

    Digital TV

  • Terrestrial

  • Cable

  • Satellite

  • Analog TV Reception

  • Multi Tuner

  • [ATSC] Closed Caption

    [ATSC] Closed Caption

  • AD (Audio Description)

    AD (Audio Description)

CONECTIVIDAD

  • HDMI

    3

  • Simplink (HDMI CEC)

    Simplink (HDMI CEC)

  • eARC / ARC (Audio Return Channel)

    eARC (HDMI 2)

  • USB

    2

  • LAN

    LAN

  • RF In

    1

  • SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)

    SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)

  • Wi-Fi

    Wi-Fi

  • Bluetooth

    Sí Bluetooth (V5.0)

CONSUMO DE ENERGÍA

  • Fuente de alimentación

    100-240 V~ 50/60 Hz

  • Consumo de energía en espera

    Standby Power Consumption

  • Energy saving Mode

    Energy saving Mode

  • Illuminance Green sensor

    Illuminance Green sensor

  • Energy Standard

  • ENERGY STAR® Qualified

ACCESORIOS

  • Control remoto

    MR21

  • Cable de Energía

    Power Cable

  • Time Machine (DVR)

    Time Machine (DVR)

  • Digital Recording

    Digital Recording

  • Analog DVR

    Analog DVR

  • Time Shift

    Time Shift

MEDIDAS

  • Sin Caja con soporte - Width mm (ancho)

    1356

  • Sin Caja con soporte - Depth mm (profundo)

    271

  • Sin Caja con soporte - Alto mm (alto)

    845

  • Sin Caja con soporte - Weight kg (peso)

    17.4

  • Sin Caja sin soporte - Width mm (ancho)

    1356

  • Sin Caja sin soporte - Depth mm (profundo)

    57.5

  • Sin Caja sin soporte - Alto mm (alto)

    783

  • Sin Caja sin soporte - Weight kg (peso)

    17.1

  • Con Caja con soporte - Width mm (ancho)

    1550

  • Con Caja con soporte - Depth mm (profundo)

    172

  • Con Caja con soporte - Height mm (alto)

    1170

