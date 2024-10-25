Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Pantalla LG AI UHD UT80 65 pulgadas 4K SMART TV 2024 ThinQ AI

75UT8050PSB

(4)
Front view of LG UHD TV, UT80 with text of LG UHD AI, 2024, and webOS Re:New Program logo on screen

Imagen de las imágenes de título de Apple TV en el televisor LG

Obtén 3 meses gratis de Apple TV 

Solo abre la aplicación Apple TV en tu televisión LG para canjear.

Obtén 3 meses gratis de Apple TV  Más información

Las imágenes utilizadas en la descripción general del producto a continuación tienen fines representativos. Consulta la galería de imágenes en la parte superior de la página para obtener una representación precisa.

webOS

Pocket-lint

webOS de LG, el mejor sistema operativo para televisiones inteligentes

Más información

webOS 24 UX

iF Design Award 

“Ganadora” de iF Design Award

Más información

Un túnel de colores vibrantes y forma cuadrada que se estrecha gradualmente hacia la parte trasera, mostrado en un televisor LG.

Muestra cada detalle a la vista.

Ultra HD aporta cada  a color vida . Ve imágenes nítidas con una claridad realista.

*Imagen de pantalla simulada.

HDR10 Pro

Ilumina los detalles finos.

Ingresa a un mundo donde cada color resalta y el brillo se ajusta para obtener vistas impresionantes, todo logrado gracias al brillante HDR10 Pro.

Se muestra una imagen en primer plano en pantalla dividida del rostro de un hombre en una habitación oscura y teñida de púrpura. A la izquierda se muestra "SDR" y la imagen está borrosa. A la derecha, se muestra "HDR10 Pro" y la imagen es clara y nítida.

*HDR10 Pro no es un formato, pero el Mapeo Dinámico de Tonos de LG es aplicado cuadro por cuadro para contenido HDR10.

Procesador AI α5 4K Gen 7

Experimenta un entretenimiento excelente mejorado.

El procesador Smart α5 AI 4K Gen7 optimiza automáticamente el audio y el brillo para una inmersión total en la acción.

*Imagen de pantalla simulada.

Perzonalización de AI

Se sincroniza con tu forma de ver el TV.

Televisor LG montado en la pared de una sala de estar con un guitarrista mostrado en la pantalla. Gráficos de círculos concéntricos que representan ondas sonoras.

Ajuste Acústico AI 

Audio óptimo que se adapta a tu espacio.

El sistema de sonido detecta el diseño de tu habitación y el lugar donde estás sentado para crear una cúpula de sonido a tu alrededor perfectamente sintonizada con la acústica única de tu habitación.

LG OLED y una barra de sonido LG en un espacio moderno durante la noche. La imagen de la pantala de aurora boreal se muestra con los niveles de brillo ideales.

Noche

LG OLED y una barra de sonido LG en un espacio moderno durante el día. La imagen de la pantalla de aurora boreal se muestra con los niveles de brillo ideales.

Día

Inteligencia que brilla en cualquier tipo de luz

Ya sea de día o de noche, el control de brillo detecta la luz en tu habitación y da equilibrio a la imagen para obtener nitidez y claridad.

Sonido AI Pro

Escucha cada detalle sonoro en todas las escenas.

El televisor LG emite burbujas y ondas sonoras desde la pantalla y llena el espacio.

Audio realista que se eleva a través de la habitación.

Escucha cada respiración y cada latido, mientras el sistema de sonido envolvente virtual 9.1.2 llena tu espacio con un audio rico y con calidad de escenario sonoro.

Un hombre conduciendo una motocicleta por una pista de tierra con gráficos circulares brillantes alrededor de motocicleta.

Sonido impactante que resuena

Las mejoras del nuevo Procesador AI te brindan un Amplificador Dinámico de Sonido repleto de potencia.

Televisor LG que muestra a músicos actuando, con gráficos circulares brillantes alrededor del espacio.

El sonido se adapta a cualquier contenido que estés viendo.

El Control de Sonido Adaptativo equilibra el audio según el género en tiempo real para lograr una sonido de mayor claridad.

*Imagen de pantalla simulada. 

**Debe activarse a través del menú de sonido.

***El sonido puede variar según el entorno de escucha.

 

webOS 24 

Haz tuya tu experiencia televisiva

Experimenta la televisión hecha para usted con My Profile, AI Concierge y Quick Card.

*Los menús y aplicaciones compatibles pueden variar según el país y ser diferentes en el momento del lanzamiento.

**Las recomendaciones de palabras clave varían según la aplicación y la hora del día y solo se brindan en países que admiten PNL en su idioma nativo. 

***Imágenes de pantalla simuladas.

El logotipo de webOS flota en el centro sobre un fondo negro y el espacio de abajo está iluminado con los colores del logotipo: rojo, naranja y amarillo. Las palabras "webOS Re:New Program" se encuentran debajo del logotipo.

webOS Re:New Program

Cada año TV nueva durante 5 años.

 Manténte actualizado con funciones y tecnologías útiles a través de 4 actualizaciones de webOS prometidas durante 5 años.

Cinco rectángulos de diferentes colores están escalonados hacia arriba, cada uno etiquetado con un año desde "webOS 24" hasta "webOS 28". Las flechas que apuntan hacia arriba se encuentran entre los rectángulos, etiquetadas desde "Actualización 1" hasta "Actualización 4"

Con el programa webOS Re:New, los clientes pueden disfrutar de cuatro actualizaciones durante cinco años, lo que garantiza un total de cinco versiones de webOS, incluida la actual en el momento de la compra.

*El programa webOS Re:New admite un total de cuatro actualizaciones durante cinco años, el umbral es la versión preinstalada de webOS y el cronograma de actualización varía desde fin de mes hasta comienzos de año.

**Las actualizaciones y el cronograma de algunas funciones, aplicaciones y servicios pueden variar según el modelo y la región.

***Las actualizaciones disponibles para 2023 incluyen modelos UHD y superiores.

Tu TV sabe lo que te gusta.

Mi Perfil

Tu espacio está dedicado a ti

Con Mi Perfil, puedes crear fácilmente un perfil para cada miembro de la familia. Todos obtienen una pantalla de inicio personal, con recomendaciones de contenido personalizadas.

Carpetas Rápidas 

Toma un atajo a tus favoritos.

Sólo un clic. Quick Card te lleva a donde quieras en un segundo, ya sea tu centro de juegos, tus listas de reproducción favoritas o tu oficina en casa.

Un televisor LG muestra la imagen de una mujer y un perro en un vasto campo. En la parte inferior de la pantalla, se muestra el texto "Recomendar nuevas palabras clave cada vez que presione el botón del micrófono en el control remoto" junto a un gráfico circular de color rosa y violeta. Las barras rosas muestran las siguientes palabras clave: Películas con perros, Perro, Otoño, Relajación, Amistad. Frente al televisor LG, el LG Magic Remote apunta hacia el televisor con círculos concéntricos de color púrpura neón alrededor del botón del micrófono. Al lado del control remoto, se muestra un gráfico de un dedo presionando un botón y el texto "Pulsación corta".

Conserje de AI 

Tus favoritos a ti servicio

AI Concierge lo conoce a través de su historial de búsqueda y recomienda contenido y palabras clave preestablecidas, incluidas "Para usted", "Recomendado", "Tendencias actuales" y "Consejos".

*Imágenes de pantalla simuladas.

**Es posible que se muestre contenido reducido o limitado según la región y la conectividad de la red.

***Se puede crear una cantidad ilimitada de perfiles; sin embargo, la pantalla de inicio solo mostrará hasta 10 perfiles.

****Las funciones, menús y aplicaciones admitidos anteriormente pueden variar según el país y el momento del lanzamiento.

*****La palabra clave "Para usted" en AI Concierge solo se puede proporcionar en países que admiten PNL en su idioma nativo. 

******Las recomendaciones de palabras clave varían según la aplicación y la hora del día.

*******La función Siempre listo está disponible con LG OLED M4, G4, C4, CS4, B4, QNED99, QNED90, QNED89, QNED85 y 86NANO80".

Un LG Magic Remote con el botón circular del medio, mientras una luz violeta de neón emana alrededor del botón para resaltarlos. Un suave resplandor violeta rodea el control remoto sobre un fondo negro.

Magic Remote

La magia está en tus manos

Libérate de las limitaciones de los botones anticuados. LG Magic Remote desbloquea todas las funciones inteligentes de su televisor LG con un clic, desplazamiento o su voz.

*Las funciones y características de Magic Remote pueden variar según la región y el idioma.

Obtén conectividad total desde tu televisor

Un televisor LG montado en la pared de una sala de estar, que muestra un león y un cachorro de león. Un hombre sentado en primer plano con un teléfono inteligente en la mano muestra la misma imagen de leones. Un gráfico de tres barras curvas de color rojo neón se muestra justo encima del teléfono inteligente que apunta hacia el televisor.

Conectividad móvil

Transmite tus aplicaciones directamente a tu televisor

Ve contenido desde su iPhone o dispositivo Android en la pantalla de tu televisor LG sin esfuerzo con Apple AirPlay y Chromecast integrados.

Centro de inicio 

Controla tu hogar inteligente desde un solo lugar

Home Hub permite un control perfecto de tu ecosistema inteligente desde tu televisor, incluidos dispositivos móviles, barras de sonido y IoT como iluminación inteligente, calefacción, ventilación y aire acondicionado, etc.

*Imágenes de pantalla simuladas.

**Apple, el logotipo de Apple, Apple TV, AirPlay y HomeKit son marcas comerciales de Apple Inc., registradas en EE. UU. y otros países.

***Compatibilidad con AirPlay 2, HomeKit y Chromecast integrado y puede variar según la región y el idioma.

****LG admite dispositivos Wi-Fi 'Matter'. Los servicios y funciones compatibles con 'Matter' pueden variar según los dispositivos conectados. La conexión inicial para ThinQ y Matter debe realizarse a través de la aplicación móvil ThinQ.

*****El uso de la función de voz manos libres sin control remoto solo es posible con el procesador AI alpha 9 y puede variar según los productos y las regiones.

******Es posible que el servicio integrado Chromecast aún no esté disponible en el momento de la compra de OLED CS4, pero podrá disfrutar del servicio después de instalar las actualizaciones de software webOS

Una rica variedad de contenido listo para ver.

Un televisor LG en primer plano que muestra una selección de miniaturas de películas y programas de televisión. El texto "Colección de acciones", "Bloomberg TV+" y "Vistos recientemente" se encuentran en la imagen. El espacio frente al televisor está ligeramente iluminado como si fuera la luz del televisor. Detrás del televisor, en la oscuridad, hay más miniaturas de películas y programas de televisión.

LG Channels

Ahora canales gratis en LG

Sintoniza los canales LG 3.0 para conocer las últimas noticias, deportes favoritos, películas populares y series de televisión, incluso contenido exclusivo solo en LG TV.

Se muestran seis miniaturas de películas y programas de televisión y los logotipos de los canales LG, Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+ y Apple TV+ se encuentran debajo.

Servicios OTT

Explora tus servicios de streaming favoritos fácilmente

Sumérgete directamente en una nueva serie lo más fácilmente posible, con acceso directo integrado a tus servicios y aplicaciones de streaming favoritos.

*Imágenes de pantalla simuladas.

**El contenido y las aplicaciones disponibles pueden variar según el país, el producto y la región.

***Se requiere una suscripción separada y sus entidades relacionadas para Netflix, Disney+, Amazon Prime y Apple TV+.

****Apple, el logotipo de Apple y Apple TV son marcas comerciales de Apple Inc, registradas en EE. UU. y otros países.

*****Amazon, Prime Video y todos los logotipos relacionados son marcas comerciales de Amazon.com, Inc. o sus afiliados

Un rinoceronte en un entorno de safari se muestra en un televisor LG Ultra Big, montado en la pared marrón de una sala de estar rodeada de muebles modulares de color crema.

Pantalla ultra grande

Aumentando tus emociones.

Una pantalla ultragrande transforma todo su entretenimiento en escala y claridad de gran éxito.

WOW Interface

Simplicidad a tu alcance.

Acceda a la interfaz WOW en el televisor LG para un control simple de la barra de sonido, como modos, perfiles y funciones útiles.

*La barra de sonido se puede comprar por separado y el control del modo de la barra de sonido puede variar según el modelo.

**El uso del LG TV Remote está limitado a ciertas funciones únicamente. 

***Tenga en cuenta que es posible que el servicio no esté disponible en el momento de la compra. Se requiere una conexión de red para las actualizaciones.

****UHD es compatible con la interfaz WOW.

Sumérgete en éxitos de taquilla y batallas contra jefes.

FILMMAKER Mode

Velo tal como lo soñaron los directores.

Sumérgete en el corte más auténtico. El modo FILMMAKER ofrece películas tal como las concibió el director con configuraciones precisas.

Un hombre en un estudio de edición oscuro mirando un televisor LG que muestra la puesta de sol. En la parte inferior derecha de la imagen hay un logotipo del modo FILMMAKER.

*Imágenes de pantalla simuladas.

**FILMMAKER Mode es una marca registrada de UHD Alliance, Inc.

Experiencia de cine en casa

Magia cinematográfica desde la comodidad de tu hogar

Ambiente de sala de cine, recreado en casa. HDR10 Pro garantiza que cada película se presente en su verdadero esplendor, con colores y contrastes excepcionalmente precisos para visualizaciones cinematográficas más inmersivas.

Una familia estaba sentada en el suelo de una sala poco iluminada junto a una mesa pequeña, mirando un televisor LG montado en la pared que mostraba la Tierra desde el espacio.

*HDR10 Pro no es un formato, pero el Mapeo Dinámico de Tonos de LG es aplicado cuadro por cuadro para contenido HDR10.

Powerful Gameplay

Sumérgete a toda velocidad en la acción.

La reproducción inmersiva HGiG se mantiene fluida a alta velocidad con ALLM, y eARC garantiza que todo suene increíble.

Un juego de carreras de coches en la línea de meta, con el cartel que dice "¡GANA!", mientras el jugador aprieta el joystick del juego. Los logotipos de ALLM, eARC y HGiG se encuentran en la esquina inferior izquierda.

*HGiG es un grupo voluntario de empresas de las industrias de juegos y pantallas de televisión que se reúnen para especificar y poner a disposición del público pautas para mejorar las experiencias de juego de los consumidores en HDR.

**La compatibilidad con HGiG puede variar según el país.

Ajustes del juego donde los necesitas.

No te detengas para usar Game Optimizer y Game Dashboard.

Una escena de juego FPS con el Panel de juego que aparece sobre la pantalla durante el juego. Una escena oscura e invernal con el menú Game Optimizer apareciendo sobre el juego.

*El Panel de juego se activa solo cuando ""Game Optimizer"" y ""Game Dashboard"" están activados.

**Imágenes de pantalla simuladas.

Accede todos tus video juegos favoritos.

Miles de video juegos al alcance de tu mano. Explora una biblioteca épica de títulos de juegos en la nube y transmítelos inmediatamente sin perder tiempo de juego en descargas o actualizaciones.

Una imagen de la pantalla de inicio de Boosteroide que muestra "Trine 4: The Nightmare Price". Una pantalla de inicio de GeForce NOW que muestra cinco miniaturas de juegos diferentes a la derecha.

*Los parternships admitidos pueden variar según el país.

**Se requiere una suscripción a GeForce NOW.

***Se requiere una suscripción para Boosteroid.

Sustentabilidad

Descubre la visión de LG UHD para el mañana

Elija lo que es mejor para el planeta con empaques ligeros, biológicos y credenciales de sustenibilidad global.

Empaque LG UHD sobre un fondo beige con árboles ilustrados.

*Los parternships admitidos pueden variar según el país. 

**Los siguientes modelos están fabricados con plástico reciclado: Pedalier UT90(75/65/55/50") y UT80(86/75/70").

Especificación clave

  • Tipo de Pantalla

    4K UHD

  • Refresh Rate

    60Hz

  • Procesador de imagen

    Procesador α5 AI 4K Gen7

  • HDR (High Dynamic Range)

    HDR10 / HLG

  • Salida de audio

    20W

  • Sistema de altavoces

    2.0 Ch

  • Dimensiones del televisor sin soporte (Ancho x Alto x Profundo)

    1678 x 964 x 59.9

  • Peso del televisor sin soporte

    31.4

Todas las especificaciones

PICTURE (DISPLAY)

  • Tipo de Pantalla

    4K UHD

  • Resolución de pantalla

    4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)

  • Tipo de retroiluminación

    Directa

  • Refresh Rate

    60Hz

PICTURE (PROCESSING)

  • Procesador de imagen

    Procesador α5 AI 4K Gen7

  • Escalador AI

    Mejora 4K

  • Dynamic Tone Mapping

    Si

  • Control de brillo AI

    Si

  • HDR (High Dynamic Range)

    HDR10 / HLG

  • FILMMAKER MODE™

    Si

  • Modo de imagen

    9 modes (Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema, Sports, Game, Filmmaker, (ISF)Expert(Bright Room), (ISF)Expert(Dark Room))

  • Calibración Automática

    Si

GAMING

  • Modo HGIG

    Si

  • Optimizador de Juegos

    Si (Panel de Juego)

  • ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)

    Si

ACCESSIBILITY

  • Alto contraste

    Si

  • escala de grises

    Si

  • Colores invertidos

    Si

DIMENSIONS AND REGULATORY

  • Dimensiones del televisor sin soporte (Ancho x Alto x Profundo)

    1678 x 964 x 59.9

  • Dimensiones del televisor con soporte (Ancho x Alto x Profundo)

    1678 x 1027 x 361

  • Dimensiones de la caja (AltoxAnchoxProfundidad)

    1820 x 1115 x 200

  • Base del TV (AnchoxProfundidad)

    1344 x 361

  • Peso del televisor sin soporte

    31.4

  • Peso del televisor con soporte

    31.8

  • Peso del embalaje

    40.7

  • Montaje VESA (Ancho x Alto)

    400 x 400

AUDIO

  • Sonido AI

    AI Sound Pro (Virtual 9.1.2 Up-mix)

  • Voz clara Pro

    Si (Nivelación Automática de Volumen)

  • LG Sonido Sync

    Si

  • Modo de sonido de TV Compartir

    Si

  • Salida de audio simultánea

    Si

  • Conexión Bluetooth Surround

    Sí (reproducción en 2 direcciones)

  • Salida de audio

    20W

  • Afinación acústica IA

    Si

  • Audio Codec

    AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X (Refer to manual)

  • Dirección del altavoz

    Hacia Abajo

  • Sistema de altavoces

    2.0 Ch

CONNECTIVITY

  • Canal de retorno de audio HDMI

    eARC (HDMI 2)

  • Soporte Bluetooth

    Si (v 5.1)

  • Entrada Ethernet

    1ea

  • Simplink (HDMI CEC)

    Si

  • SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)

    1ea

  • Entrada HDMI

    3ea (soporta eARC, ALLM)

  • RF Input (Antenna/Cable)

    1ea

  • USB

    2ea (v 2.0)

  • Wi-Fi

    Si

SMART TV

  • Funciona con Apple Airplay2

    Si

  • Operating System (OS)

    webOS 24

  • Configuración familiar

    Si

  • LG ThinQ® AI

    Si

  • Cámara USB compatible

    Si

  • Amazon Alexa

    Sí (incorporado)

  • Navegador web completo

    Si

  • Reconocimiento de voz inteligente

    Si

  • Canales LG

    Si

  • Control Magic Remote

    Incorporado

  • Compartir Habitación a Habitación

    Sí (Receptor)

  • Smartphone Remote App

    Si (LG ThinQ)

  • Panel de Control

    Si

  • Compatible con Apple Home

    Si

POWER

  • Fuente de alimentación (voltaje, Hz)

    AC 100~240V 50-60Hz

  • Consumo de energía en espera

    Under 0.5W

ACCESSORIES INCLUDED

  • Remoto

    Magic Remote MR24

  • Montaje en pared

    Sí (Attached)

  • Baterías Remote Control

    Sí (AA x 2EA)

TRANSMISIÓN

  • Recepción de TV Digital

    ATSC1.0 (Terrestre), DVB-T2/T (Terrestre), ISDB-T (Terrestre)

  • Recepción de TV Análoga

    NTSC/PAL-M/PAL-N

Lo que dice la gente

