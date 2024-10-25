Pantalla LG AI UHD UT80 86 pulgadas 4K SMART TV 2024 ThinQ AI + LG AC Portátil, 1 Ton, Frío y Calor (Voltaje 115V / 60HZ)

Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Características

Galería

Especificaciones

Reseñas

Soporte

86UT8050.LP1425

()
  • Bundle Image
  • Front view
  • Front view
Bundle Image
Front view
Front view

Características clave

  • Colores y detalles impresionantes con 4K HDR10 Pro
  • Calidad de imagen y sonido mejorada con el procesador Alpha 5 AI 4K Gen7
  • 4 años de actualizaciones garantizadas durante 5 años con webOS Re:New Program
  • Hasta 4 equipos en 1: Enfriamiento, calefacción, ventilador y deshumidificador.
  • Practico y comodo, se desplaza fácilmente ya que cuenta con ruedas giratorias.
  • Dimensiones (An. x Alt. x Prof.) 419mm x 688mm x 358mm
Más
Productos en este Combo: 2
Front view of LG UHD TV, UT80 with text of LG UHD AI, 2024, and webOS Re:New Program logo on screen

86UT8050PSB

Pantalla LG AI UHD UT80 86 pulgadas 4K SMART TV 2024 ThinQ AI
Front view of 10,000 BTU Portable Air Conditioner - LP1425WH.ABLALAT

LP1425WH

LG AC Portátil, 1 Ton, Frío y Calor (Voltaje 115V / 60HZ)

Un túnel de colores vibrantes y forma cuadrada que se estrecha gradualmente hacia la parte trasera, mostrado en un televisor LG.

Muestra cada detalle a la vista.

Ultra HD aporta cada  a color vida . Ve imágenes nítidas con una claridad realista.

*Imagen de pantalla simulada.

HDR10 Pro

Ilumina los detalles finos.

Ingresa a un mundo donde cada color resalta y el brillo se ajusta para obtener vistas impresionantes, todo logrado gracias al brillante HDR10 Pro.

Se muestra una imagen en primer plano en pantalla dividida del rostro de un hombre en una habitación oscura y teñida de púrpura. A la izquierda se muestra "SDR" y la imagen está borrosa. A la derecha, se muestra "HDR10 Pro" y la imagen es clara y nítida.

*HDR10 Pro no es un formato, pero el Mapeo Dinámico de Tonos de LG es aplicado cuadro por cuadro para contenido HDR10.

Procesador AI α5 4K Gen 7

Experimenta un entretenimiento excelente mejorado.

El procesador Smart α5 AI 4K Gen7 optimiza automáticamente el audio y el brillo para una inmersión total en la acción.

*Imagen de pantalla simulada.

Aire acondicionado portátil LG enfriando una sala de estar con un sofá y una planta, mostrando un enfriamiento potente y avanzado.

Enfriamiento y calefacción

Experimenta un potente enfriamiento, mantente confortable, haga frío o calor con nuestra avanzada tecnología.

Funcionamiento silencioso

Funciona a niveles sonoros tan bajos como 53 dB (en modo bajo), elimina el ruido innecesario para un funcionamiento suave que apenas notarás.

Aire acondicionado portátil LG enfriando una sala de estar con un sofá y una planta, mostrando un enfriamiento potente y avanzado.

Funcionamiento 4 en 1

4 modos para adaptarse a tu estilo de vida

Utiliza el modo frío para un enfriamiento y deshumidificación potentes en los días calurosos. En modo ventilador, el ventilador hace circular el aire en la habitación. El modo seco es ideal para los días húmedos y lluviosos. El modo calor proporciona calor y confort en los días fríos.

Ilustración de cuatro modos: enfriar con hielo, ventilar con flujo de aire, secar con gotas de agua y calentar con luz solar cálida.

Especificación clave

Tipo de Pantalla

4K UHD

Refresh Rate

60Hz

Procesador de imagen

Procesador α5 AI 4K Gen7

HDR (High Dynamic Range)

HDR10 / HLG

Salida de audio

20W

Sistema de altavoces

2.0 Ch

Dimensiones del televisor sin soporte (Ancho x Alto x Profundo)

600 x 400

Peso del televisor sin soporte

45.2

PICTURE (DISPLAY)

Tipo de Pantalla

4K UHD

Resolución de pantalla

4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)

Tipo de retroiluminación

Directa

Refresh Rate

60Hz

PICTURE (PROCESSING)

Procesador de imagen

Procesador α5 AI 4K Gen7

Escalador AI

Mejora 4K

Dynamic Tone Mapping

Si

Control de brillo AI

Si

HDR (High Dynamic Range)

HDR10 / HLG

FILMMAKER MODE™

Si

Modo de imagen

9 modes (Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema, Sports, Game, Filmmaker, (ISF)Expert(Bright Room), (ISF)Expert(Dark Room))

GAMING

Modo HGIG

Si

Optimizador de Juegos

Si (Panel de Juego)

ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)

Si

ACCESSIBILITY

Alto contraste

Si

escala de grises

Si

Colores invertidos

Si

DIMENSIONS AND REGULATORY

Dimensiones del televisor sin soporte (Ancho x Alto x Profundo)

600 x 400

Dimensiones del televisor con soporte (Ancho x Alto x Profundo)

1927 x 1167 x 362

Dimensiones de la caja (AltoxAnchoxProfundidad)

2115 x 1215 x 228

Base del TV (AnchoxProfundidad)

1532 x 362

Peso del televisor sin soporte

45.2

Peso del televisor con soporte

45.9

Peso del embalaje

58.4

Montaje VESA (Ancho x Alto)

600 x 400

AUDIO

Sonido AI

AI Sound Pro (Virtual 9.1.2 Up-mix)

Voz clara Pro

Si (Nivelación Automática de Volumen)

LG Sonido Sync

Si

Modo de sonido de TV Compartir

Si

Salida de audio simultánea

Si

Conexión Bluetooth Surround

Sí (reproducción en 2 direcciones)

Salida de audio

20W

Afinación acústica IA

Si

Audio Codec

AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X (Refer to manual)

Dirección del altavoz

Hacia Abajo

Sistema de altavoces

2.0 Ch

CONNECTIVITY

Canal de retorno de audio HDMI

eARC (HDMI 2)

Soporte Bluetooth

Si (v 5.1)

Entrada Ethernet

1ea

Simplink (HDMI CEC)

Si

SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)

1ea

Entrada HDMI

3ea (soporta eARC, ALLM)

RF Input (Antenna/Cable)

1ea

USB

2ea (v 2.0)

Wi-Fi

Si

SMART TV

Funciona con Apple Airplay2

Si

Operating System (OS)

webOS 24

Configuración familiar

Si

LG ThinQ® AI

Si

Cámara USB compatible

Si

Amazon Alexa

Sí (incorporado)

Navegador web completo

Si

Reconocimiento de voz inteligente

Si

Canales LG

Si

Control Magic Remote

Incorporado

Compartir Habitación a Habitación

Sí (Receptor)

Smartphone Remote App

Si (LG ThinQ)

POWER

Fuente de alimentación (voltaje, Hz)

AC 100~240V 50-60Hz

Consumo de energía en espera

Under 0.5W

ACCESSORIES INCLUDED

Remoto

Magic Remote MR24

Cable de alimentación

Sí (Attached)

Baterías Remote Control

Sí (AA x 2EA)

Resumen

Dimension (mm)

LP1425WH
Longitud de manguera (m)
1.5
Dimensió del producto Ancho x Alto x Profundidad(mm)
419x688x358
Tipo de refrigerante
R32
Tipo de producto II
On/Off

GLOBAL_ENERGY

SEER

N/A

FILTRO

Filtro para alérgenos

N/A

Filtro para micropolvo

N/A

Pre filtro

N/A

Filtro micropolvo

N/A

CÓDIGO DE BARRAS

Código de barras

8806096395677

GENERAL

Longitud de manguera (m)

1.5

Capacidad de calefacción máx. (W)

N/A

Dimensió del producto Ancho x Alto x Profundidad(mm)

419x688x358

Tipo de producto

Portatil

Peso del productio(kg)

29.5

Tensión nominal de entrada (V, Hz)

115, 60

Tipo de refrigerante

R32

Nivel de sonido (enfriamiento) SH/H/M/L/SL(dB(A))

N/A

Nivel de sonido (calefacción) SH/H/M/L/SL(dB(A))

N/A

Area de enfriamiento (m²)

N/A

Area de calefaccion (m²)

N/A

Tipo de HVAC

Bomba de Calor

Tipo de producto II

On/Off

AHORRO DE ENERGÍA

Grado energía

N/A

CUMPLIMIENTO

Mes de lanzamiento (AAAA-MM)

2025-02

Fabricante (importador)

LG Electronics

Nombre del modelo del producto

Portable 14k

Tipo de producto y nombre del modelo

Portable

Lo que dice la gente

