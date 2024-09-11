About Cookies on This Site

Pantalla 77 pulgadas LG AI OLED evo C5E 4K Smart TV 2025 + 2.0 canales Barra de sonido LG para TV con Dolby Atmos S20A

Pantalla 77 pulgadas LG AI OLED evo C5E 4K Smart TV 2025 + 2.0 canales Barra de sonido LG para TV con Dolby Atmos S20A

Pantalla 77 pulgadas LG AI OLED evo C5E 4K Smart TV 2025 + 2.0 canales Barra de sonido LG para TV con Dolby Atmos S20A

OLED77C5ESA.S20A
Bundel image
Front view of OLED77C5ESA
Front view of s20a
Bundel image
Front view of OLED77C5ESA
Front view of s20a

Características clave

  • Calidad de imagen 4K, imágenes mejoradas y sonido envolvente gracias al procesador alpha 9 AI Gen8
  • Los niveles reales del color negro en cada píxel crean un contraste, una profundidad y un detalle asombrosos
  • 100 % de fidelidad de color para colores reales. 100 % de volumen de color para tonos más intensos.
  • [Nuevo Paquete Acústico] Sonido equilibrado con los subwoofers incorporados.
  • [Sonido AI Pro] AI optimiza el sonido para cada género.
  • [Interfaz WOW] Controla las configuraciones de tu Barra de Sonido a través tú LG TV.
Más
Productos en este Combo: 2
Vista frontal de la Pantalla 77 pulgadas LG AI OLED evo C5E 4K Smart TV 2025 OLED77C5ESA

OLED77C5ESA

Pantalla 77 pulgadas LG AI OLED evo C5E 4K Smart TV 2025
Vista frontal de la 2.0 canales Barra de sonido LG para TV con Dolby Atmos S20A

S20A

2.0 canales Barra de sonido LG para TV con Dolby Atmos S20A

*Los premios CES Innovation Awards se basan en los materiales descriptivos presentados a los jueces. CTA no verificó la exactitud de ninguna declaración ni de ninguna afirmación realizada y no probó el artículo al que se concedió el premio.

En la pantalla de una TV LG OLED AI aparece una imagen abstracta con detalles, colores y un contraste impactantes. Detrás de la TV, se muestra una versión ampliada del procesador alpha 9 AI Gen8. Brilla con una luz que ilumina los circuitos de microchips a su alrededor. El título dice LG OLED AI. También puede verse el texto: Con la tecnología del procesador LG alpha 9 AI Gen8. En la esquina aparece un logotipo dorado con estrellas que dice: OLED TV número uno del mundo durante 12 años.

En la pantalla de una TV LG OLED AI aparece una imagen abstracta con detalles, colores y un contraste impactantes. Detrás de la TV, se muestra una versión ampliada del procesador alpha 9 AI Gen8. Brilla con una luz que ilumina los circuitos de microchips a su alrededor. El título dice LG OLED AI. También puede verse el texto: Con la tecnología del procesador LG alpha 9 AI Gen8. En la esquina aparece un logotipo dorado con estrellas que dice: OLED TV número uno del mundo durante 12 años.

Vea los detalles de la
luz y la oscuridad

*Omdia. 12 años de ser el n.º 1 en unidades más vendidas entre 2013 y 2024. Este resultado no constituye una garantía de LGE ni de sus productos. Visita https://www.omdia.com/ para obtener más información.

Detalle visual de alto nivel con el brillante procesador alpha 9 AI Gen8

El motor de IA del procesador analiza y realza los cuadros en detalle. Al reconocer los rostros, no solo ofrece calidad visual 4K, sino también una mayor profundidad y expresiones faciales mejoradas.

El procesador alpha 9 AI Gen8 se destaca sobre un fondo oscuro. Emana una luz verde azulada desde su interior que ilumina los circuitos de microchips a su alrededor. Se muestran estadísticas de rendimiento. Procesamiento neuronal de IA 1.7 veces superior, unidad de procesamiento neuronal (Neural Processing Unit, NPU). Operación 1.7 veces más rápida, unidad central de procesamiento (Central Processing Unit, CPU). Gráficos 2.1 veces mejorados, unidad de procesamiento gráfico (Graphics Processing Unit, GPU).

*En comparación con una TV inteligente básica del mismo año con procesador alpha 7 AI Gen8, según una comparación de las especificaciones internas.

El título dice: Descubre OLED Negro Perfecto, solo con LG OLED.

El título dice: Descubre OLED Negro Perfecto, solo con LG OLED.

Negro perfecto incluso en espacios luminosos u oscuros

Negro Perfecto está verificado por UL y ofrece niveles de negro reales para mejorar el brillo y el contraste percibidos, ya sea que haya luz u oscuridad a
tu alrededor.

Sala de estar con una LG OLED TV montada en la pared. En la TV, se muestra una cadena montañosa bajo un cielo nocturno oscuro lleno de estrellas. Esta escena está dividida por la mitad. Una mitad muestra una versión más opaca y gris del paisaje, etiquetada como: Pantalla sin Perfect Black. La otra mitad muestra una imagen más atractiva con un mayor rango dinámico de negros y blancos. Esta mitad dice: Pantalla negro perfecto. También puede verse el logotipo de certificación: La tecnología Negro Perfecto ofrece niveles de negro inferiores o iguales a 0,24 nit y hasta 500 lux. A su lado, hay un globo de texto que dice: Verifica la marca de certificación Negro Perfecto.

*La pantalla LG OLED está verificada por UL para un negro perfecto, medido según los estándares IDMS 11.5 de reflexión de aro de luz, basado en un entorno de iluminación típico (de 200 a 500 lux).

*El rendimiento real puede variar según la iluminación del ambiente y el entorno de visualización.

La barra de sonido LG S20A se encuentra sobre una consola de madera para TV, debajo de un televisor y entre sus soportes. En el televisor se muestra un automóvil rojo con humo.

La barra de sonido LG S20A se encuentra sobre una consola de madera para TV, debajo de un televisor y entre sus soportes. En el televisor se muestra un automóvil rojo con humo.

LG Soundbar S20A

Sonido equilibrado en un formato compacto

Experimenta lo inesperado de una barra de sonido independiente y compacta. Un sonido más claro y equilibrado que llena tu espacio y eleva tu momento.

*Mostrado en un televisor de 48” con fines demostrativos.

**La apariencia del producto puede variar en el uso real, dependiendo de la configuración y otros factores.

En la imagen de la izquierda se encuentran colocadas 2 unidades de Soundbar S20A, una mostrando sus partes internas como woofers y tweeters sin rejilla y otra mostrando la parte posterior. En el lado derecho se muestran el logo dts y el logo de audio Dolby digital. En la imagen del centro se muestran 3 pantallas de TV: Un escenario y un micrófono en su mano, una reportera hablando con un micrófono y una tableta en cada mano y un caballo. Debajo de los televisores se encuentra colocada la barra de sonido SH5A con gráficos de ecualización. En la parte inferior se presentan 3 íconos: MÚSICA, VOZ y CINE. En la imagen de la derecha se muestra un televisor montado en la pared con la pantalla de inicio de LG webOS y el SH5A se encuentra colocado debajo del televisor, sobre la mesa del televisor. A la izquierda se muestra parcialmente un control remoto de TV LG y a la derecha 4 íconos muestran las funciones de la Interfaz WOW.

En la imagen de la izquierda se encuentran colocadas 2 unidades de Soundbar S20A, una mostrando sus partes internas como woofers y tweeters sin rejilla y otra mostrando la parte posterior. En el lado derecho se muestran el logo dts y el logo de audio Dolby digital. En la imagen del centro se muestran 3 pantallas de TV: Un escenario y un micrófono en su mano, una reportera hablando con un micrófono y una tableta en cada mano y un caballo. Debajo de los televisores se encuentra colocada la barra de sonido SH5A con gráficos de ecualización. En la parte inferior se presentan 3 íconos: MÚSICA, VOZ y CINE. En la imagen de la derecha se muestra un televisor montado en la pared con la pantalla de inicio de LG webOS y el SH5A se encuentra colocado debajo del televisor, sobre la mesa del televisor. A la izquierda se muestra parcialmente un control remoto de TV LG y a la derecha 4 íconos muestran las funciones de la Interfaz WOW.

Subwoofers incorporados en un diseño compacto

Equipada con woofers, ofrece un sonido potente y envolvente en un diseño compacto. El paquete acústico mejorado, con tweeters dobles y radiador pasivo, crea un sonido claro y equilibrado.

Se colocan 2 unidades de Soundbar S20A, una mostrando sus partes interiores como woofers y tweeters sin rejilla y otra mostrando la parte trasera. En el lado derecho se muestra el logo de dts y el logo de audio Dolby digital.

Imprimir

Especificación clave

PICTURE (DISPLAY) - Tipo de Pantalla

4K OLED

PICTURE (DISPLAY) - Refresh Rate

120Hz (VRR 144Hz)

PICTURE (DISPLAY) - Amplia gama de colores

OLED Color

PICTURE (PROCESSING) - Procesador de imagen

Procesador α9 AI 4K Gen8

PICTURE (PROCESSING) - HDR (High Dynamic Range)

Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG

GAMING - Compatible con G-Sync (Nvidia)

Si

GAMING - FreeSync Compatible (AMD)

Si

AUDIO - Salida de audio

40W

AUDIO - Sistema de altavoces

2.2 Ch

AUDIO - Dolby Atmos

Si

DIMENSIONS AND REGULATORY - Dimensiones del televisor sin soporte (Ancho x Alto x Profundo)

1711 x 982 x 47.1

DIMENSIONS AND REGULATORY - Peso del televisor sin soporte

23.5

Todas las especificaciones

PICTURE (DISPLAY)

Tipo de Pantalla

4K OLED

Resolución de pantalla

4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)

Refresh Rate

120Hz (VRR 144Hz)

Amplia gama de colores

OLED Color

PICTURE (PROCESSING)

Procesador de imagen

Procesador α9 AI 4K Gen8

Escalador AI

α9 AI Super Upscaling 4K

Dynamic Tone Mapping

Si (OLED Mapeo Dinámico de Tonos Pro)

Selección de género AI

Si (SDR/HDR)

Control de brillo AI

Si

HDR (High Dynamic Range)

Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG

FILMMAKER MODE™

Si

Tecnología de atenuación

Pixel Dimming

Motion

OLED Motion

Modo de imagen

10 modos

HFR (High Frame Rate)

4K 120 fps (HDMI, USB)

AI Picture Pro

Si

Calibración Automática

Si

QMS (Cambio Rápido de Medios)

Si

GAMING

Compatible con G-Sync (Nvidia)

Si

FreeSync Compatible (AMD)

Si

Modo HGIG

Si

Optimizador de Juegos

Si (Panel de Juego)

ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)

Si

VRR (Variable Refresh Rate)

Sí (hasta 144Hz)

Dolby Vision para juegos (4K 120Hz)

Si

Tiempo de respuesta

Menos que 0.1ms

ACCESSIBILITY

Alto contraste

Si

escala de grises

Si

Colores invertidos

Si

DIMENSIONS AND REGULATORY

Dimensiones del televisor sin soporte (Ancho x Alto x Profundo)

1711 x 982 x 47.1

Dimensiones del televisor con soporte (Ancho x Alto x Profundo)

1711 x 1035 x 267

Dimensiones de la caja (AltoxAnchoxProfundidad)

1879 x 1130 x 228

Base del TV (AnchoxProfundidad)

520 x 267

Peso del televisor sin soporte

23.5

Peso del televisor con soporte

27.1

Peso del embalaje

38.5

Montaje VESA (Ancho x Alto)

300 x 200

AUDIO

Dolby Atmos

Si

Sonido AI

α9 AI Sound Pro (Virtual 11.1.2 Up-mix)

Voz clara Pro

Si (AI Voice remasterizado)

WiSA Ready

Sí (hasta 2.1 canales)

LG Sonido Sync

Si

Modo de sonido de TV Compartir

Si

Salida de audio simultánea

Si

Conexión Bluetooth Surround

Sí (reproducción en 2 direcciones)

Salida de audio

40W

Afinación acústica IA

Si

Audio Codec

AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X (Refer to manual)

Dirección del altavoz

Hacia Abajo

Sistema de altavoces

2.2 Ch

WOW Orquesta

Si

CONNECTIVITY

Canal de retorno de audio HDMI

eARC (HDMI 2)

Soporte Bluetooth

Sí (v 5.3)

Entrada Ethernet

1ea

Simplink (HDMI CEC)

Si

SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)

1ea

Entrada HDMI

4ea (soporta 4K 120Hz, eARC, VRR, ALLM, QMS (4 puertos))

RF Input (Antenna/Cable)

1ea

USB

3ea (v 2.0)

Wi-Fi

Si

SMART TV

Funciona con Apple Airplay2

Si

Operating System (OS)

webOS 25

Cámara USB compatible

Si

AI Chatbot

Si

Siempre listo

Si

Navegador web completo

Si

Google Cast

Si

Google Home / Hub

Si

Control de voz manos libres

Si

Panel de Control

Si

Reconocimiento de voz inteligente

Si

Canales LG

Si

Control Magic Remote

Incorporado

Vista múltiple

Si

Smartphone Remote App

Si (LG ThinQ)

Voice ID

Si

Compatible con Apple Home

Si

POWER

Fuente de alimentación (voltaje, Hz)

AC 100~240V 50-60Hz

Consumo de energía en espera

Under 0.5W

ACCESSORIES INCLUDED

Remoto

Magic Remote MR25

Montaje en pared

Sí (Attached)

TRANSMISIÓN

Recepción de TV Análoga

NTSC/PAL-M/PAL-N

Recepción de TV Digital

ATSC1.0 (Terrestre), DVB-T2/T (Terrestre), ISDB-T (Terrestre)

Imprimir

Especificación clave

General - número de canales

2.0

General - Potencia de salida

50 W

Dimensiones (An. x Al. x Pr.) - Principal

650 x 63 x 99 mm

Todas las especificaciones

GENERAL

número de canales

2.0

Potencia de salida

50 W

Número de altavoces

4 EA

EFECTO DE SONIDO

AI Sound Pro

Cine

Juego

Estándar

FORMATO DE AUDIO

Dolby Digital

AAC

DTS Digital Surround

CONECTIVIDAD

Salida HDMI

1

USB

1

Versión Bluetooth

5.3

Códec de Bluetooth

SBC / AAC

COMPATIBLE CON HDMI

Canal de retorno de audio (ARC)

CEC (Simplink)

Versión HDMI

1.4

CONVENIENCIA

Remote App - iOS/Android OS

Modo Compartir sonido de TV

Control de modo de barra de sonido

WOW Interfaz

DIMENSIONES (AN. X AL. X PR.)

Principal

650 x 63 x 99 mm

Tamaño de la caja

898 x 145 x 123 mm

PESO

Principal

2.2 kg

Peso bruto

2.8 kg

FUERZA

Consumo de apagado (principal)

0.5 W ↓

Consumo de energía (principal)

15 W

ACCESORIO

Control remoto

Tarjeta de garantía

Cable HDMI

