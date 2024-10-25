Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Pantalla LG QNED MiniLED 4K TV AI ThinQ 65" 65QNED90SPA

Especificaciones

Reseñas

Soporte

Pantalla LG QNED MiniLED 4K TV AI ThinQ 65" 65QNED90SPA

65QNED90SPA

Pantalla LG QNED MiniLED 4K TV AI ThinQ 65" 65QNED90SPA

(2)
Front view
Imprimir

Todas las especificaciones

RESUMEN

  • Tipo de pantalla

    4K Mini LED

  • Tamaño de la pantalla

    65"

  • Resolución

    4K (3840 x 2160)

  • Color / Amplia gama de colores

    Nano Color Pro

  • Millones de colores perfectos

  • Negro Perfecto

    NO

  • Contraste / Dimming

    Full Array Dimming Pro

  • Contraste / Ultra Luminance

    Ultra Luminance Pro

  • Motion / Refresh Rate

    Refresh Rate 120Hz

  • Sistema Operativo

    webOS Smart TV

IMAGEN

  • Procesador

    α7 Gen4 Processor 4K

  • AI Picture / Pro

    AI Picture - Face Enhancing

  • AI Upscaling

    AI Upscaling

  • Selección automática de género

    (SDR/HDR/Dolby HDR)

  • Control de brillo AI

  • HDR

    Cinema HDR

  • Dolby Vision IQ

    Dolby Vision IQ

  • HDR10 Pro

    HDR10 Pro

  • HLG

    HLG

  • FILMMAKER MODE™

    FILMMAKER MODE™

  • Dynamic Tone Mapping / Pro (+ AI HDR Tone Mapping)

    HDR Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro

  • Motion Pro

    Motion Pro

  • Upscaler

    4K Upscaler

  • HEVC

    4K@120p, 10bit

  • Compatible con G-Sync

    NO

  • FreeSync

  • HGIG Mode

  • Instant Game Response (VRR/ALLM)

    VRR / ALLM

  • Modo de Imagen

    9 modes
    (Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema, Sports, Game, Filmmaker, (ISF)Expert(Bright Room), (ISF)Expert(Dark Room))

AUDIO

  • Salida de audio

    40W

  • Canales

    2.2 ch

  • Dirección

    Down Firing

  • Salida de audio simultánea

  • DOLBY ATMOS

  • AI Sound / Pro

  • AI Acoustic Tuning

  • Clear Voice

    Clear Voice

  • Bluetooth Surround Ready

  • WiSA Speakers

    WiSA 2.1ch

  • LG Sound Sync

  • Sound Share

  • Audio Codec

    AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X

  • Sound Mode Sync

  • Sound Alive

FUNCIONES AI SMART

  • ThinQ

  • Reconocimiento de voz inteligente

  • Dictado a texto

  • LG Voice Search

  • Google Assistant

  • Amazon Alexa

  • AI UX

  • AI Home

  • Recomendación de AI

  • Edición inteligente

  • Home Dashboard

  • Apple Homekit

  • Smart Speaker Compatible

  • Google Home Connection

  • Amazon Echo Connection

  • Mobile Connectivity

  • Screen Share

  • Airplay2

  • Next Picks

  • Magic Explorer

  • Magic Remote Control

    MR21 (NFC)

  • Quick Access

  • Universal Control

  • 360° VR Play

  • Related Content Search

  • Audio Guidance(Text To Speech)

  • Art Gallery

  • Apps

  • Web Browser

  • Music Player

  • LG Channels

  • TV On With Mobile

  • Wi-Fi TV On

  • Bluetooth Low Energy On

  • Network File Browser

  • Hotel Mode

  • Sports Alert

  • Music Discovery

BROADCASTING

  • Digital TV Reception(Terrestrial,Cable,Satellite)

    Digital TV

  • Terrestrial

  • Cable

  • Satellite

    NO

  • Analog TV Reception

  • Multi Tuner

    NO

  • [ATSC] Closed Caption

    [ATSC] Closed Caption

  • AD (Audio Description)

    AD (Audio Description)

CONECTIVIDAD

  • HDMI

    4

  • Simplink (HDMI CEC)

    Simplink (HDMI CEC)

  • eARC / ARC (Audio Return Channel)

    eARC (HDMI 3)

  • USB

    3

  • LAN

    LAN

  • RF In

    2 (Rear, RF/Sat)

  • SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)

    SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)

  • Wi-Fi

    Wi-Fi

  • Bluetooth

    Sí Bluetooth (V5.0)

CONSUMO DE ENERGÍA

  • Fuente de alimentación

    100-240 V~ 50/60 Hz

  • Consumo de energía en espera

    Standby Power Consumption

  • Energy saving Mode

    Energy saving Mode

  • Illuminance Green sensor

    Illuminance Green sensor

  • Energy Standard

  • ENERGY STAR® Qualified

ACCESORIOS

  • Control remoto

    MR21 (NFC)

  • Cable de Energía

  • Auto Calibration

  • Time Machine (DVR)

  • Digital Recording

  • Analog DVR

  • Time Shift

MEDIDAS

  • Sin empaque con soporte - Ancho mm

    1444

  • Sin empaque con soporte - Alto mm

    898

  • Sin empaque con soporte - Profundo mm

    295

  • Sin empaque con soporte - Peso kg

    26.6

  • Con empaque con soporte - Ancho mm

    1600

  • Con empaque con soporte - Alto mm

    970

  • Con empaque con soporte - Profundo mm

    187

  • Con empaque con soporte - Peso kg

    34

Lo que dice la gente

Nuestras Elecciones para Ti

Ver más opciones
 
 