Pantalla LG QNED MiniLED 4K TV AI ThinQ 65" 65QNED90SPA
Todas las especificaciones
RESUMEN
-
Tipo de pantalla
4K Mini LED
-
Tamaño de la pantalla
65"
-
Resolución
4K (3840 x 2160)
-
Color / Amplia gama de colores
Nano Color Pro
-
Millones de colores perfectos
Sí
-
Negro Perfecto
NO
-
Contraste / Dimming
Full Array Dimming Pro
-
Contraste / Ultra Luminance
Ultra Luminance Pro
-
Motion / Refresh Rate
Refresh Rate 120Hz
-
Sistema Operativo
webOS Smart TV
IMAGEN
-
Procesador
α7 Gen4 Processor 4K
-
AI Picture / Pro
AI Picture - Face Enhancing
-
AI Upscaling
AI Upscaling
-
Selección automática de género
(SDR/HDR/Dolby HDR)
-
Control de brillo AI
Sí
-
HDR
Cinema HDR
-
Dolby Vision IQ
Dolby Vision IQ
-
HDR10 Pro
HDR10 Pro
-
HLG
HLG
-
FILMMAKER MODE™
FILMMAKER MODE™
-
Dynamic Tone Mapping / Pro (+ AI HDR Tone Mapping)
HDR Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro
-
Motion Pro
Motion Pro
-
Upscaler
4K Upscaler
-
HEVC
4K@120p, 10bit
-
Compatible con G-Sync
NO
-
FreeSync
Sí
-
HGIG Mode
Sí
-
Instant Game Response (VRR/ALLM)
VRR / ALLM
-
Modo de Imagen
9 modes
(Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema, Sports, Game, Filmmaker, (ISF)Expert(Bright Room), (ISF)Expert(Dark Room))
AUDIO
-
Salida de audio
40W
-
Canales
2.2 ch
-
Dirección
Down Firing
-
Salida de audio simultánea
Sí
-
DOLBY ATMOS
Sí
-
AI Sound / Pro
Sí
-
AI Acoustic Tuning
Sí
-
Clear Voice
Clear Voice
-
Bluetooth Surround Ready
Sí
-
WiSA Speakers
WiSA 2.1ch
-
LG Sound Sync
Sí
-
Sound Share
Sí
-
Audio Codec
AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X
-
Sound Mode Sync
Sí
-
Sound Alive
Sí
FUNCIONES AI SMART
-
ThinQ
Sí
-
Reconocimiento de voz inteligente
Sí
-
Dictado a texto
Sí
-
LG Voice Search
Sí
-
Google Assistant
Sí
-
Amazon Alexa
Sí
-
AI UX
Sí
-
AI Home
Sí
-
Recomendación de AI
Sí
-
Edición inteligente
Sí
-
Home Dashboard
Sí
-
Apple Homekit
Sí
-
Smart Speaker Compatible
Sí
-
Google Home Connection
Sí
-
Amazon Echo Connection
Sí
-
Mobile Connectivity
Sí
-
Screen Share
Sí
-
Airplay2
Sí
-
Next Picks
Sí
-
Magic Explorer
Sí
-
Magic Remote Control
MR21 (NFC)
-
Quick Access
Sí
-
Universal Control
Sí
-
360° VR Play
Sí
-
Related Content Search
Sí
-
Audio Guidance(Text To Speech)
Sí
-
Art Gallery
Sí
-
Apps
Sí
-
Web Browser
Sí
-
Music Player
Sí
-
LG Channels
Sí
-
TV On With Mobile
Sí
-
Wi-Fi TV On
Sí
-
Bluetooth Low Energy On
Sí
-
Network File Browser
Sí
-
Hotel Mode
Sí
-
Sports Alert
Sí
-
Music Discovery
Sí
BROADCASTING
-
Digital TV Reception(Terrestrial,Cable,Satellite)
Digital TV
-
Terrestrial
Sí
-
Cable
Sí
-
Satellite
NO
-
Analog TV Reception
Sí
-
Multi Tuner
NO
-
[ATSC] Closed Caption
[ATSC] Closed Caption
-
AD (Audio Description)
AD (Audio Description)
CONECTIVIDAD
-
HDMI
4
-
Simplink (HDMI CEC)
Simplink (HDMI CEC)
-
eARC / ARC (Audio Return Channel)
eARC (HDMI 3)
-
USB
3
-
LAN
LAN
-
RF In
2 (Rear, RF/Sat)
-
SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)
SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)
-
Wi-Fi
Wi-Fi
-
Bluetooth
Sí Bluetooth (V5.0)
CONSUMO DE ENERGÍA
-
Fuente de alimentación
100-240 V~ 50/60 Hz
-
Consumo de energía en espera
Standby Power Consumption
-
Energy saving Mode
Energy saving Mode
-
Illuminance Green sensor
Illuminance Green sensor
-
Energy Standard
Sí
-
ENERGY STAR® Qualified
Sí
ACCESORIOS
-
Control remoto
MR21 (NFC)
-
Cable de Energía
Sí
-
Auto Calibration
Sí
-
Time Machine (DVR)
Sí
-
Digital Recording
Sí
-
Analog DVR
Sí
-
Time Shift
Sí
MEDIDAS
-
Sin empaque con soporte - Ancho mm
1444
-
Sin empaque con soporte - Alto mm
898
-
Sin empaque con soporte - Profundo mm
295
-
Sin empaque con soporte - Peso kg
26.6
-
Con empaque con soporte - Ancho mm
1600
-
Con empaque con soporte - Alto mm
970
-
Con empaque con soporte - Profundo mm
187
-
Con empaque con soporte - Peso kg
34
