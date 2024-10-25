Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Supermulti DVD Dual Layer (DL)

GE20LU10

Supermulti DVD Dual Layer (DL)

TIPO DE PRODUCTO

  • DVD-ROM

  • GRABADORA DE DVD SUPERMULTI Externa

ESPECIFICACIONES GENERALES

  • Tamaño del búfer (MB)

    2MB

  • Tasa de transferencia de datos

    22.16 Mbytes/s (16x) max.

  • Tipo de interfaz

    USB 2.0

  • Compatibilidad de sistemas operativos

    Windows 2000 Professional/ XP Home Edition.

  • Compatible con SecureDisc

  • Compatible con LightScribe

TIPO DE UNIDAD

  • Interna/Externa

    Externo

VELOCIDAD DE LECTURA

  • DVD-ROM (SL/DL)

    16x/13x

  • DVD-R (SL/DL)

    16x/12x max

  • DVD-RW (SL/DL)

    12x / 4.8x max

  • DVD+R (SL/DL)

    16x/12x max

  • DVD+RW (SL/DL)

    13x

  • DVD-RAM

    (Ver.1.0/2.2) 2x/ 2x, 3x-5x PCAV :6x CLV, 6x-8x PCAV, 6x-12x PCAV

  • DVD-Video (disco que cumple con CSS) (SL/DL)

    4.8x max

  • CD-R/RW/ROM

    48x/40x/48x max

  • CD-DA (DAE)

    40x max

VELOCIDAD DE ESCRITURA

  • DVD-R

    2x, 4x, 6x CLV, 8x ZCLV, 8x, 12x, 16x PCAV, 18x, 20x CAV

  • DVD-R DL

    4x CLV.

  • DVD-RW

    1x , 2x , 4x CLV, 6x ZCLV.

  • DVD-RAM

    2x, 3x ZCLV, 3x-5x PCAV (Ver.2.2), :6x ZCLV, 6x-8x PCAV, 6x-12x PCAV

  • DVD+R

    2.4x, 4x, 6x CLV, 8x ZCLV, 8x, 12x, 16x PCAV, 18x, 20x CAV,

  • DVD+R DL

    2.4x , 4x CLV, 6x, 8X ZCLV.

  • DVD+RW

    2.4x, 4x, 6x CLV, 8x ZCLV :(High Speed DVD+RW: 6x CLV, 8x ZCLV)

  • CD-R

    4x, 8x, 16x CLV, 24x, 32x, 40x PCAV, 48x CAV

DIMENSIONES

  • A x Alt. x P (mm)

    160 x 50 x 230

  • Peso (g)

    1500

CARACTERÍSTICAS OPCIONALES

  • test

    No

