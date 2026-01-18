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[Subscribe] LG Styler – The Smart Wardrobe with Refresh, Sanitary & Gentle Dry
Premium Appliances, Hassle-Free Maintenance
Only Possible with LG
Freedom to choose from LG’s full range of home solutions.
Always Like New
Our care experts help keep the appliances in top condition with regular visit care¹⁾.
Worry-Free Warranty
Enjoy free repair services²⁾ throughout your subscription period.
Affordable Monthly Plans
Subscribe to premium LG appliances at a price that fits your budget.
*Product images are for illustrative purposes only and may differ from actual product.
1)Availability and content of regular visit care services varies by product.
2)Warranty varies by contract terms and is only for subscribed appliances. Malfunctions and damages caused by customer negligence are excluded.
See how we care
*This video is for illustrative purposes only. The actual services and procedures may vary depending on the product.
*Ownership remains with the company during the contract, including the 5-year mandatory period.
*Subscription fees, periods, and care service content vary by product and/or contract terms. Availability of parts and consumables varies by product.
*Early termination within the contract period may incur penalties and costs.
Minimize money and time spent on dry cleaners by Styler’s Special care cycle in the comfort of your home. No more waiting on dry cleaners to return your favorite outfit before your big meeting or night out.
*Fur, leather (only genuine leather) should only be treated with the Air Fresh or Fur / Leather cycle.
*Availability of cycle course may vary upon its availability in selected country.
Summary
DIMENSIONS
All Spec
MATERIAL & FINISH
Door Color
White
Door Type(Material)
Glass
Body Color
White
CAPACITY
Capacity
3 Items + 1 Pants
PROGRAMS
Downloaded Cycle
Yes
Gentle Dry - Dehumidify
Yes
Gentle Dry - Normal
Yes
Gentle Dry - Rain/Snow
Yes
[STL]Gentle Dry - Time Dry
No
Refresh - Heavy
Yes
Refresh - Light
Yes
Refresh - Normal
Yes
Sanitary - Bedding
Yes
Sanitary - Fine Dust
Yes
Sanitary - Heavy Duty
Yes
[STL]Sanitary - Kid's Item
No
Sanitary - Normal
Yes
[STL]Special Care - Pants Crease
No
[STL]Special Care - School Uniform
No
Special Care - Sports Wear
Yes
Special Care - Suits/Coats
Yes
Special Care - Wool/Knit
Yes
[STL]Dress shirt dry
No
CONTROL & DISPLAY
Delay Timer
1-19 hours
Display Type
Full Touch Buttons & LED Display
Figure Indicator
18:88
FEATURES
Aroma Kit
Yes
Dehumidification
Yes
Drying Type
Ventless with Inverter HeatPump System
End of Cycle Signal
Yes
Fill Water Indicator
Yes
Interior Light
Yes
Max RPM of Moving Hanger
180
Moving Hanger
Yes
Empty Water Indicator
Yes
Pants Crease Care
Yes
Versatile Shelf
Yes
Reversible Door
Yes
TrueSteam
Yes
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS
Product Depth with door open 90˚ (D' mm)
1010
Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
445 x 1850 x 585
Weight (kg)
78
ADDITIONAL OPTIONS
Delay Start
Yes
Night Care
Yes
Child Lock
Yes
BAR CODE
Bar Code
8806096445457
SMART TECHNOLOGY
Smart Diagnosis
Yes
Download Cycle
Yes
Energy Monitoring
Yes
Remote Start and Cycle Monitor
Yes
ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
Yes
OPTIONS/ACCESSORIES
Anti-Tip Kit (Qty)
1
Carpet Install Spike (Qty)
1
Drip Tray (Qty)
1
Pants Hanger (Qty)
1
Rear Leveling Feet (Qty)
1
Regular Hanger (Qty)
3
Shelf (Qty)
1
DOWNLOADABLE PROGRAMS
Baby Clothes Sanitize
Yes
Doll Sanitize
Yes
Dress Shirts
Yes
Fur/Leather Styling
Yes
Jeans Styling
Yes
Old Clothes Styling
Yes
Padded Coat Styling
Yes
Pants Styling
Yes
Rain/Snow Dry
Yes
Scarf Styling
Yes
School Uniform Styling
Yes
Static Removal
Yes
Suit/School Uniform Sanitize
Yes
Thin Padded Coat Dry
Yes
Warm Blankets
Yes
Wool/Knitwear Dry
Yes
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