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[Subscribe] LG Styler – The Smart Wardrobe with Refresh, Sanitary & Gentle Dry

[Subscribe] LG Styler – The Smart Wardrobe with Refresh, Sanitary & Gentle Dry

S3WF
front view
front view
Side view
Side view
Side view
Side view
front view
front view
Side view
Side view
Side view
Side view

Key Features

  • Sanitary
  • Refresh
  • TrueSteam™
  • Remove odor
  • Gentle Dry
  • Dehumidify
More
LG Subscribe™ service logo

LG Subscribe™ service logo

Premium Appliances, Hassle-Free Maintenance

LG home appliances including TV, refrigerator, washer, and air solution devices

Only Possible with LG

Freedom to choose from LG’s full range of home solutions.

LG care experts providing in-home appliance maintenance service

Always Like New

Our care experts help keep the appliances in top condition with regular visit care¹⁾.

Hands holding a shield with a checkmark symbolizing warranty protection

Worry-Free Warranty

Enjoy free repair services²⁾ throughout your subscription period.

Monthly calendar, coins, and appliances symbolizing affordable subscription plans

Affordable Monthly Plans

Subscribe to premium LG appliances at a price that fits your budget.

*Product images are for illustrative purposes only and may differ from actual product.

1)Availability and content of regular visit care services varies by product.

2)Warranty varies by contract terms and is only for subscribed appliances. Malfunctions and damages caused by customer negligence are excluded.

See how we care

*This video is for illustrative purposes only. The actual services and procedures may vary depending on the product.

Sign-Up Explore Care Services

*Ownership remains with the company during the contract, including the 5-year mandatory period.

*Subscription fees, periods, and care service content vary by product and/or contract terms. Availability of parts and consumables varies by product.

*Early termination within the contract period may incur penalties and costs.

STYLER-00-Sanitary-Mode(Core-Tech)-Desktop

STYLER-00-Sanitary-Mode(Core-Tech)-Desktop

STYLER-00-3-STYLER-Mode-Desktop

STYLER-00-3-STYLER-Mode-Desktop

Shakes Off Wrinkles & Odours as Fast as 20 Minutes1

Shakes Off Wrinkles & Odours as Fast as 20 Minutes1

Refresh Mode

Shakes Off Wrinkles & Odours as Fast as 20 Minutes

With just 20 minutes, LG Styler™ can quickly reduce odours and wrinkles of your clothes, and more to keep your fabrics like sun drying anytime.
Eliminates 99.9% Viruses, Bacteria, and Allergens1

Eliminates 99.9% Viruses, Bacteria, and Allergens1

SANITARY Mode

Eliminates 99.9% Viruses, Bacteria, and Allergens

The Sanitize cycle powered by TrueSteam™ helps reduce allergens, bacteria and viruses in clothes, bedding, sportwear and even children’s soft toys.
Keep Your Precious Items Dry And Clean At All Times1

Keep Your Precious Items Dry And Clean At All Times1

GENTLE DRY Mode

Keep Your Precious Items Dry And Clean At All Times

Gently dry delicates like lingerie and sweaters faster than air drying with low-temperature drying system.
Smart Custom Cycles for Your Fashion Pieces1

Smart Custom Cycles for Your Fashion Pieces1

SPECIAL CARE Mode

Smart Custom Cycles for Your Fashion Pieces

Professionally take care of your precious items that can’t be treated in traditional washers and dryers.
Download Tailor-made cycles for special fabrics*.

Minimize money and time spent on dry cleaners by Styler’s Special care cycle in the comfort of your home. No more waiting on dry cleaners to return your favorite outfit before your big meeting or night out.
*Fur, leather (only genuine leather) should only be treated with the Air Fresh or Fur / Leather cycle.

Smoothens Wrinkles & Get Crisp Crease in Your Pants1

Smoothens Wrinkles & Get Crisp Crease in Your Pants1

PANTS PRESS Mode

Smoothens Wrinkles & Get Crisp Crease in Your Pants

Keep trousers creases looking crisp while reducing general wrinkles quickly and easily.
Easily Monitor And Control Your LG Styler™ At Your Fingertips1

Easily Monitor And Control Your LG Styler™ At Your Fingertips1

LG ThinQ™

Easily Monitor And Control Your LG Styler™ At Your Fingertips

Thanks to ThinQ™ with Wi-Fi, you can control LG Styler™ remotely and download additional cycles for different fabric types. All at your fingertips.

*Availability of cycle course may vary upon its availability in selected country.

STYLER-08-CE-Mirrored-model-feature-Desktop

STYLER-08-CE-Mirrored-model-feature-Desktop

Well-matched Design Anywhere1

Well-matched Design Anywhere1

Well-matched Design Anywhere

STYLER-10-STYLER-Components-Desktop

STYLER-10-STYLER-Components-Desktop

For everyone of you across different roles1

For everyone of you across different roles1

For everyone of you across different roles

Summary

Print

DIMENSIONS

S3WF

All Spec

MATERIAL & FINISH

  • Door Color

    White

  • Door Type(Material)

    Glass

  • Body Color

    White

CAPACITY

  • Capacity

    3 Items + 1 Pants

PROGRAMS

  • Downloaded Cycle

    Yes

  • Gentle Dry - Dehumidify

    Yes

  • Gentle Dry - Normal

    Yes

  • Gentle Dry - Rain/Snow

    Yes

  • [STL]Gentle Dry - Time Dry

    No

  • Refresh - Heavy

    Yes

  • Refresh - Light

    Yes

  • Refresh - Normal

    Yes

  • Sanitary - Bedding

    Yes

  • Sanitary - Fine Dust

    Yes

  • Sanitary - Heavy Duty

    Yes

  • [STL]Sanitary - Kid's Item

    No

  • Sanitary - Normal

    Yes

  • [STL]Special Care - Pants Crease

    No

  • [STL]Special Care - School Uniform

    No

  • Special Care - Sports Wear

    Yes

  • Special Care - Suits/Coats

    Yes

  • Special Care - Wool/Knit

    Yes

  • [STL]Dress shirt dry

    No

CONTROL & DISPLAY

  • Delay Timer

    1-19 hours

  • Display Type

    Full Touch Buttons & LED Display

  • Figure Indicator

    18:88

FEATURES

  • Aroma Kit

    Yes

  • Dehumidification

    Yes

  • Drying Type

    Ventless with Inverter HeatPump System

  • End of Cycle Signal

    Yes

  • Fill Water Indicator

    Yes

  • Interior Light

    Yes

  • Max RPM of Moving Hanger

    180

  • Moving Hanger

    Yes

  • Empty Water Indicator

    Yes

  • Pants Crease Care

    Yes

  • Versatile Shelf

    Yes

  • Reversible Door

    Yes

  • TrueSteam

    Yes

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS

  • Product Depth with door open 90˚ (D' mm)

    1010

  • Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

    445 x 1850 x 585

  • Weight (kg)

    78

ADDITIONAL OPTIONS

  • Delay Start

    Yes

  • Night Care

    Yes

  • Child Lock

    Yes

BAR CODE

  • Bar Code

    8806096445457

SMART TECHNOLOGY

  • Smart Diagnosis

    Yes

  • Download Cycle

    Yes

  • Energy Monitoring

    Yes

  • Remote Start and Cycle Monitor

    Yes

  • ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

    Yes

OPTIONS/ACCESSORIES

  • Anti-Tip Kit (Qty)

    1

  • Carpet Install Spike (Qty)

    1

  • Drip Tray (Qty)

    1

  • Pants Hanger (Qty)

    1

  • Rear Leveling Feet (Qty)

    1

  • Regular Hanger (Qty)

    3

  • Shelf (Qty)

    1

DOWNLOADABLE PROGRAMS

  • Baby Clothes Sanitize

    Yes

  • Doll Sanitize

    Yes

  • Dress Shirts

    Yes

  • Fur/Leather Styling

    Yes

  • Jeans Styling

    Yes

  • Old Clothes Styling

    Yes

  • Padded Coat Styling

    Yes

  • Pants Styling

    Yes

  • Rain/Snow Dry

    Yes

  • Scarf Styling

    Yes

  • School Uniform Styling

    Yes

  • Static Removal

    Yes

  • Suit/School Uniform Sanitize

    Yes

  • Thin Padded Coat Dry

    Yes

  • Warm Blankets

    Yes

  • Wool/Knitwear Dry

    Yes

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