Find It, Get It

Find It, Get It

Find It, Get It

Unlock additional discounts by spotting how many LG products you can find in this picture. *The total number of products in the coupon code.

Answer:
LG**MY

11.11 Specials

Sign Up as Member to Enjoy Coupon

50QNED86

50QNED86

RM 2,599 (MSRP 4,599)

Super Slim, Lifelike Color.

OLED48B5

OLED48B5

RM 3,299 (MSRP 5,199)

Dolby Atmos

F2515STGW

F2515STGW

RM 2,999 (MSRP RM 5,199)

15kg AIDD TurboWash Steam

xboom GRAB

xboom GRAB

RM 419 + Free 3M Spotify (MSRP RM 749)

Military-grade durability

GC-V22FFQMB

GC-V22FFQMB

RM 4,799 (MSRP RM 6,499)

Consistent Chill

65NANO80

65NANO80

RM 2,999 (MSRP 4,499)

Better Color Accuracy

29U531A

29U531A

RM 689 (MSRP 1,149)

IPS DCI-P3 99% USB Type-C™

T2109NBTB

T2109NBTB

RM 869 (MSRP RM 1,299)

Quiet yet Powerful

Additional Benefits

TNG Up RM6,000

TNG Up RM6,000

Extra 1 Year Warranty on Exclusive TV*

Extra 1 Year Warranty on Exclusive TV*

Extra 2 Years Warranty on Inverter Airconds*

Extra 2 Years Warranty on Inverter Airconds*

5% Off Welcome Coupon

5% Off Welcome Coupon

Free Delivery for Member

Free Delivery for Member

Free Basic Installation*

Free Basic Installation*

Free Old Unit Disposal

Free Old Unit Disposal

Package deals

Package deals

Shop now
Add On Deal

Add On Deal

Shop Now

Up to 43% Off