Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
LG XBOOM CK99

Specs

Reviews

Support

LG XBOOM CK99

Share this content.

You can share the items you like with your friends

CK99

LG XBOOM CK99

(0)
Print

All Spec

AMPLIFIER/SPEAKER -

  • Total Power Output

    5000W RMS

  • Sound System

    3-Way, Bi-Amplified

  • Audio Channels

    Stereo

  • Amplifier Type

    Class-D

  • Tweeter Unit

    1"

  • Mid Range Unit

    6"

  • Woofer Unit

    15"

SOUND MODES -

  • Sound Modes

    7 (User, Pop, Classic, Rock, Jazz, Bass Blast, Football)

  • Region EQ

    12 (Dangdut, Arabic, Hip-Hop, India, Regueton, Merengue, Salsa, Samba, Axe, Forro, Funk, Sertanejo)

FUNCTIONS -

  • CD Player

    Yes

  • FM Radio

    Yes

  • USB

    Yes

  • Sound Sync Wireless (LG TV Bluetooth)

    Yes

  • Bluetooth®

    Yes

SUPPORTED DECODING FORMATS -

  • Bluetooth Audio Decoding

    WAV, MP3

CONVENIENCE FEATURES -

  • Bluetooth® Music Streaming

    Yes

  • MP3 player USB charging

    Yes

  • Playback settings

    Random, Repeat1, Repeat All

  • Voice Canceller

    Yes

  • Key Changer

    Yes

  • Karaoke Microphone Input

    Yes (2)

  • Smartphone Remote App¹

    Music Flow Bluetooth

  • Bluetooth® Multi-Device Connection

    Yes (Up to 3 devices simultaneously)

  • Bluetooth® Standyby Wakeup

    Yes

  • Bluetooth® Jukebox

    Yes

  • Clock/Timer

    Yes

  • Auto DJ

    Yes

  • Program Play

    Yes (200 songs)

  • LED Coloured Lighting

    Yes (Rear & Speaker cones)

  • Vertical/Horizontal Placement

    Vertical Only

  • Sound Sync Wireless (LG TV Bluetooth)

    Yes

  • Wireless Party Link

    Yes

  • DJ Effects

    Yes

  • DJ Pro

    Yes

  • DJ Loop

    Yes

  • Sample Creator

    Yes

  • USB 1 to USB 2 Recording

    Yes

  • USB Direct Recording

    Yes

CONNECTION -

  • USB 2.0 Input

    Yes (2)

  • Microphone (6.5mm) Input

    Yes (2)

  • Stereo RCA (AUX) Input

    Yes (2)

  • Stereo RCA (AUX) Output

    Yes (1)

  • Portable (3.5mm) Input

    Yes (1)

  • FM Antenna

    Yes

  • LED Lighting Output

    Yes (2)

SUPPLIED ACCESSORIES -

  • FM Antenna

    Yes

  • Remote Control

    Yes

  • Batteries

    Yes

  • Simple Manual / Warranty

    Yes

DIMENSIONS -

  • Main Unit (WxHxD)

    470mm x 213mm x 423mm

  • Speakers (WxHxD)

    517mm x 777mm x 507mm

  • Carton (WxHxD) Main Unit

    570mm x 296mm x 542mm

  • Carton (WxHxD) Speakers

    1128mm x 862mm x 591mm

  • Net Weight (Main Unit)

    8.5kg

  • Net Weight (Speakers)

    37.3kg (x2)

  • Gross Weight (Carton) Main Unit

    11.3kg

  • Gross Weight (Carton) Speakers

    79.4kg

WARRANTY -

  • Warranty Period

    1 Year Warranty - Parts and Labour

PREVIOUS MODEL -

  • Model

    CJ99

What people are saying