DVD/CD Micro System with DAB+ Digital Radio

DVD/CD Micro System with DAB+ Digital Radio

FB165

DVD/CD Micro System with DAB+ Digital Radio

All Spec

SUPPLIED ACCESSORIES

  • Remote Control

    Yes

  • Battery

    Yes (AAA)

  • Composite Lead

    Yes

  • FM Antenna

    Yes

  • DAB Antenna

    Yes

DIMENSIONS

  • Unit (WxHxD)

    135 x 285 x 280.5mm

  • Front Speakers

    125 x 285 x 279.8mm

WARRANTY

  • 12 Months Parts & Labour

    Yes

AUDIO FORMAT

  • LPCM

    Yes

  • Dolby Digital

    Yes

  • MP3/WMA

    Yes

  • MPEG1/2

    Yes

  • AAC

    Yes (DRM Free only)

SPECIAL FEATURES

  • USB Plus (Video, Music, Photos)

    Yes

  • USB Direct Recording

    Yes

  • iPod/iPhone Dock

    Yes

FRONT PANEL CONNECTIONS

  • USB Port (Ver.2.0)

    Yes (1)

  • Portable In (3.5mm)

    Yes (1)

TOP PANEL CONNECTIONS

  • iPod/iPhone Dock

    Yes (1)

REAR PANEL CONNECTIONS

  • Video Out (Composite)

    Yes (1)

  • Video Out (Component)

    Yes (1)

  • Audio Input (Optical)

    Yes (1)

  • Video Out (HDMI)

    Yes (1)

VIDEO FORMAT

  • MPEG2

    Yes

  • MPEG4 AVC (H.264)

    Yes

  • DivX

    Yes

