DVD/CD Micro System with DAB+ Digital Radio
All Spec
SUPPLIED ACCESSORIES
-
Remote Control
Yes
-
Battery
Yes (AAA)
-
Composite Lead
Yes
-
FM Antenna
Yes
-
DAB Antenna
Yes
DIMENSIONS
-
Unit (WxHxD)
135 x 285 x 280.5mm
-
Front Speakers
125 x 285 x 279.8mm
WARRANTY
-
12 Months Parts & Labour
Yes
AUDIO FORMAT
-
LPCM
Yes
-
Dolby Digital
Yes
-
MP3/WMA
Yes
-
MPEG1/2
Yes
-
AAC
Yes (DRM Free only)
SPECIAL FEATURES
-
USB Plus (Video, Music, Photos)
Yes
-
USB Direct Recording
Yes
-
iPod/iPhone Dock
Yes
FRONT PANEL CONNECTIONS
-
USB Port (Ver.2.0)
Yes (1)
-
Portable In (3.5mm)
Yes (1)
TOP PANEL CONNECTIONS
-
iPod/iPhone Dock
Yes (1)
REAR PANEL CONNECTIONS
-
Video Out (Composite)
Yes (1)
-
Video Out (Component)
Yes (1)
-
Audio Input (Optical)
Yes (1)
-
Video Out (HDMI)
Yes (1)
VIDEO FORMAT
-
MPEG2
Yes
-
MPEG4 AVC (H.264)
Yes
-
DivX
Yes
